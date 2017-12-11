Listen Live
cloudy-day
60°
H 57
L 38

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
60°
Partly Cloudy
H 57° L 38°
  • cloudy-day
    60°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 57° L 38°
  • cloudy-day
    40°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 57° L 38°
  • cloudy-day
    43°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 45° L 27°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour
Close

Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour

Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Kesha (L) and Macklemore are touring together in 2018.

Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kesha is about to embark on her first tour in five years and is teaming up with Macklemore to do so.

Billboard reported that the musicians announced “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour” Monday across their social media platforms and in the form of a promotional video.

>> Read more trending news

The tour will be  the first for Kesha since being involved in a nasty round of lawsuits with her former producer Dr. Luke. She also has released an album, “Rainbow,” which includes the critically acclaimed song “Praying.”

Related: Kesha releases ‘Praying’ music video, first new song in 4 years amidst legal battle

“Entertainment Tonight” reported in September that Macklemore and Kesha released a song together called “Good Old Days.” The reflective single comes from Macklemore’s latest record, “Gemini.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 15 at noon local time. Presales begin Dec. 13. Both artists will donate $1 from every ticket. Variety reported that Kesha is donating her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and Mackelmore is donating his to M Plus 1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Kesha and Macklemore will tour across North America from June to August. The first of 30 dates is June 6 in Phoenix.

The full list of tour dates is below.

