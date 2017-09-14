Listen Live
National
Kathie Lee Gifford mourns death of her mother, Joan Epstein
Close

Kathie Lee Gifford mourns death of her mother, Joan Epstein

Kathie Lee Gifford mourns death of her mother, Joan Epstein
Photo Credit: NBC NewsWire/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
TODAY -- Pictured: (l-r) Joan Epstein and Kathie Lee Gifford appear on NBC News' "Today" show -- Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Kathie Lee Gifford mourns death of her mother, Joan Epstein

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Joan Epstein, the mother of veteran TV host Kathie Lee Gifford, has died at the age of 87. Gifford confirmed the news in a statement to fans Tuesday night on Twitter.

>> Read more trending news

“My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her,” Gifford wrote.

>> See the tweet here

During Gifford's time on the "Today" show, Epstein often stopped by the studio to share some of her favorite recipes.

Kathie Lee's beloved mom, Joan, has died at the age of 87. Our thoughts and prayers go out to KLG and her entire family.

A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy, also shared a post in honor of her late grandmother.

“Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they’re both smiling now that they have you back… so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles,” she wrote.

>> See the post here

Gifford’s “Today” co-host, Hoda Kotb, had kind words to share on Instagram about “sweet Joanie.”

“We will miss you sweet Joannie xoxoxo,” Kotb wrote.

>> See the post here

We will miss you sweet Joannie xoxoxo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Gifford’s father, Aaron Epstein, died in 2002.

(H/T "Today")

