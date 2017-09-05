Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
82°
H 86
L 66

!
Traffic
DONATE:

Cox Media Group: Help for Houston Fundraiser

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
82°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 86° L 66°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 66°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Joel Osteen addresses congregation with a message of recovery after Hurricane Harvey
Close

Joel Osteen addresses congregation with a message of recovery after Hurricane Harvey

Joel Osteen Responds To Claims He Won't Open Church As Storm Shelter

Joel Osteen addresses congregation with a message of recovery after Hurricane Harvey

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen dedicated his Sunday message to Hurricane Harvey following a week of scrutiny when his church’s doors were closed in the early aftermath.

>> Read more trending news

“We’re not going to understand everything that happens, but having a ‘poor old me’ mentality or ‘look what I lost’ or ‘why did this happen,’ you know, that’s just going to pull you down,” he said.

Osteen put an added focus on moving on recovering after the storm.

“God won’t allow it unless he has a purpose for it,” he said. “We may not see it at the time, but that’s what faith is all about ... He’s got you in the palm of his hand. He’s working in your behalf right now, behind the scenes, he’s lining up things in your favor.

“So let’s don’t have a victim mentality, let’s have a restoration mentality,” he continued. “Lord, we thank you, that you’re going to pay back what belongs to us.”

>> Related: Be like Jesus, Rosie O'Donnell tells Joel Osteen

>> Related: Religious groups stand united to shelter Harvey survivors

As people remain split on the truth, some church members alleged that the church was unable to house displaced Texans due to parts of the building being flooded. Filmmaker Tyler Perry said in a video that he spoke with Osteen and Osteen’s wife, Victoria, and was told that there were safety concerns.

>> Related: Tyler Perry donates to Harvey relief and defends pal Joel Osteen

“It’s easy for somebody from a distance to make judgments without having all the information,” Osteen said amid the controversy. “Some people that don’t have the facts and people who don’t want to have the facts will continue to try to stir things up.”

>> Related: Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church opens as shelter after criticism in wake of Harvey

