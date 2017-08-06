NEW YORK - Kendall Jenner reportedly did not leave a tip on her tab at a Brooklyn bar earlier this week, and the establishment isn’t letting her live it down, according to the New York Daily News.
The Williamsburg bar Baby’s All Right posted a photo of a $24 receipt bearing Kendall Jenner's name and a blank tip field. While it’s unclear if Jenner left a cash tip, the venue still posted the photo to its Instagram account to publicly shame the model and reality TV star.
“Don’t forget to tip your bartender,” the bar captioned the picture, which has more than 10,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.
While there’s no date on the receipt, Jenner’s rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky performed at the venue Thursday night, leading many to believe that’s when she was there.
This isn’t the first time Jenner has found herself in the spotlight for her treatment of service industry workers. She was previously accused of throwing cash in a waitress’s face after she and friend Hailey Baldwin allegedly failed to tip then, as well. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star later refuted the story, saying she was “raised better than that.”