June 6 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 in Inglewood, California, at The Forum
June 9 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 in Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 in Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 in Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 in Denver at Pepsi Center
June 20 in Dallas at Starplex Pavilion
June 22 in Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 in The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 in Rogers, Arkansas, at Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
July 10 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
July 13 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
July 14 in Tinley Park, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 in Toronto at Budweiser Stage
July 18 in Clarkston, Michigan, at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 in Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 in Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
July 25 in Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion
July 27 in Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 in Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
Aug. 2 in Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 4 in Miami at American Airlines Arena
Aug. 5 in Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Who is Akayed Ullah, suspect in New York explosion?
    Who is Akayed Ullah, suspect in New York explosion?
    Four people were injured Monday morning when an explosive device went off in an underground passageway near Times Square, New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Among those injured was a man suspected of strapping the device to himself and carrying it toward Times Square. >> Read more trending news >> Related: New York explosion: Suspect, 3 others injured in 'terror-related' attack New York Police Commissioner James O’Neil identified the suspect as Akayed Ullah, 27.
  • Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race
    Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race
    Alabama Democrats see Tuesday's special Senate election as a chance to renounce a history littered with politicians whose race-baiting, bombast and other baggage have long soiled the state's reputation beyond its borders.Many Republicans see the vote as chance to ratify their conservative values and protect President Donald Trump's agenda ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.At the center are Republican Roy Moore, a former jurist twice removed as state chief justice and now accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago, and Democrat Doug Jones, an erstwhile federal prosecutor best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.In truth, the matchup mixes both Alabama's tortured history and the nation's current divisive, bitterly partisan politics, and it has made a spectacle of a Deep South state well acquainted with national scrutiny but not accustomed to competitive general elections.'This is an election to tell the whole world what we stand for,' Jones told supporters at one stop Sunday, adding that his campaign 'is on the right side of history.' At an earlier appearance, he declared Alabama is 'at a crossroads' and that Moore, an unapologetic evangelical populist, tries only to 'create conflict and division.'Jones, 63, stops short of explicitly comparing Moore to the four-term Gov. George Wallace, whose populism was rooted in segregation. But Jones alluded Sunday to that era of Alabama politics.'Elect a responsible man to a responsible office,' Jones said, repeating the campaign slogan of another Alabama governor, Albert Brewer, who nearly defeated Wallace in 1970 in a contest Alabama liberals and many moderates still lament as a lost opportunity.Some of Jones' supporters put it even more bluntly. 'I thought Alabama's image was pretty much at the bottom,' said Pat Lawrence, a retired software engineer in Huntsville. A Moore win, Lawrence added, 'will be a whole new bottom.'Those concerns extend even to some GOP quarters. Alabama's senior senator, Richard Shelby, confirmed Sunday that he did not vote for Moore, saying he wrote in another 'distinguished' party figure he declined to name.Yet for many Republicans, Moore is a paragon of traditional values. They reject accusations that he molested two teenage girls and pursued relationships with others decades ago. Moore denies the charges.'Everyone has to vote their convictions,' said Kevin Mims of Montgomery, as he held his Bible outside his Baptist church Sunday in Montgomery. 'My conviction is he's the right man for the job.'Where Moore's critics see a state judge who defied federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing same-sex marriage, Mims see a stalwart who stands 'on the word of God.' Other conservatives see an anti-establishment firebrand in the mold of Trump, who won Alabama by 28 percentage points.Moore encourages that view with fundraising emails that urge backers to help him 'defeat the elite,' a swipe at both Democrats and the establishment Republicans who tried to deny him the GOP nomination earlier this year.Ultimately, Republicans from Moore to Trump himself are betting on a simple bottom line: Most Alabama conservatives simply won't defect to a Democrat.'If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold,' Trump says in a robocall the Moore campaign plans to push out Monday.The president also invokes a common fear among Republicans, calling Jones 'a puppet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,' the Democratic House and Senate leaders in Washington, both of them reviled by conservative voters. 'Roy Moore is the guy we need to pass our Make American Great Again agenda,' the president insists.Moore's baggage could make it difficult to draw conclusions about what the results might mean beyond Alabama, but both parties are watching closely.Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to reclaim a House majority, and they're trying to dent the slim Republican advantage in the Senate and its dominance of statehouses around the country. In many of those races, they'll need the same thing Jones must get to win in Alabama: strong turnout among young and non-white voters, along with improved performance among suburban moderates.A Jones victory would be hailed as a potential precursor, and Democrats have indicated they have a post-Alabama strategy even if Jones loses: They'll take Alabama's brand national, hammering Republicans as 'the party of Donald Trump and Roy Moore.'-----Barrow reported from Mobile, Alabama. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and Chandler at https://twitter.com/StatehouseKim.
  • Trump signs directive to send Americans back to the moon, eventually Mars
    Trump signs directive to send Americans back to the moon, eventually Mars
    President Donald Trump signed a new space mandate at a White House ceremony Monday afternoon, announcing his administration’s intent to send American astronauts back to the moon and eventually to Mars.  >> Read more trending news Space Policy Directive 1 “will refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery,” Trump said during remarks at the ceremony.” “It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use. This time we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps, some day, to many worlds beyond,” he said. Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of  the National Space Council, also spoke at the signing ceremony, calling the new directive “a momentous occasion in the history of American space exploration.” Pence said the new directive will “ensure that America will lead in space once again.” “Establishing a renewed American presence on the moon is vital to achieve our strategic objectives and the objectives outlined by our National Space Council.” The move comes after recommendations by the National Space Council. >> Related: NASA launching probe for deep dive into sun’s atmosphere Trump signed an executive order in June re-establishing the National Space Council’s oversight of NASA. The council was first established in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush, then disbanded in 1993. Another version of the council, called the National Aeronautics and Space Council, existed between 1958 and 1973. 
  • Fate of young immigrants divides Dems on last-minute budget
    Fate of young immigrants divides Dems on last-minute budget
    Congressional Democrats stand divided over whether to fight now or later about the fate of some 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.House Democrats want the issue resolved in the broad spending bill. Some Senate Democrats would rather deal with the issue next year, ahead of President Donald Trump's March deadline.The fate of these 'Dreamers' is among the trickiest issues to resolve as Washington seeks to avert a Christmas government shutdown.For Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, there is no more important issue in the year-end budget showdown.But at the top of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's list of political concerns are the re-election bids of 10 Senate Democrats in states Trump won. They want nothing to do with shutting down the government over immigration.
  • Power still out for thousands after Deep South snow storm
    Power still out for thousands after Deep South snow storm
    Thousands remain without electricity across the Deep South days after a winter snow storm snapped power lines across the region.At least 18,500 homes and businesses in Georgia were still in the dark Monday according to Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation. Metro Atlanta got several inches of snow Friday and Saturday, while some areas farther north saw up to a foot of snowfall.Utilities in Louisiana reported at least 1,000 customers were still waiting for power to be restored. Mississippi had about 700 outages and Alabama roughly 500.Several school systems closed Monday in Georgia because of a lingering threat of icy road conditions.The unusually heavy December snow storm brought flurries to New Orleans and dumped several inches in Mississippi and Alabama.
  • From Weinstein to Lauer: A timeline of 2017’s sexual harassment scandals
    From Weinstein to Lauer: A timeline of 2017’s sexual harassment scandals
    In October, the New York Times published allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. >> Read more trending news Since then, multiple high-profile men in media, politics and other industries have faced allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to forced sexual misconduct to rape. Related: Sexual harassment in the workplace: What is it, how to report it and more you should know Some, but not all, have been ousted from their companies or resigned themselves amid the allegations. Related: Why sex scandals are finally leading to consequences A timeline of dozens of sexual misconduct scandals against high-profile men since Weinstein: This list will be updated periodically. Included is the accusation, response and aftermath. This is not an exhaustive list of accusations. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.