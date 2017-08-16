Judge Judy lets dog loose in courtroom to prove who its owner is

Two people were arrested after sheriff’s officials said their toddler ingested methamphetamine. Brenda Jones, 28, of Gainesville, and Joshua Starley, 31, are charged with felony child cruelty, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the couple’s home in the 3300 block of High View Court on July 23. They said Jones told them her son was acting strangely and may have inadvertently consumed the drug. The child was rushed to a hospital, where it was determined he had consumed the drug, left unsecured in the house, deputies said. TRENDING STORIES: If you've gotten a robocall about a free cruise, you could get up to $900 Candidate for governor calls for removal of Stone Mountain carving Obama's Charlottesville tweet is now the most-liked tweet ever The incident was investigated by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Department of Family and Children Services. Sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants for Jones and Starley’s arrests on August 10. They were arrested on August 11 and 12, deputies said. Both were arrested without incident and booked in at the Hall County Jail. The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. “This was a very serious situation. You're talking about meth, a very dangerous drug for anybody, but particularly for a 3-year-old child,” Hall County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Ware, said. “It could have turned out much worse.” We’re reaching out to medical professionals about how often this happens, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself