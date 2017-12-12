Listen Live
National
Judge sentences Panthers fan who sucker punched another fan at game
Judge sentences Panthers fan who sucker punched another fan at game

Fan Gets Sucker-Punched At Carolina Panthers Game

Judge sentences Panthers fan who sucker punched another fan at game

By: WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  The Carolina Panthers’ fan who was captured on cellphone video, sucker punching another fan in the stands during the Philadelphia Eagles game in October will have to spend a few weekends behind bars.

On Tuesday, Kyle Maraghy pleaded guilty to the assault after video of the attack went viral.

The cellphone video, which was posted on Instagram, shows Maraghy repeatedly punching a 62-year-old man who was sitting behind him, eventually drawing blood.

Judge sentences Panthers fan who sucker-punched another fan at game

A friend of the victim said that they repeatedly asked Maraghy and a woman he was with to sit down during the game.

Maraghy agreed to spend five weekends in jail. He also will have to take anger management classes, obtain a substance abuse assessment and comply with treatment, and he will be on probation for 18 months.

News

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • THE LATEST: Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    THE LATEST: Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • Accused violent purse-snatcher arrested
    Accused violent purse-snatcher arrested
    Gwinnett County police arrest a man they say would follow women home and attack them in their own driveways. Boris Demarcus Bell, 33, is accused of assaulting and robbing at least six women over the span of a week – all within a few miles of one another. Several were followed home from the Kroger on Herrington Road. “If you look at the map involved in all these crimes, his house is right in that general area,” says Cpl. Michele Pihera. The first victim, who wants to protect her identity, was unloading her groceries on Dec. 10 when she was jumped from the front door of her home. “With his arm, he strangled me onto the ground and then held me down on the ground,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish. She recounted the attack still sporting a black eye. “It was terrifying. While I was on the ground…in and out of consciousness, I would have these moments of clarity. I just thought, ‘this guy is probably going to kill me’.” The suspect stole her purse and other valuables. After calling police, she was able to track her phone, using the “Find My iPhone” application, to the Kroger where another victim was eventually attacked. Six days later, four more women were followed home and attacked. Pihera says after the most recent attacks, an alert with a description of the suspect and his vehicle went out to all police and Bell was located during a traffic stop Tuesday morning not far from where all the attacks occurred. “There was some evidence recovered that does positively link the suspect to this crime series,” she says. The first victim is relieved at the news. “I’m just really grateful to be alive and to be safe, and I’m just really glad that they caught him,” she says.
  • CNN's Acosta complains of White House threat
    CNN's Acosta complains of White House threat
    CNN's Jim Acosta says he was warned by the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders not to ask a question during President Donald Trump's bill signing ceremony on Tuesday, further evidence of sour relations between the network and administration.Acosta said Sanders told him that if he asked Trump a question, 'she could not promise that I would be allowed into a pool spray again.'Sanders did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.Acosta said he considered it a 'direct threat.' He asked a question of the president anyway, and didn't get an answer.
  • DNA evidence expected in just days in deadly shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar
    DNA evidence expected in just days in deadly shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar
    Police say they expect DNA test results within days from one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at a popular Atlanta restaurant.  Atlanta police told Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant that they will be the first ones to admit this case has investigators really frustrated. Investigators said they've got a ton of solid evidence, but so far, they have no suspects in the robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar in west midtown. Police announced Wednesday that they had increased the reward in the case , but they also say that reward hasn’t gotten them much information.  TRENDING STORIES: Shooter said 'good morning' before gunning down co-worker inside business, police say Officer shoots armed man trying to get into Atlanta school Man accused of emptying R. Kelly's homes turns himself in “We still want their family to know that we’re still working hard to try to solve this case,” said Maj. Adam Lee, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. It’s been three weeks since robbers went into the restaurant and shot manager Chelsea Bellera . She later died at the hospital from her injuries.  The incident was caught on clear surveillance video .  “Any time you have that kind of situation happen, it tugs at your heartstrings,” Lee told Diamant.  Lee said he now expects the results of DNA tests to provide critical evidence within days from the masks the suspects wore, off a distinctive sweatshirt found near where investigators discovered the hijacked getaway car, plus blood evidence. “It might not give us a name, but it should give us, we’re hoping, a profile of a person,” Lee said.  The Crime Stoppers reward stands at $33,000 , but with few calls so far, Lee believes the people they’re looking for might live outside metro Atlanta. “No one watching the news may know that person,” Lee said.  Or even more concerning… “Oftentimes, the people that are in the community with that person may just be so deathly afraid that they’re not even willing to call to get reward money for fear of what might happen to them,” Lee said. Which is why Lee wants the word out: if you might know who these people are, all the tips to that go into Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. “We have a computer that doesn’t record, it doesn’t have caller ID attached to it. The person’s name is never part of the file,” Lee said. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 .
  • Cavaliers' Wade out against Hawks because of sore knee
    Cavaliers' Wade out against Hawks because of sore knee
    Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade is sitting out Tuesday night's game against the Hawks because of a sore left knee.Coach Tyronn Lue says Wade has been experiencing knee soreness during the last few games and underwent tests following Tuesday's shootaround. The decision was then made to sit him.Wade, who plays point guard on Cleveland's second unit, is missing his second game of the season. He is averaging 11.5 points and shooting 46 percent.Lue says center Kevin Love will return after sitting out Saturday because of a strained left hip. Center Tristan Thompson will come off the bench and play for the first time since Nov. 1. The Cavaliers went 16-3 without Thompson, who was out with a strained left calf.Cleveland has won 14 of 15 going into the game against Atlanta, which is tied with Chicago for the worst record in the league.___For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