News

  • School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help
    School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help
    Armed with a pistol and rifle, classmates say the shooter's face 'was passive' in the hallway of a high school in a tiny Washington state town. He tried to fire a weapon, but it jammed, and another boy confronted him. 'He went to his next weapon,' Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said. 'A student walked up to him, engaged him, and that student was shot. That student did not survive.' Three other students were seriously injured by gunfire Wednesday morning at Freeman High School south of Spokane. A custodian stopped the shooter, a heroic action the sheriff said prevented more bloodshed. The injured victims were expected to survive. The suspect, who a classmate described as being obsessed with previous school shootings, was taken into custody. Witnesses described a panicked scene when shots rang out, with bullets hitting the ceiling and students screaming and running down the hallway. A two-lane highway into the town of about 500 people near the Idaho border was clogged as worried parents sped to the school. Some people abandoned their cars on the road shoulder to make it to their children. Elisa Vigil, a 14-year-old freshman, told The Associated Press that she saw one male student shot in the head who janitors covered with a cloth and another female student wounded in the back. Michael Harper, a 15-year-old sophomore, said the suspect had brought notes in the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do 'something stupid' and might get killed or jailed. Some students alerted counselors, the teen told AP, but it wasn't clear what school officials did in response. A call to the school was not immediately returned. Harper said the shooter had many friends and was not bullied, calling him 'nice and funny and weird' and a huge fan of the TV show 'Breaking Bad.' He also said the suspect was obsessed with other school shootings. 'He watched a lot of school shooting documentaries,' Harper said. Authorities didn't release the suspect's identity or a possible motive. The victims also were not named. Luis Prito, an assistant football coach at Freeman High, called the shooting devastating. 'This is a real close-knit community,' he said. Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that 'all Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families, and are grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe.' Cheryl Moser said her son, a freshman, called her from a classroom after hearing shots fired. 'He called me and said, 'Mom, there are gunshots.' He sounded so scared. I've never heard him like that,' Moser told The Spokesman-Review newspaper. 'You never think about something happening like this at a small school.' Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital received three pediatric patients, spokeswoman Nicole Stewart said. They were in stable condition and surrounded by family, she said. Stephanie Lutje told AP she was relieved to hear her son was safe after his school near Freeman High was put on lockdown. She commended the school district for its communication. She still worried for others she knew, including a co-worker who had yet to hear from her son, a sophomore at Freeman. 'My stomach's in knots right now,' she said. ___ Associated Press writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this story.
  • Death of 8 at Florida nursing home sounds alarms after Irma
    Death of 8 at Florida nursing home sounds alarms after Irma
    Hurricane-scarred Florida warily eyed the fate of its most vulnerable residents and emergency workers were urged to immediately check on those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm. Even in the face of a storm that shrouded nearly the entire state and had officials still piecing together its destruction, the news Wednesday from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills stood out, with victims as old as 99 among the dead and worries the count could grow. 'Unfathomable,' Gov. Rick Scott said. 'Inexcusable,' Sen. Bill Nelson added. Elsewhere in South Florida, other alarms were sounded for older residents. In Coral Gables, an apartment building was evacuated after authorities said its lack of power made it unsafe for elderly tenants. And at the huge, 15,000-resident Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines, where there were also widespread outages, rescue workers went door to door in the 94-degree heat checking on residents and bringing ice, water and meals. Though the number of people with electricity had drastically improved from earlier in the week, some 6.8 million people across the peninsula continued to wait for power, and utility officials warned it could take a week or more for all areas to be back up and running. As the state continued to piece itself back together, President Donald Trump was due to visit Naples in southwestern Florida on Thursday. Not counting the nursing home deaths, at least 17 people in Florida have died under Irma-related circumstances, and six more in South Carolina and Georgia, many of them well after the storm had passed. The death toll across the Caribbean stood at 38. In Hollywood, the Rehabilitation Center said the hurricane had knocked out a transformer that powered the air conditioning. Broward County said the home alerted officials Tuesday that it had lost power, but when asked if it had any medical needs or emergencies, it did not request help. Early Wednesday morning, after responding to three calls about patients there in distress, firefighters went through the facility and found three people dead and evacuated more than 150 patients to hospitals, many on stretchers or in wheelchairs, authorities said. By the afternoon, five more had died. Others were treated for dehydration, breathing difficulties and other heat-related problems. 'It's a sad state of affairs,' said Hollywood Police Chief Tom Sanchez, who said investigators believe the deaths at the Rehabilitation Center were heat-related and said the building has been sealed off and a criminal investigation underway. The chief said authorities have not ruled anything out in the deaths, including carbon monoxide poisoning from generators. He also said investigators will look into how many windows were open. Across the street from the stifling nursing home sat a fully air-conditioned hospital, Memorial Regional. Glendale Owens, the daughter of one of the men who died, said she last visited her father in the nursing home Monday and everything seemed fine. She said Bobby Owens had been at the facility for more than 10 years. 'People are telling me different things,' she said Wednesday evening. 'But nobody from the facility has told me anything yet.' Paulburn Bogle, a member of the housekeeping staff, said after the air conditioning failed, the staff used fans, put cold towels and ice on patients and gave them cold drinks. The medical examiner's office said the victims were five women and three men, ages 70 to 99. Scott vowed to punish anyone found culpable in the deaths. Nelson demanded a federal investigation. Calls to the owner and other officials at the Hollywood home were not immediately returned, but the facility's administrator, Jorge Carballo, said in a statement that it was 'cooperating fully with relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate and tragic outcome.' The governor announced in a news release Wednesday night that he's directed the Agency for Health Care Administration to issue an emergency moratorium for the facility, preventing it from admitting new patients indefinitely. Nursing homes in Florida are required by law to file an emergency plan that includes evacuation plans for residents. County officials released documents showing that the Hollywood facility was in compliance with that regulation and that it held a hurricane drill with its staff in October. Around the state, hazards were popping up in the aftermath of the storm. At least six people in Florida died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, and a Tampa man died after the chain saw he was using to remove trees recoiled and cut his carotid artery. The number of people in shelters across the state fell to less than 13,000. ___ Associated Press writers Jason Dearen on Summerland Key; Brendan Farrington, Gary Fineout and Joe Reedy in Tallahassee; Jay Reeves in Immokalee; Terrance Harris in Orlando; Claire Galofaro in Jacksonville; and Jennifer Kay, Freida Frisaro, Curt Anderson and David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Fans denounce racism with sign above Green Monster
    Fans denounce racism with sign above Green Monster
