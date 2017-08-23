Listen Live
Katy Perry addresses rumors she and ex Orlando Bloom rekindling their romance
Katy Perry addresses rumors she and ex Orlando Bloom rekindling their romance

Katy Perry addresses rumors she and ex Orlando Bloom rekindling their romance
Photo Credit: Edward Berthelot/GC Images
July 4, 2017 File Photo (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Katy Perry addresses rumors she and ex Orlando Bloom rekindling their romance

By: Rare.us

While speaking with “The Morning Mashup,” singer Katy Perry made it clear that she doesn’t want to define her relationship with ex Orlando Bloom after fans spotted them enjoying a recent night out together.

>> Read more trending news

“Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life. It’s nice to keep people you love around you,” she said of rumors that the former couple are rekindling their flame. “When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

>> RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reignite romance rumors after spending a night on the town together

The pop star and the actor broke up in February after dating for 10 months, but they recently reunited to attend an Ed Sheeran concert. While Perry merely vaguely explained that they’re enjoying being in each other’s lives, a source told PEOPLE they’ve “been in touch” since their breakup, but are just friends. Another source confirmed that they aren’t back together.

“They ended things as friends. They continue to be friends,” the first source said, with the second adding, “They have history and are open to seeing what happens.”

The former couple split just two days after attending Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party together. Their representatives confirmed their breakup in a statement, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

