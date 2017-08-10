Listen Live
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

National
Jogger arrested, accused of pushing woman in path of London bus
Close

Jogger arrested, accused of pushing woman in path of London bus

Shocking Video Shows Jogger Pushing Woman Into Path Of Bus

Jogger arrested, accused of pushing woman in path of London bus

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus say they have arrested a man.

London's metropolitan police force says the 50-year-old was arrested Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The unidentified man was taken to a south London police station and was released, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stopping just before hitting the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Police say Thursday's arrest followed a "good response" from the public to the video.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Close

London

Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News

  • Deputies, community step up to help neighborhood affected by tragedy
    Deputies, community step up to help neighborhood affected by tragedy
    What started out as a simple Facebook post turned into a huge event for the families affected by tragedy last month. Parents along Emory Lane in Gwinnett County grew concerned when their children would not go outside and play after learning some of their friends were killed. Investigators said Isabel Martinez fatally stabbed her four children and husband in July . She has been charged with multiple counts of murder and remains in the Gwinnett County jail, being held without bond. Since then, the children in the small community have remained inside, scared to go out. “This isn't average for this neighborhood, 'cause in this neighborhood we just play,' said Abran Ramierez, 12. “It was really down in the neighborhood. Nobody came outside.” That’s when the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office decided something needed to be done. “When we heard reports of children that play outside every day, they were no longer playing outside because their friends had passed away under terribly tragic circumstances, The Sheriff's Office was compelled to do something just to let the community know that we care about them and their community cares about them,” Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff’s Office decided to go to Facebook to ask for the community’s help to get the neighborhood a play set, and the community responded in a big way. “We've received a tremendous amount of items for these families. So much so that we had to ask people to stop bringing them in,” Volkodav said. Within two hours of posting about the play set, a woman from Atlanta had already ordered one for the neighborhood and sent it to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. On top of that, people donated a large amount of toys and school supplies to help the families affected by the tragedy that unfolded in their neighborhood. TRENDING STORIES: Woman claims 'extreme direct sexual harassment' against DeKalb commissioner Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Family desperately searching for elderly man missing since Sunday Thursday, they surprised everyone with a big giveaway that mimicked a block party. On top of handing out the toys and school supplies, the Sheriff’s Office brought pizza, snacks and ice cream for everyone. Several of the neighborhood fathers also quickly got to work putting together the new neighborhood play set, despite the rain. “It means a lot to us, to everybody,” mother Niyeli Perez said. “Hopefully, as in right now, today, they can go back and play again.” “It's amazing to be part of something like this,” Volkodav said. “We're not the heroes of this story though. The people who are donating and sending in items to support these families, they're the heroes and we couldn't do this without them.”
  • What if Trump pushed out McConnell? It might not change anything
    What if Trump pushed out McConnell? It might not change anything
    President Donald Trump raised a lot of eyebrows on Capitol Hill this week by repeatedly going after Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, demanding that the top Republican do more to push ahead with plans to overhaul the Obama health law, and also to spur action on other top Trump priorities, like bills on tax reform, and new money for roads and bridges. Let’s imagine for a moment that President Trump could wave a magic wand and get rid of McConnell – would anything really change in the Senate? 1. If McConnell disappears, the music stays the same. Sure, get rid of McConnell. For the sake of argument, let’s say that somehow he is replaced by a more conservative Republican, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Or even his fellow Bluegrass State Republican, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). They might emphasize different arguments, and maybe try to schedule some different types of bills and votes. But they aren’t going to be able to suddenly create 60 votes for Republican priorities – or even 50 votes in some cases. This argument reminds me a lot of the big push to get rid of John Boehner as Speaker of the House. It sounds great in theory, but it doesn’t change much. Remember – even if you have 52 Republican Senators who are fully on board with Donald Trump, fully on board with the Tea Party and other conservative groups, you still don’t have 60 votes in the Senate, and you might not have the votes to pass tax reform or infrastructure legislation either. Pretend Ted Cruz or Rand Paul could get elected Majority Leader. How would they get bills passed? I love those guys but I don't get it. