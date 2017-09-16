Listen Live
Kathy Griffin says goodbye to sister who battled cancer
Close

Kathy Griffin says goodbye to sister who battled cancer

Kathy Griffin says goodbye to sister who battled cancer
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 04: Comedienne Kathy Griffin (center), her mother Maggie Griffin (L) and her sister Joyce (R). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin says goodbye to sister who battled cancer

By: Rare.us

Kathy Griffin is mourning the loss of her dear sister Joyce, who passed away on Thursday night after battling cancer.

The comedian shared a heartfelt tribute video on Friday to announce the devastating news, writing, “My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment.”

In July, Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who was 65 years old.

It’s unclear what type of cancer Griffin’s sister was suffering from, but, according to the comedian, she’s “having a mai tai on the beach in heaven.”

News

  • Music Midtown, Falcons, Atlanta United games to pack downtown
    Music Midtown, Falcons, Atlanta United games to pack downtown
    Metro Atlanta is ready for another huge weekend with big events starting today. Both Atlanta United and the Falcons play at home this weekend as Music Midtown takes over Piedmont Park. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach talked to Atlanta police about some of the challenges they anticipate this weekend, the biggest which they said will be getting everyone downtown and keeping traffic moving. There are new traffic patterns around the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium that drivers will have to get used to. 10th Street in Midtown closed from Piedmont to Monroe for #musicmidtown @APDTraffic holding it down this weekend pic.twitter.com/b1UJfmq8P5 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 16, 2017 Gehlbach saw crews finishing the setup for Music Midtown Saturday morning with a lane closed on 10th Street and cones out to keep two-way traffic going. The music festival begins today, with the gates opening at noon and the first musical act beginning at 1:30 p.m. Fans are anticipating the headliner of the night, Bruno Mars. By 8 a.m. there were already several concert-goers outside the gates ready to get a good spot for the shows. First concert-goers already lining up on sidewalk to get into #MusicMidtown pic.twitter.com/LdP0bnn3JT — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 16, 2017 Atlanta United plays Orlando City at 3:55 p.m. today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta Falcons host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • What hurricanes don't teach us: AP finds fast coastal growth
    What hurricanes don't teach us: AP finds fast coastal growth
    Nothing seems to curb America's appetite for life near the sea, especially in the warmer climates of the South. Coastal development destroys natural barriers such as islands and wetlands, promotes erosion and flooding, and positions more buildings and people in the path of future destruction, according to researchers and policy advisers who study hurricanes. 'History gives us a lesson, but we don't always learn from it,' said Graham Tobin, a disaster researcher at the University of South Florida in Tampa. That city took a glancing hit from Hurricane Irma — one of the most intense U.S. hurricanes in years — but suffered less flooding and damage than some other parts of the state. In 2005, coastal communities took heed of more than 1,800 deaths and $108 billion in damages from Hurricane Katrina, one of the worst disasters in U.S. history. Images of New Orleans under water elicited solemn resolutions that such a thing should never happen again — until Superstorm Sandy inundated lower Manhattan in 2012. Last year, Hurricane Matthew spread more deaths, flooding and blackouts across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. From 2010-2016, major hurricanes and tropical storms are blamed for more than 280 deaths and $100 billion in damages, according to data from the federal National Centers for Environmental Information. Harvey, another historically big hurricane, flooded sections of Houston in recent weeks. Four counties around Houston, where growth has been buoyed by the oil business, took the full force of the storm. The population of those counties expanded by 12 percent from 2010 to 2016, to a total of 5.3 million people, the AP analysis shows. During the same years, two of Florida's fastest-growing coastline counties — retirement-friendly Lee and Manatee, both south of Tampa — welcomed 16 percent more people. That area took a second direct hit from Irma after it made first landfall in the Florida Keys, where damage was far more devastating. Overall growth of 10 percent in Texas Gulf counties and 9 percent along Florida's coasts during the same period was surpassed only by South Carolina. Its seaside population, led by the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, ballooned by more than 13 percent. Nationally, coastline counties grew an average of 5.6 percent since 2010, while inland counties gained just 4 percent. This recent trend tracks with decades of development along U.S. coasts. Between 1960 and 2008, the national coastline population rose by 84 percent, compared with 64 percent inland, according to the Census Bureau. Cindy Gerstner, a retiree from the inland mountains of upstate New York, moved to a new home in January in Dunedin, Florida, west of Tampa. The ranch house sits on a flood plain three blocks from a sound off the Gulf of Mexico, but she was told it hadn't flooded in 20 years — and she wasn't worried anyway. 'I never gave it a thought,' she said during a visit back to New York as Irma raked Florida. 'I always wanted to live down there. I always thought people who lived in California on earthquake faults were foolish.' Her enthusiasm for her new home was undiminished by Irma, which broke her fence and knocked out power but left her house dry. In Horry County, where 19 percent growth has led all of South Carolina coastline counties, Irma caused only minor coastal flooding. The county's low property taxes are made possible by rapid development and tourism fees, allowing retirees from the North and Midwest to live more cheaply. Ironically, punishing hurricanes farther south in recent years has pushed some Northerners known locally as 'half-backers' to return halfway home from Florida and to resettle in coastal South Carolina. Add the area's moderate weather, appealing golf courses, and long white strands — the county is home to Myrtle Beach — and maybe no one can slow development there. 'I don't see how you do it,' said Johnny Vaught, vice chairman of the county council. 'The only thing you can do is modulate it, so developments are well designed.' Strong building codes with elevation and drainage requirements, careful emergency preparations, and a good network of roads for evacuation help make the area more resilient to big storms, said the council chairman, Mark Lazarus. Such measures give people 'a sense of comfort,' said Laura Crowther, CEO of the local Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors. Risk researchers say more is needed. 