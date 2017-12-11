Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour

Kesha is about to embark on her first tour in five years and is teaming up with Macklemore to do so.
Billboard reported that the musicians announced “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour” Monday across their social media platforms and in the form of a promotional video.
The tour will be the first for Kesha since being involved in a nasty round of lawsuits with her former producer Dr. Luke. She also has released an album, “Rainbow,” which includes the critically acclaimed song “Praying.”
“Entertainment Tonight” reported in September that Macklemore and Kesha released a song together called “Good Old Days.” The reflective single comes from Macklemore’s latest record, “Gemini.”
Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 15 at noon local time. Presales begin Dec. 13. Both artists will donate $1 from every ticket. Variety reported that Kesha is donating her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and Mackelmore is donating his to M Plus 1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.
Kesha and Macklemore will tour across North America from June to August. The first of 30 dates is June 6 in Phoenix.
The full list of tour dates is below.
June 6 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 in Inglewood, California, at The Forum
June 9 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 in Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 in Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 in Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 in Denver at Pepsi Center
June 20 in Dallas at Starplex Pavilion
June 22 in Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 in The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 in Rogers, Arkansas, at Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
July 10 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
July 13 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
July 14 in Tinley Park, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 in Toronto at Budweiser Stage
July 18 in Clarkston, Michigan, at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 in Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 in Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
July 25 in Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion
July 27 in Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 in Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
Aug. 2 in Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 4 in Miami at American Airlines Arena
Aug. 5 in Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