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 10, 2017 2. There’s no evidence of a Senate GOP rebellion. In all of the interviews of recent weeks that reporters have done with Senators on the Republican health care debacle, there were lots of questions asked about the leadership of Mitch McConnell, and nowhere did I pick up on any signs that McConnell’s job was in trouble. If anything, fellow GOP Senators felt like he was in a no-win situation on health care, and did better than anyone could expect to get 49 votes on a GOP “skinny” bill that barely did anything to change the Obama health law. Would there be some Republicans ready to push him off the second floor Capitol balcony? Sure. But there doesn’t seem to be a broader uprising against the Senate Majority Leader. GOP'er who understands Senate emphasizes: 'Problem for Trump is that there is nobody who is going to challenge McConnell in the conference.' — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 10, 2017 3. McConnell hears words of support from fellow Republicans. While Senators are spread around the country on their summer break, some jumped on social media to express their support for McConnell – and by extension – pushed back against the President’s public rebuke. “I fully support him,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who said McConnell was “the best leader we’ve had in my time in the Senate, through very tough challenges.” Meanwhile, from Iowa, there were words of praise on the radio about McConnell’s leadership from Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). And there have not been any rumblings from McConnell critics, who have been outnumbered for some time in the Senate. McConnell “is the single biggest reason why Neil Gorsuch is now a SCOTUS justice,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). And for now, McConnell doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. If Trump ever commits actually trying to oust McConnell, it will be a senstitive test of the Senate GOPs loyalty. Prediction: Trump won't. https://t.co/Z6f0uMoIbz — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) August 10, 2017 @SenateMajLdr will continue to lead our caucus &amp; bring us closer together to keep the promises we made to the American people. (3/4) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 11, 2017 4. A reminder of broader GOP dysfunction. There’s no law that says the President shouldn’t complain about his party’s leaders in the Congress. It’s obvious that lots of Republican voters love that the President is giving McConnell a hard time. But it is also a reminder – yet again – to GOP Senators, that Mr. Trump may not have their best interests at hand. A number of Republican Senators were horrified at the treatment by the President of their former colleague, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was put on the public barbecue in similar fashion as McConnell. That action by the President did not instill fear in the hearts of GOP Senators – instead it was disappointment, and it galvanized a number of Republicans to stand together against the President. In the past few weeks, I did not sense the seeds of any revolt against McConnell because of the health care failure. After Labor Day, the President is going to need every GOP vote he can find. Let @hillhulse explain why Trump’s Twitter fury at McConnell may backfire https://t.co/YDVrysiDAi — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) August 11, 2017 5. The truth in Trump’s complaint on health care. One thing that no one could really dispute about President Trump’s jabs at the Senate Majority Leader were over how the GOP has dealt with the issue of the Obama health law. As I have reported on for the last seven years, Republicans have pressed to repeal the health law from the outset, but they were never really ready with a full replacement. Last year, I got a lot of nastygrams on Twitter and Facebook when I would tell people that there was no GOP agreement on how best to replace Obamacare (‘you are biased!’ was a common refrain). Except the last six months have proven that assessment correct. The GOP really didn’t have a plan that was ready to come off the shelf when the President took the oath of office. Trump may not have his own plan, but his party didn’t really have one either. Trump on McConnell stepping down: If he doesn't get repeal &amp; replace, tax reform or infrastructure done, 'then you can ask that question.' — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 10, 2017
  • Freeman scores but Falcons blew lead at Miami, 23-20.
    Freeman scores but Falcons blew lead at Miami, 23-20.