    A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's 7-3 loss to Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. The sign - draped over the top middle of the 37-foot Monster - had a black background with white letters that read: 'Racism is as American as Baseball.' It was up for about one batter and the umpires asked it be removed because it was in fair territory. There was a spattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced them to remove it and escorted the people from their seats. A Red Sox spokesman said four people were escorted from the park and that one of them said they were inspired by Black Lives Matter. 'Yeah, I saw it,' Boston right fielder Mookie Betts said. 'There's no place for that. That's for another day, though.' It's not the first time that the Red Sox have responded to the topic of racism at the ballpark. 'Saw it was draped over the Monster,' Red Sox manager John Farrell said. 'From the dugout, you see someone expressing their opinion and it looked like it was withdrawn relatively quick.' Earlier this season, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said after a game on May 1 that he was the victim of racial slurs and had peanuts thrown at him during the game. The next day, Jones received a personal apology from Boston team president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. When he stepped up for his first at-bat of the game, he was also given an extended applause from the Fenway crowd. Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound to allow the applause to continue. 'Just appreciative that action was taken and not everybody feels the same way as selected people,' Jones said. 'Sale, who works extremely fast, took his time and let it relish a little bit, so I appreciate the sentiments,' Jones said after Boston won 5-2. In August, owner John Henry said his team will lead the effort to change the name of Yawkey Way. The street is currently named after Tom Yawkey, who owned the team from 1933 to 1976 but refused to integrate the team from 1947 to 1959.
  • Heading to Florida, Trump urges tax reform in wake of major hurricane strikes
    Heading to Florida, Trump urges tax reform in wake of major hurricane strikes
    Before going to Florida to see some of the damage from Hurricane Irma, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the case for Congress approving tax reform was even stronger now, as a way to generate new economic growth after two major hurricanes struck the United States in recent weeks, causing billions of dollars in losses. “They were very big and very powerful,” Mr. Trump said of Hurricane Irma and Harvey, as he met with a bipartisan group of moderate House lawmakers, pressing the case for tax reform. “Because of that, more than ever, we now need great tax reform and great tax cuts,” the President added, as urged Democrats to join his push for the first major tax reform effort since 1986. President Trump: Working in a bipartisan fashion on tax reform is “a positive thing” https://t.co/heb4xsEBEp — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 13, 2017 Meanwhile, the scope of the damage in Florida continued to grow on Wednesday – not just for people who had lost their homes and businesses to winds and floods – but also for an economic staple of Florida, the citrus industry, and other agriculture interests. “Loss of life and home are of greatest concern,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioners Adam Putnam. “But it’s clear that our crops have suffered serious losses from Hurricane Irma, too.” Photographic evidence from the heart of citrus country confirmed that, with acres under water, and flood waters still blocking major roads in the agricultural interior of Florida. Florida’s signature crop under water in Hardee and DeSoto counties. Views from the air as we survey the damage caused by #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/rWIO0T94zm — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) September 13, 2017 “And the images we’re seeing out there – obviously terrible losses in the Keys and flooding in Jacksonville – let’s not forget about agriculture, a cornerstone of our economy,” in Florida, said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). “They’re going to need a lot of help, or we’re going to lose the citrus industry in Florida, and we can’t let that happen,” Rubio said. Along with disaster relief for Florida growers, Rubio and fellow Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) have continued to ask the feds for a variety of disaster relief, including: + The feds picking up a higher share of the costs for public assistance and debris removal + More federal help with roads and bridges that were damaged by Irma’s winds and floods + Senators Nelson and Rubio have asked the Small Business Administration to send officials to the state to help with disaster aid applications + The Senators also want expedited action on a request by the Seminole Tribe of Florida for a major disaster declaration. + Rubio also asked the IRS and Education Department to grant specific relief to Florida taxpayers and students + State officials have also asked the feds for more help to get gasoline supplies into the state, which remain low in hard-hit areas. Today in Belle Glade, alongside @SenBillNelson, was given the opportunity to hand out meals to #HurricaneIrma victims. pic.twitter.com/j75QTeJgWV — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 13, 2017 Asked about federal disaster relief resources, the White House on Wednesday said it was too early to know how much more money the Congress needed to approve – not only to cover damages from Irma, but also Hurricane Harvey. “We’re still in the recovery efforts right now, and until we get a little bit further into the process, it would be premature to put those estimates out there,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Congress last week approved $15.3 billion in new disaster aid resources; officials have said FEMA will need extra money in the months ahead, but no official request has been made as yet by the Trump Administration. Mr. Trump was scheduled on Thursday to fly first to Fort Myers, Florida, and then to Naples, where he will visit some of the areas damaged by Irma.
  • Sean Spicer pressed (gently) as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' guest
    Sean Spicer pressed (gently) as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' guest
    It was a different Sean Spicer who paid a visit to ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Wednesday night. This was a smiling, chill Spicer, in marked contrast to the six hot-tempered months he spent as White House Press Secretary, conducting volatile news conferences that were given added heat thanks to Melissa McCarthy's unsparing impersonation of him on 'Saturday Night Live.' It was Spicer's first television appearance since resigning from the Trump Administration in July from what Kimmel joked was his hit reality show, 'I'm the Press Secretary — Get Me Out of Here.' He took Kimmel's ribbing in much better spirits than the grilling the White House press corps dished out. 'A lot of these members of the press were your friends, right?' Kimmel asked. 'WERE, yeah,' replied Spicer, chuckling. Kimmel reminded him of how his tenure began: awkwardly backing up Republican President Donald Trump's claim that his inauguration crowd was the biggest ever, when photographic evidence proved otherwise. 'Why is he so concerned with size?' asked Kimmel. 'Have you ever seen the president naked?' 'I have not,' Spicer replied good-naturedly. But even if Spicer knew Trump's crowd wasn't larger, Kimmel pressed on, his job as press secretary obliged him to say that it was. 'Your job as press secretary is to represent the president's voice,' Spicer explained. 'Whether you agree or not is not your job.' 'And then you have to march out there and go, 'He had a bigger crowd, everybody,'' Kimmel laughed. At Kimmel's urging, Spicer tried to account for the tension that prevailed between him and the press corps. 'Some of us who worked very hard to get (Trump) elected felt as though a lot of folks, in the media particularly, constantly sought to undermine the validity of that election,' Spicer said. 'So you to have to understand it sometimes from that perspective.' If Kimmel thought Spicer would dish dirt on Trump, he was disappointed. 'Sean, you don't work there anymore,' Kimmel jokingly egged him on. 'You don't have to worry about him. We can protect you here.' But Spicer remained resolute in his defense of Trump, declaring at one point, 'He's a good man that really cares about this country.' Even so, Spicer did acknowledge that the relationship between the press and the White House could stand some improvement. 'I think there's a time when we can start taking down the temperature and get back to a more civil and constructive dialogue,' he said. To that Kimmel fired back, 'You mean when Mike Pence takes over?