  California dad to be sentenced in 5-year-old son's killing
    California dad to be sentenced in 5-year-old son's killing
    A California father who admitted killing his 5-year-old son amid a bitter custody battle with his estranged wife is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Aramazd Andressian, Sr., 35, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to first-degree murder in the April death of his son, Aramazd Andressian, Jr., after a family trip to Disneyland. Andressian, who confessed to the killing, pleaded guilty partly to avoid the possibility of prosecutors adding a charge that could result in the death penalty, his attorney has said. Authorities have said Andressian killed his son in a plot to get back to his estranged wife. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators believe the boy was killed on April 21. His father was found passed out in a park the next morning, sparking an intensive search for the boy. Andressian had taken prescription pills and was found in a car in the park doused in gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt, sheriff's officials have said. Investigators searched for more than two months before they found the boy's body on June 30 near Lake Cachuma outside Santa Barbara — about 145 miles (233 kilometers) away from Anaheim, where Disneyland is located. Prosecutors have not revealed how the boy was killed but said the evidence against Andressian is overwhelming and the killing was planned and deliberate. Andressian's attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez has repeatedly declined to comment when asked why Andressian killed his son but has said the killing was 'not planned.' Rodriguez has said his client told investigators where to find his son's remains and regrets killing the boy. A report by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, obtained by The Associated Press, said the boy's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Santa Ynez. The report described the boy as being the victim of 'physical and severe neglect.' ___ Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1
  Groups make last-minute push to save national monument areas
    Groups make last-minute push to save national monument areas
    Conservation groups are airing TV ads, planning rallies and creating parody websites in a last-minute blitz to stop Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke from downsizing or eliminating national monument areas that cover large swaths of land and water from Maine to California. The deadline for Zinke to announce his recommendations is Thursday following a four-month review of 27 sites ordered by President Donald Trump. The outdoor recreation industry has hammered home its message that peeling back protections on areas where its customers hike, bike and camp could prevent future generations from enjoying the sites. In addition, the Wilderness Society has created a parody website featuring Trump and Zinke selling luxury real estate at the sites. Groups that want to see the areas reduced have been less vociferous, pleading their cases on social media and working behind the scenes to lobby federal officials. They say past presidents have misused a century-old law to create monuments that are too large and stop development of energy and other resources.
  Walmart dives into voice-activated shopping with Google
    Walmart dives into voice-activated shopping with Google
    Walmart is diving into voice-activated shopping. But unlike online leader Amazon, it's not doing it alone. The world's largest retailer said Wednesday it's working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items from laundry detergent to Legos for voice shopping through Google Assistant. The capability will be available in late September. It's Google's biggest retail partnership — and the most personalized shopping experience it offers — as it tries to broaden the reach of its voice-powered assistant Home speaker. And it underscores Walmart's drive to compete in an area dominated by Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo device. 'Voice shopping is becoming a more important part of everyday shopping behavior,' said Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart's U.S. e-commerce business. The voice-activated devices are becoming more mainstream as they become more accessible. Even Apple has one coming out this year. Walmart has said Google's investment in natural language processing and artificial intelligence will help make voice-activated shopping even more popular. And Lore said the personalization of the partnership means people can shout out generic items like milk, bread and cheese, and Google Assistant will know exactly the brands and the size that the user wants. Google introduced shopping to Home in February, letting people use voice to order essentials from more than 40 retailers like Target and Costco under its Google Express program. But that was far behind the Echo, available since late 2014. Walmart, which has more stores than any other retailer and the largest share of the U.S. grocery market, is also working hard to close the gulf online between itself and Amazon. It has overhauled its shipping strategy and is expanding store-curb pickup for groceries ordered online. But it's also had to look beyond itself and form partnerships. Walmart announced Monday that it's expanding its grocery delivery service with ride-hailing service Uber, and it's been testing same-day delivery service with Deliv at Sam's Club in Miami. Amazon generally has been building its network of services on its own, using its $99-a-year Prime membership with same-day and even one-hour shipping options to develop loyalty. It's also been drawing in customers with its Alexa-powered devices. Amazon doesn't give sales figures for Echo, but Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimated that it's sold more than 10 million Alexa-powered Echo devices in the U.S. since late 2014. That includes the core $179 Echo as well as the less expensive and smaller Echo Dot and the portable Amazon Tap. To be more competitive with Amazon, Google Express is scrapping the $95-a-year membership starting Wednesday, allowing shoppers to get free delivery within one to three days on orders as long as the purchase is above each store's minimum. Walmart is integrating its Easy Reorder feature — which has data on both store and online purchases — into Google Express. Shoppers who want to reorder their favorites have to link their Walmart account to Google Express. With other Google Express retailers, personalization takes time as the assistant learns shoppers' preferences, says Brian Elliott, general manager of Google Express. So the quick personalization with Walmart should make voice-activated shopping more attractive, he says. While one of Walmart's biggest advantages over Amazon is its massive number of stores, Amazon's nearly $14 billion offer for Whole Foods could shake up the landscape. Walmart says it will be tapping its 4,700 U.S. stores and its fulfillment network next year to offer more kinds of customer experiences using voice shopping. For example, shoppers can tell Google Assistant they want to pick up an order in a store. Lore said the company wants to make voice shopping as easy as possible. 'That's why it makes sense for us to team up with Google. We know this means being compared side-by-side with other retailers, and we think that's the way it should be,' Lore wrote in a corporate blog post. Independent internet analyst Sucharita Mulpuru-Kodal, who was unaware of the Google deal at the time of the interview, says Walmart is going in the right direction, though it has a long way to go. She noted that partnerships with companies like Uber enable the discounter to get the business 'up and running' and it will be able to learn a lot. ___ Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: —http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