    Now the NFL's highest-paid running back, Devonta Freeman looked the part in a brief appearance Thursday night, scoring on a 15-yard reception from Matt Ryan as the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 23-20. Freeman, who agreed to terms Wednesday on a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension, scored to cap the Falcons' first preseason possession. New offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian's unit drove 36 yards for the touchdown after a 39-yard punt return by newcomer Andre Roberts. The Dolphins' exhibition season began badly. Second-round draft pick Raekwon McMillan, the front-runner to start at middle linebacker, hurt his right knee on Roberts' punt return and walked to the locker room accompanied by trainers. Miami backup safety Walt Aikens also left the game in the first quarter with a back injury. Undrafted rookie Damore'ea Stringfellow caught a 99-yard touchdown pass from David Fales in the fourth quarter. Neither is likely to make the team. The Falcons, who blew a 28-3 advantage against New England in last season's Super Bowl, this time let a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead get away. Starters for both teams saw little or no action. New Miami quarterback Jay Cutler sat out, and backup Matt Moore played one series, which went three-and-out after confusion forced the Dolphins to call timeout before their first snap. Ryan played one series and went 3 for 3, hitting three receivers for 32 yards. His touchdown pass came on fourth and 1, when he faked a handoff to Freeman, who then circled out of the backfield to make the catch in the flat and score untouched. Freeman and Ryan celebrated in the end zone with a flying shoulder bump and hug. Miami's second-team offense drove 40 yards to the Falcons' 20 before Atlanta's first-teamers came out of the game. The Dolphins then settled for a field goal. Dolphins receiver Leonte Carroo, a disappointment as a rookie last year, outmaneuvered C.J. Goodwin to catch a 33-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Doughty. The Falcons were on their third quarterback before the first quarter ended. GOING LONG Stringfellow hauled in Fales' pass at the Miami 30, cut twice to elude safety Marcelis Branch and raced down the sideline for his score to put Miami ahead to stay. KICKING CONTROVERSY? Matt Bryant, who's entering his 16th season, missed a 47-yard field goal attempt for Atlanta, while second-year pro Mike Meyer made kicks of 30 and 53 yards. GROUND GAME Atlanta's Terron Ward carried 11 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake led Miami rushers with 21 yards in five carries. SIDELINED Falcons first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley and receiver Julio Jones sat out. Among those not playing for the Dolphins were running back Jay Ajayi, center Mike Pouncey and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. ___ AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL ___ Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
  • GBI investigating crime scene in Riverdale
    GBI investigating crime scene in Riverdale
    The GBI is investigating an active crime scene in a Riverdale neighborhood. Authorities are on the scene in the 600 block of Roberts Drive. Riverdale police said officers responded to a call for service and found an active crime scene. Investigators are not releasing many details in the case. Neighbors said they heard a shoot-out. We have a reporter on the scene working to learn the details of the investigation, for a report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • Experimental defense unit funds new tech but faces skeptics
    Experimental defense unit funds new tech but faces skeptics
    President Donald Trump's administration is throwing its support to a Barack Obama-era effort enlisting startup companies to come up with solutions to the military's toughest technological challenges. Secretary of Defense James Mattis made his first visit Thursday to the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, a two-year old effort that's investing in private companies building experimental drones, new cybersecurity technology and advanced communications systems for soldiers. Mattis said he expects the initiative, known as DIUx, will 'grow in its influence and its impact' under the Republican administration. In recent weeks, his office has taken steps to secure DIUx's place in the agency, including granting it greater authority to hire staff, negotiate contracts and promote its efforts. 'Big admirer of what they do out there, about the way they germinate ideas, the way they harvest ideas, from one breakthrough, rapidly, to another,' Mattis said before meeting with staff and local industry leaders at DIUx's office in Mountain View, California, the hometown of Google. The program also has offices in Cambridge; Austin, Texas, and at the Pentagon. But DIUx continues to face questions from Republican leaders in Congress and others who view it as a still-unproven and possibly unnecessary venture. U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, a Texas Republican who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees defense spending, agrees the military needs to better keep abreast of the innovation happening in the commercial sector. But he's unconvinced DIUx is the long-term solution and won't overlap with other advanced technology offices, like the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, which dates to the 1950s and the space race. 