Kayaker finds bag full of puppies in river
Kayaker finds bag full of puppies in river

Kayaker finds bag full of puppies in river
A kayaker rescued six puppies after finding them in a grain sack and left for dead in a river. (Photo: Uxbridge Police)

Kayaker finds bag full of puppies in river

By: Boston25News.com

UXBRIDGE, Mass. -  A kayaker found a grain bag containing six puppies floating in a river Sunday in Uxbridge.

The bag was tied up and the puppies were dumped in the river and left for dead, police said.

Uxbridge animal control was called to the scene and took the puppies. All of them are expected to be OK and are being taken care of.

The puppies are receiving the necessary care, and will be available for adoption after they have been medically cleared.

Uxbridge Police do not have any suspects yet.

  President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    A week ago, just six players protested. Most of the players on Sunday locked arms with their teammates — some standing, others kneeling — in show of solidarity. A handful of teams stayed off the field until after 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to avoid the issue altogether. As he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington from New Jersey, Trump said the players protesting the anthem were 'very disrespectful to our country' and called again on owners to stop what he considers unpatriotic displays in America's most popular sport. 'This has nothing to do with race,' Trump said. 'This has to do with respect for our country.' The president's attack on athletes turned the anthems — usually sung during commercials — into must-watch television shown live by the networks and Yahoo!, which streamed the game in London. In some NFL stadiums, crowds booed or yelled at players to stand. There was also some applause. The NFL and its players, often at odds, used Sunday's anthems to show unity. One of Trump's biggest supporters in the NFL, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, joined the chorus when he expressed 'deep disappointment' with Trump. 'I like Bob very much. He's my friend. He gave me a Super Bowl ring a month ago. So he's a good friend of mine and I want him to do what he wants to do,' Trump said. '... We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers our first responders and they should be treated with respect. 'And when you get on your knee and you don't respect the American flag or the anthem.' The protests started more than a year ago when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the anthem as a protest of police treatment of minorities. This season, no team has signed him, and some supporters believe NFL owners are avoiding him because of the controversy. A handful of white players didn't stand Sunday, but the vast majority of those actively protesting were black. Defensive star Von Miller was among the large group of Denver Broncos who took a knee in Buffalo Sunday, where Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretched during the anthem. 'We felt like President Trump's speech was an assault on our most cherished right, freedom of speech,' said Miller, who normally steers clear of politics and social issues. Dozens of more players protested before the Raiders-Redskins game, the final one of the day and not far from the White House in Landover, Maryland. All but a handful of Raiders sat on their bench and seven Redskins took a knee while their teammates stood arm-in-arm along with owner Dan Snyder and president Bruce Allen. In Chicago, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the tunnel except for one player, Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside with a hand over his heart. Both the Seahawks and Titans stayed inside until after the national anthem was over in Nashville, a throwback to the pre-2009 NFL when teams, not the league, set pre-game policy regarding players standing on the sideline for the anthem. A handful of NFL players had been continuing Kaepernick's protest this season, but that ballooned Sunday following Trump's two-day weekend rant. It began with the president calling for NFL protesters to be fired and continued Saturday when he rescinded a White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors over star Stephen Curry's criticism. The president's delving into the NFL protests started by Kaepernick brought new attention and angered many players who took one insult as a personal attack on their mothers. 'Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'' Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama. 'I'm a son of a queen,' Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said. Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady was among the New England Patriots who locked arms in solidarity in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Aaron Rodgers did the same with his teammates in Green Bay. 'Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!' Trump tweeted Sunday. In Detroit, anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee at the word 'brave,' lowering his head and raising his right fist. In Nashville, anthem singer Meghan Linsey, took a knee as she finished singing. Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, whose brother, Woody, is the ambassador to England and one of Trump's most ardent supporters, called it 'an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today's national anthem' in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The issue reverberated across the Atlantic, where about two dozen players took a knee during the playing of the U.S. anthem at Wembley Stadium. 'We stand with our brothers,' Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. 'They have the right and we knelt with them today. To protest, non-violent protest, is as American as it gets, so we knelt with them today to let them know that we're a unified front.' Jaguars owner Shad Khan and players on both teams who were not kneeling remained locked arm-in-arm throughout the playing of the anthem and 'God Save The Queen.' No players knelt during the British anthem. 'Me taking a knee doesn't change the fact that I support our military, I'm a patriot and I love my country,' Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. 'But I also recognize there are some social injustices in this country and today I wanted to take a knee in support of my brothers who have been doing it.' Alexander said he'll go back to standing for the anthem next week. 'I just wanted to show them that I was with them today, especially in the backdrop of our president making the comments about our players, about their mothers,' Alexander said. 'And then you put that in conjunction with how he tried to gray-area Nazism and KKK members as being fine people, I had to take a knee.' The National Hockey League's reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced Sunday they've accepted a White House invitation from Trump. The Penguins said they respect the office of the president and 'the long tradition of championship team visiting the White House.' Before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Minneapolis on Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks left the floor while the Minnesota Lynx stood arm-in-arm. The Sparks returned to a chorus of boos when the song was finished. Trump also mocked the league's crackdown on illegal hits, suggesting the league had softened because of its safety initiatives. Kahn, who was among the NFL owners who chipped in $1 million to the Trump inauguration committee, said he met with his team captains before kickoff in London 'to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump.' Among the strongest criticisms of the president Sunday was this from Saints coach Sean Payton: 'I'm disappointed in the comments that were made. I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office,' he said of the White House. 'I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room and it seems like every time he's opening up his mouth it's something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together.' ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL ___ AP Sports Writers Dennis Waszak Jr., Steve Reed, Larry Lage, Teresa M. Walker, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno and Associated Press Writer Zac Boyer contributed. ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
  Accidental attic fire leaves Douglas County couple dead
    Accidental attic fire leaves Douglas County couple dead
    An early morning house fire was ruled accidental, but a husband and wife are dead, officials said.  Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife, Evelyn Weese, 79, died in their Douglas County home, spokesman for the Office of Commissioner Insurance Glenn Allen said. The home located at 64485 Ansley Blvd. in Lithia Springs was destroyed. “My fire investigator determined that the blaze started in the attic of the home,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “We believe the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction.”  RELATED: Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother Investigators found no signs of a working smoke alarm found inside the home, Allen said. In July, a 6-year-old boy and his mother died after a cigarette started a fire in a trash can, Hudgens said. The Weese deaths bring the total number of Georgians who have died as a result of a fire this year to 77, according to the state office.  Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  Police investigating third armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    Police investigating third armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    A string of armed robberies in northwest Atlanta all in the same neighborhood has Georgia Tech students on alert. 'That's pretty nerve wracking because obviously you want to be safe,' one student told us. TRENDING STORIES: Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem Police say gunman captured after opening fire at church Man arrested in connection with infant daughter’s death Police say three robberies happened in three weeks in a popular area near Georgia Tech's campus where many students live. The latest incident happened on Mecaslin Street and it's the second time this area was hit. Police say the group of 7 Georgia Tech students were robbed Sunday morning. Investigators say the two men holding guns got out of the car and stole the student's phones, credit cards, IDs and keys.  Some neighbors were surprised to hear of the recent trend. 'It's a little scary. I didn't know that in the past three weeks it's been up,' said neighbor Zahna Jenkins. Officers say the getaway driver stayed in the car.  Police say group of 7 Georgia Tech students robbed this a.m. in NW Atlanta complied w/ armed robbers, handing over phones, credit cards. 6pm pic.twitter.com/dRvsLHoK8D — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 24, 2017
  Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status. In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane. The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days. The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more. 'We're going to request waivers and other mechanisms so Puerto Rico can respond to this crisis,' he said. 'Puerto Rico will practically collect no taxes in the next month.' U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York said she will request a one-year waiver from the Jones Act, a federal law blamed for driving up prices on Puerto Rico by requiring cargo shipments there to move only on U.S. vessels as a means of supporting the U.S. maritime industry. 'We will use all our resources,' Velazquez said. 'We need to make Puerto Rico whole again. These are American citizens.' A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said. 'Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It's at capacity,' he said, crying. 'We need someone to help us immediately.' The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan. Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home. 'I need to get there today,' Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. 'Not tomorrow, today.' Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. 'This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,' he said. Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college. 'This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,' said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Washington. A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday night as water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller. Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm's way. The governor said there is 'significant damage' to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. 'We don't know how long it's going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,' Rossello said. Some residents nonetheless returned to their homes Saturday as the water levels in the reservoir began to sink. 'There were a lot of people worried and crying, but that's natural, because the reservoir was about to break through,' said Maria Nieves, 43. 'They couldn't open the spillway until later in the night.' The 345-yard (316-meter) dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) of rain from Maria fell on the surrounding mountains. Officials said 1,360 of the island's 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen. At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one. Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation. ____ Coto reported from San Juan.
  Shark bites surfer at Florida beach
    Shark bites surfer at Florida beach
    A surfer was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being bitten by a shark at Lake Worth Beach. ﻿>> Read more trending news﻿ Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the attack happened about 1:50 p.m. When paramedics arrived, the man was already on the beach being tended to by lifeguards. He was bitten in an “upper extremity,” according to the fire department. According to WPTV Channel 5, the surfer’s injuries were minor, and witnesses said the shark was pursuing a school of bait fish just before the surfer was bitten.
  University of North Georgia basketball standout killed in car crash
    University of North Georgia basketball standout killed in car crash
    The University of North Georgia basketball team is dealing with the loss of a teammate. Sophomore standout, Ross Morkem, died in a car accident on GA-400 in Dawson County. He was the only one inside his car and no other vehicles were involved.  TRENDING STORIES: Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem Police say gunman captured after opening fire at church Man arrested in connection with infant daughter’s death On the court, Morkem was known for his energy and passion.  The Lambert High school graduate was a promising forward at the University of North Georgia. Off the court, he had an infectious smile.  “His dream was to finish college and be a coach,” his mother, Maria Morkem, said. How his family and friends honored his legacy, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. A GoFundMe account has been set up in Morkem's memory, it will go to the Ross Morkem Scholarship Fund. To learn more, click here.