  Report: Half of state's labor force holds bachelor's degrees
    Report: Half of state's labor force holds bachelor's degrees
    Half of all workers in Massachusetts held a bachelor's degree or higher in 2016, marking the first time any U.S. state has reached that threshold, according to a report being released Wednesday by the independent Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center. The same analysis points to a growing educational wage chasm in the state, with the college-educated earning on average 99 percent — or nearly double — the wages of those in the labor force with only a high school education. That difference, often referred to as the 'college wage premium,' was 50 percent in 1979. Nationally, the college wage premium was 56.6 percent in 2016. MassBudget, a liberal-leaning economic and fiscal research group, cited data compiled by the Economic Research Institute from the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey. In Massachusetts, 50.2 percent of individuals participating in the state's labor force had attained bachelor's degrees or higher in 2016. The next highest states were New Jersey (45.2 percent), New York (43.7 percent), Maryland (43 percent) and Connecticut (42.7 percent), according to the CPS data. The U.S. average was 35.5 percent in 2016. The findings were consistent with previous data consistently showing Massachusetts to be among the most educated states in the nation, with an economy heavily reliant on the presence of a highly-skilled workforce. But the authors noted a downside as well, as workers without a college education continue to fall further behind in wages while the expense of attaining those badly-needed degrees gets steeper for those with limited financial resources. 'Expanding access to higher education can benefit both individual students and the overall state economy, as workers with a college degree earn more than those without,' the report stated. 'But the cost of attending college has been increasing steadily, and more students are taking on ever-increasing debt to pay those costs.' Adjusted for inflation, the state's per student funding for public higher education declined by $3,000 over the past 15 years, while tuition and fees rose $4,000 per student during that same period, according to MassBudget. 'Now more than ever, with the growing costs and massive student debt burden, we need to go back to a system where everybody can afford to go to a public university,' said Zac Bears, executive director of the Public Higher Education Network of Massachusetts, a group that advocates for debt-free college education.
  Studies: Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes
    Studies: Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes
    Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released Wednesday. At the same time, research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety raises concern that drivers may be less vigilant when relying on automated safety systems or become distracted by dashboard displays that monitor how the systems are performing. The two institute studies found that lane-keeping systems, some of which even nudge the vehicle back into its lane for the driver, and blind spot monitoring systems had lower crash rates than the same vehicles without the systems. The lane-keeping study looked at police crash data from 25 states between 2009 and 2015 for vehicle models where the systems were sold as optional. Lane-keeping systems lower rates of single-vehicle, sideswipe and head-on crashes of all severities by 11 percent, and crashes of those types in which there were injuries by 21 percent, the study found. Because there were only 40 fatal crashes in the data, researchers used a simpler analysis that didn't control for differences in drivers' ages, genders, insurance risk and other factors for those crashes. They found the technology cut the fatal crash rate by 86 percent. That's probably high, said Jessica Cicchino, the institute's vice president for research, but even if lane-keeping systems cut such crashes in by just half it would be significant. About a quarter of traffic fatalities involve a vehicle drifting into another lane, she said. 'Now we have evidence that this technology really can save lives and has the potential to prevent thousands of deaths once it's on every vehicle,' Cicchino said. If all passenger vehicles had been equipped with lane departure warning systems in 2015, an estimated 85,000 police-reported crashes would have been prevented, the study found. A second institute study of blind spot detection systems — usually warning lights in side mirrors — found the systems lower the rate of all lane-change crashes by 14 percent and the rate of such crashes with injuries by 23 percent. If all passenger vehicles were equipped with the systems about 50,000 police-reported crashes a year could be prevented, the study found. Lane-keeping, blind spot monitoring, and automatic braking systems, which can prevent rear-end crashes, are some of the building blocks of self-driving car technology. Greg Brannon, the Automobile Association of America's director of automotive engineering, called the institute's studies 'encouraging.' But he cautioned that is 'critical that drivers understand the capabilities and, more importantly, the limitations of the safety technology in their vehicle before getting behind the wheel.' For all the promise technologies hold to enhance safety, researchers are also concerned that they are changing driver behavior. A separate study by the insurance industry-funded institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's AgeLab found that drivers using automated systems that scan for parking spots and then park the car spend a lot more time looking at dashboard displays than at the parking spot, the road in front or the road behind. That was true even when the systems were searching for a parking spot and drivers were still responsible for steering. Drivers of vehicles equipped with blind-spot monitoring have also told researchers that they don't look behind them as often when changing lanes because they rely on the safety systems. While the safety systems are reducing crashes, 'it's still possible that there are some crashes that are happening that wouldn't have happened before because people are now behaving in different ways,' Cicchino said. Persuading drivers to use safety technology can also be a hurdle. An institute study released in June found lane-keeping systems are turned off by drivers nearly half the time. Drivers often find the beeping or buzzing warnings irritating. Automakers, taking note of the problem, appear to be switching to systems that vibrate the steering wheel or driver's seat, Cicchino said. 'The vibrating is often more subtle than the beeping,' she said. 'When a system beeps, it's telling everybody in the car you did something wrong.