'This question is: What is this office doing that's different from what others are doing?' Thornberry said this month. The proof that DIUx is working is the significant number of projects it has undertaken in a relatively short amount of time and with minimal taxpayer investment, said Col. Michael McGinley, who heads DIUx's office in Cambridge, near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Since opening its first office in California's Silicon Valley, DIUx has awarded $100 million in government contracts to 45 pilot projects. The investments are modest since much of the heavy lifting has come from private investors, who have collectively pumped roughly $2 billion into the companies DIUx is working with, according to McGinley. Most of the contracts have gone to startups and smaller firms that aren't among the big, traditional military suppliers, such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing or Raytheon. That's a major objective of the initiative, which McGinley described as 'complementary' to other military research organizations but with a distinctly different mission. And, under the military's traditional purchasing process, the contracts likely would have taken years longer to reach the point they're at now, by which time the technology would have become obsolete, he added. DIUx, by drastically simplifying the bidding process, is awarding contracts within four months. 'This is changing the game in the way (the Department of Defense) operates and acquires new technology to support the warfighter,' McGinley said. 'We're not vaporware. We're producing tangible results.' The office, with roughly 45 civilian and military staffers, focuses on five general areas: artificial intelligence, information technology, drones and other unmanned vehicles, and space and life sciences. Of the 45 projects being piloted, three account for about a third of all spending. Tanium, in Emeryville, California, has been awarded $12.7 million to help the military better manage its information technology and cybersecurity operations. Composite Engineering, in Roseville, California, in partnership with three other companies, has been given $12.6 million to develop high-speed drones. And London-based online game developer Improbable was awarded $5.8 million for a simulation program. Among the DIUx technologies already in use is software helping the Air Force make jet refueling more efficient, a $2.7 million contract that went to Pivotal Labs in San Francisco. While DIUx may not be going away anytime soon, Congress has been reluctant to go all-in on in the effort. After receiving $20 million to launch in 2016, DIUx was given just $10 million for the current budget year, which ends Sept. 30, according to a DIUx spokeswoman. The Trump administration has sought roughly $30 million for it next year, but a key House committee has proposed slashing that request in half. DIUx deserves more time and resources, considering it's made 'substantial progress' after initial confusion over its mission and pushback from traditional defense contractors prompted an overhaul less than a year in, said Andrew Hunter, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a research organization. But Thornberry, the House Armed Services chairman, said he'll be looking for DIUx to make more compelling arguments. 'The question is how much does this advance our capability,' he said. 'What are you getting for it? That's what we've got to get our arms around.' ___ Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/philip%20marcelo.
  • Furniture store receives ottoman with 25 pounds of pot inside
    Furniture store receives ottoman with 25 pounds of pot inside
    Furniture store owner Jeff Olson in Olympia, Washington, thought the boxed item that arrived at his store seemed unusual. When he opened it, he found it packed full of marijuana. >> Read more trending news “I meant it’s just, jaw dropped. I mean I opened up the ottoman and I saw it and just slammed the lid shut,” Olson said. Olson said when he first received the ottoman in a delivery box from FedEx, he noticed he’d never heard of the brand name and never seen the model number before. It had been shipped to his store from a FedEx office nearby. On Thursday morning Olson decided to open the box up and have a look inside. He found a red padded footstool that opened up into a small storage unit. That’s where the weed was hidden. “There were 25 vacuum-sealed bags just stuffed in the thing. And we just slammed the lid shut and were kind of like…,” Olson hung his mouth open, feigning a look of surprise as he laughed about the incident. He called Olympia police, who confiscated the pot. They later tweeted pictures of the weed all packed in airtight plastic bags showing one with the word “True” written on it with a marker pen. Where it came from isn't clear. Olson said because his furniture store is closing and holding a big liquidation sale, someone may have figured out a scheme to try and use them as a way of delivering the marijuana to someone else. “Somebody’s going to be very, very upset I’m sure,” Olson said. Olympia police have handed the case over to the Thurston County joint narcotics task force to try and backtrack where the item came from and who sent it.
Jamie Dupree

