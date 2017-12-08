Katie Couric let the world know that she will talk about Matt Lauer when she is good and ready.

On Nov. 29, Lauer was fired from NBC and “Today” after a female employee came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him. In the days since the news, Lauer’s former co-anchor Couric has kept her feelings to herself … until now.

On Dec. 7, Couric posted a throwback picture with her daughter Caroline, now 21 and in the comments section, she addressed the scandal that rocked “Today.”

Miss these days. Carrie, phone home. (Or at least text me...😏) #cantsleep #insomniac #missmygirls #missmolner A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

“Miss these days. Carrie, phone home. (Or at least text me…),” she wrote alongside the photo.

A fan wrote to the former “Today” anchor and asked if she had anything to say about Lauer and she responded, “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest.”

Following the news, a 2012 video of Couric accusing Lauer of inappropriate behavior made headlines again. During an appearance on the Bravo series “Watch What Happens Live,” Couric told host Andy Cohen that Lauer had one incredibly annoying habit.

“You co-hosted ‘The Today Show’ with Matt Lauer for 15 years. What is Matt’s most annoying habit?” Cohen asked at the time.

Without hesitation, Couric answered, “he pinches me on the ass a lot.”

After he was fired, Lauer released a statement that was read during a live taping of “Today” on Nov. 30.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling … I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

