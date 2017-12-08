‘I just fired one': 85-year-old man shoots, kills home intruder

An elderly man shot and killed one of two intruders at his home early Friday morning in Ellport, Lawrence County, police said.

The 85-year-old man, Don Lutz, was confronted by the intruders about 1:30 a.m. at his Jamison Avenue home, authorities said. An altercation followed.

“I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz said. “They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead and the other guy, he jumped up and went out the door.”

WPXI.com Police investigate after an 85-year-old man's home was broken into. Police said that the man shot and killed one of the intruders. The other ran off.

Police are searching for the second intruder who ran off.

“The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don’t know. I hope so,” Lutz said.

Lutz said he keeps his gun under his pillow. He’s a little sore, but otherwise in good spirits after the ordeal.

Investigators believe Lutz might have been targeted.

PIC: 85 year old man who shot & killed intruder is in good spirits, said "God was with him" & he is "a little sore" after a scuffle with intruders. He told us he keeps his gun under his pillow. 2nd suspect still on the run @WPXI https://t.co/PmYuqenocL pic.twitter.com/R25S0ITPwF — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) December 8, 2017