National
Judge suspended after comparing anti-Confederate statue protesters to ISIS
Judge suspended after comparing anti-Confederate statue protesters to ISIS

Judge suspended after comparing anti-Confederate statue protesters to ISIS
James Hinkle

Judge suspended after comparing anti-Confederate statue protesters to ISIS

By: Tony Thomas, WSBTV.com

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -  A Gwinnett County, Georgia, judge is off the bench after posting what some people believe are controversial comments about Confederate monuments and protesters.

On his Facebook page, Judge James Hinkle posted: "It looks like all of the snowflakes have no concept of history. It is what it is. Get over it and move on."

In another post, he observed how all the Confederate monuments in Virginia have the rear ends of horses facing north, he wrote in all caps: "PERFECT TUESDAY MORNING," and added, "The nut cases tearing down monuments are equivalent to ISIS destroying history."

Gwinnett's chief magistrate judge suspended Hinkle immediately Tuesday afternoon after being alerted to the post.

Some residents, like Donna McCloud, worry he can’t be impartial on the bench and doesn’t believe the punishment is harsh enough.

“He has this position as a judge and he doesn’t see that it's pertinent that he acts different and do things differently. ISIS – really,” she said.

McCloud says she almost started crying when she read the Facebook posts on Saturday, one hour before a man drove his car into a group of protestors in Charlottesville.

“It really just kind of punched me in the stomach,” she said.

Chief Judge Kristina Blum wrote in a statement: "I have made it clear to all of our judges to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judiciary. I consider any violation of those principles and policies to be a matter of utmost concern."

When reached by phone, Hinkle said he didn't see anything controversial about the statements, then later refused to comment. 

Hinkle served as Grayson’s mayor for 25 years. He's currently a part-time magistrate judge for Gwinnett County.

Judge suspended after comparing anti-Confederate statue protesters to ISIS

    A Gwinnett County, Georgia, judge is off the bench after posting what some people believe are controversial comments about Confederate monuments and protesters. >> Watch the news report here On his Facebook page, Judge James Hinkle posted: 'It looks like all of the snowflakes have no concept of history. It is what it is. Get over it and move on.' In another post, he observed how all the Confederate monuments in Virginia have the rear ends of horses facing north, he wrote in all caps: 'PERFECT TUESDAY MORNING,' and added, 'The nut cases tearing down monuments are equivalent to ISIS destroying history.' >> Trump again blames 'both sides' for violence in Charlottesville Gwinnett's chief magistrate judge suspended Hinkle immediately Tuesday afternoon after being alerted to the post. Some residents, like Donna McCloud, worry he can't be impartial on the bench and doesn't believe the punishment is harsh enough. "He has this position as a judge and he doesn't see that it's pertinent that he acts different and do things differently. ISIS – really," she said. >> Tiki torch manufacturer 'appalled' at protesters McCloud says she almost started crying when she read the Facebook posts on Saturday, one hour before a man drove his car into a group of protestors in Charlottesville. "It really just kind of punched me in the stomach," she said. Chief Judge Kristina Blum wrote in a statement: 'I have made it clear to all of our judges to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judiciary. I consider any violation of those principles and policies to be a matter of utmost concern.' >> Read more trending news When reached by phone, Hinkle said he didn't see anything controversial about the statements, then later refused to comment.  Hinkle served as Grayson's mayor for 25 years. He's currently a part-time magistrate judge for Gwinnett County.