'We're getting better at emergency response,' said Tobin at the University of South Florida. 'We're not so good at long-term control of urban development in hazardous areas.' The Federal Emergency Management Agency helps recovery efforts with community relief and flood insurance payments. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It provides community grants for projects aimed at avoiding future losses. Some projects elevate properties, build flood barriers, or strengthen roofs and windows against high winds. Others purchase properties subject to repeated damage and allow owners to move. But coastline communities face more storm threats in the future. Global warming from human-generated greenhouse gases is melting polar ice and elevating sea levels at an increasing pace, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That amplifies storm surges and other flooding. Also, some climate models used by scientists predict stronger, more frequent hurricanes as another effect of global warming in coming decades. 'There will be some real challenges for coastal towns,' predicted Jamie Kruse, director of the Center for Natural Hazards Research at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. 'We'll see some of these homes that are part of their tax base becoming unlivable.' Hazard researchers said they see nothing in the near term to reverse the trend toward bigger storm losses. As a stopgap, communities should cease building new high-rises on the oceanfront, said Robert Young, director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. He said big changes probably will not happen unless multiple giant storms overwhelm federal and state budgets. 'The reason why this development still continues is that people are making money doing it,' he said. 'Communities are still increasing their tax base — and that's what politicians like.' ___ Donn reported from Plymouth, Massachusetts. ___ Online: National Centers for Environmental Information: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/ Center for Natural Hazards Research: http://www.ecu.edu/cs-cas/hazards/ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: http://www.noaa.gov/ Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines: https://psds.wcu.edu/ ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Mississippi hometown honors author of civil rights memoir
    Mississippi hometown honors author of civil rights memoir
    A civil rights activist who wrote about challenging segregation in the South was honored in her hometown, two years after her death. About 70 people gathered Friday in the southwestern Mississippi town of Centreville — population 1,680 — to unveil a sign for the newly renamed Anne Moody Street. Moody was born in Centreville on Sept. 15, 1940. Her memoir, 'Coming of Age in Mississippi,' was published in 1968 and is required reading in some schools. It recounts her early life in a poor family and her participation in civil rights activities that put her in danger, including efforts to register black voters. Roscoe Barnes III, who is chaplain at a prison near Centreville, helped organize the Anne Moody Day commemoration, held on what would have been her 77th birthday. He said her son, Sasha Straus, attended, as did some of her siblings and cousins. 'Here's a woman who literally put her life on the line in the fight for freedom and justice,' Barnes told The Associated Press. 'We're here because she was there. She survived threats, beatings, incarcerations.' On May 28, 1963, Moody was part of an integrated group of students from historically black Tougaloo College who staged a peaceful sit-in at a segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi. They had worked with Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers to prepare for the protest. White high school students, egged on by some adults, dumped ketchup and mustard on the heads of Moody and the other protesters. She wrote that after she and two other black students started praying at the counter, one white man slapped her and another threw her against an adjoining counter. One of the praying students was pulled violently from his seat. Evers was assassinated outside his Jackson home two weeks after the sit-in. After Moody graduated from college in 1964, she moved to New York, where she wrote her book. She returned to Mississippi in the mid-1990s but never felt at ease in the state, said one of her sisters, Adline Moody. Anne Moody had dementia before she died at home in Gloster, Mississippi, in 2015. She was 74. Barnes does volunteer work for the Anne Moody History Project, which is based at the privately run prison where he works, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. He said some inmates and have been reading and discussing 'Coming of Age in Mississippi' as part of a book group. He said he also gives away copies of the book to people who live in southwestern Mississippi. 'I spoke to a woman in her 40s who grew up in this area,' Barnes said. 'She said, 'Who is Anne Moody?' That broke my heart.' ____ Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .
  • London train bombing: 5 things to know
    London train bombing: 5 things to know
    Here are five things to know about the bombing at the London Underground train station at Parsons Green on Friday, which caused 30 injuries. Police in Kent arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in the port area of Dover and are holding him for questioning under the Terrorism Act. He has not been charged or identified. >> Read more trending news This is the fourth time the United Kingdom’s national terror threat level has been raised to 'critical' since the system was made public in 2006. The last time was in May after the Manchester Arena bombing. Mark Rowley, the London Metropolitan Police’s assistant commissioner, said a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was thought to be responsible for the blast.    Police sources said the device only partially exploded. Initial examination by explosives experts led them to conclude it was “viable,” meaning the device was meant to explode more fully. A circuit board was recovered from the scene. Three of at least 30 people injured remained in a London hospital Saturday. ISIS has claimed involvement in the attack without any evidence to support that claim.  The organization said via its Amaq news agency that a 'detachment' from the group had carried out the attack.
  • Watch: Surprised homeowners react when they spot crab in flood damaged home after Hurricane Irma
    Watch: Surprised homeowners react when they spot crab in flood damaged home after Hurricane Irma
    Countless houses in the Jacksonville, Florida, experienced flooding as a result of Hurricane Irma, leaving a headache for many homeowners to clean up. >> Read more trending news But what about the critters that flooding can leave behind? One household just a block away from the Trout River in North Jacksonville found a crab in their wall three days after their house flooded. Lyndsay Grace sent the video to Action News Jax on Twitter.  'I'm done, I'm going home!' says one person who then shrieks as the crab scuttles across the floor of the house.