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • A look at the facts surrounding Obama immigration program
    A look at the facts surrounding Obama immigration program
    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions described the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as an unconstitutional action that contributed to a surge in immigration and gang violence in recent years. They also said it hurt the economy by taking jobs away from Americans. Here is a look at the claims made by the administration and the facts: TRUMP: 'The temporary implementation of DACA by the Obama administration, after Congress repeatedly rejected this amnesty-first approach, also helped spur a humanitarian crisis — the massive surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America including, in some cases, young people who would become members of violent gangs throughout our country, such as MS-13.' THE FACTS: Some DACA critics contend that the program signaled to Central American children that they would get similar treatment if they came to the U.S., but there is scant evidence to support the claim. The Government Accountability Office found that the main reasons for the surge of unaccompanied children from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in 2014 were crime and lack of economic opportunity at home. Other reasons included education concerns, desire to rejoin family and aggressive recruiting by smugglers. The 2015 GAO report said perceptions of U.S. immigration policy played a part, specifically because some believed that prospects for a broad overhaul of U.S. immigration laws would include a path to citizenship for those already in the country. The 25-page report made no mention of DACA. At a lengthy congressional hearing in June on unaccompanied children who belong to the El Salvador-based MS-13 gang, senior administration officials made no mention DACA. Carla Provost, the acting Border Patrol chief, said 160 unaccompanied children who were arrested crossing the border since 2012 were suspected of having gang affiliations, including with the MS-13. But none of the officials offered any estimate of how many are currently in the U.S. and whether they became members after coming to the country. ___ SESSIONS: DACA 'denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same jobs to go to illegal aliens.' WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: 'There are over 4 million unemployed Americans in the same age group as those that are DACA recipients; that over 950,000 of those are African-Americans in the same age group; over 870,000 unemployed Hispanics in the same age group. Those are large groups of people that are unemployed that could possibly have those jobs.' THE FACTS: Few economists or business leaders subscribe to the administration's view. The unemployment rate is near a 16-year low, and U.S. companies are seeking to fill 6.2 million jobs, the most on records dating from 2001. Many companies are practically begging for more workers. Some analysts argue that automation in factories and warehouses is picking up in part because of a shortage of available employees. For the economy to grow, it needs both more workers and to make those workers more efficient through investments in machinery and technology. The U.S. population is aging, more people are retiring, and that has restrained the economy's growth in the 9-year recovery from the Great Recession. Immigrants help offset that trend. Immigrants are also more likely than native-born Americans to start companies, which leads to greater job creation. The unemployment rate for African Americans fell in June to nearly the lowest level on records dating back to 1976. It has since moved higher, but it is low by historical standards. Even in a healthy economy, some Americans will be unemployed as they switch jobs or start looking for work after completing their educations. ___ TRUMP: 'Officials from 10 States are suing over the program, requiring my Administration to make a decision regarding (DACA's) legality. The Attorney General of the United States, the Attorneys General of many states, and virtually all other top legal experts have advised that the program is unlawful and unconstitutional and cannot be successfully defended in court.' THE FACTS: It's a stretch to say that 'virtually all other top legal experts' believe DACA is unconstitutional. It is a highly contested issue. More than 100 law school professors and university lecturers wrote Trump in August to insist it's legal. 'In our view, there is no question that DACA 2012 is a lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion. Our conclusions are based on years of experience in the field and a close study of the U.S. Constitution, administrative law, immigration statutes, federal regulations and case law,' they wrote. Ten state attorneys general threatened to challenge DACA in June. One of them, Tennessee's Herbert H. Slatery III, shifted course on Friday, urging Congress to act and saying there was 'a human element ... that is not lost on me and should not be ignored.
  • Florida on edge, evacuations coming as Hurricane Irma nears
    Florida on edge, evacuations coming as Hurricane Irma nears
    Hurricane Irma's size and strength put the entire state of Florida on notice on Tuesday, and residents and visitors prepared to leave in anticipation of catastrophic winds and floods that could reach the state by this weekend. Throughout South Florida, officials readied evacuation orders and people raided store shelves, buying up water and other hurricane supplies. Long lines formed at gas stations and people pulled shutters out of storage to protect their homes and businesses. Parker Eastin filled up his gas tank at a busy fuel station. He and his girlfriend said they decided to plan well in advance after seeing what Hurricane Harvey did to Texas. 'We ordered water off Amazon because the stores were out and also ordered food,' said Eastin, a 43-year-old lawyer who has lived in Florida 12 years. 'Seeing the devastation in Texas is a sad reminder that you have to take the events very seriously.' Irma's winds were 185 mph (297 kph) on Tuesday, a strong Category 5 storm, and forecasters say it could strengthen more as it neared the eastern-most Caribbean islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm had the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean and posed an immediate threat to the small islands of the northern Leewards, including Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The last major storm to hit Florida was 2005's Wilma, its eye cutting through the state's southern third as it packed winds of 120 mph (193 kph). Five people died. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties to give local governments 'ample time, resources and flexibility' to prepare for the storm. In the Keys, a chain of 42 low-lying islands that includes Key West, government officials said visitors would be told to leave Wednesday and residents should be out by the following day. 'This is not one to fool around with,' said Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark, whose county covers the Florida Keys. Under a mandatory evacuation order, no one is forced by police or other government agencies to leave, but anyone who stays should not expect to be rescued if they are in danger, officials said. The island chain only has one highway connecting it to the mainland. Keys residents are famous for riding out hurricanes, but Randy Towe, who owns a recreational fishing company in the Keys, said Irma is different. 'I've talked to a lot of Conchs (Keys natives) whose families have lived here a hundred years and they say this certainly might be a big one,' said Towe, who has lived in the Keys 36 years. He said owners of large boats secured them in canals by tying them to mangrove roots. Smaller boats were put on trailers and into storage. He plans to evacuate with his family if Irma's forecast doesn't change. The deadliest storm to hit the Keys struck on Labor Day in 1935. More than 400 people died in winds estimated at 185 mph (297 kph) and a storm surge of 18 feet (5.5 meters). Bridges and railroad beds were washed away, cutting off the middle and lower Keys except by sea and air. In 1960, Hurricane Donna hit the Keys on Sept. 10 with sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph) and storm surge reached 13.5 feet (4 meters). Four people died. On the Florida mainland, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez urged tourists to cut their vacations short and said residents may be asked to leave as early as Wednesday. 'The potential is too great for us not to take action right now,' Gimenez said. Publix, the state's largest grocery chain, said its South Florida stores were packed with customers and bottled water was in particular demand along with bread and canned goods. 'Even as the aisles are emptying, we are trying to replenish as quickly as possible,' spokeswoman Maria Brous said.
  • 'Upset and disappointed:' Georgians react to president's plan to phase out DACA
    'Upset and disappointed:' Georgians react to president's plan to phase out DACA
    President Donald Trump has rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and it could affect more than 24,000 people in Georgia. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday. The Trump administration believes the executive order that created DACA is unconstitutional. “I was, well I’m still, very upset and disappointed because I didn’t see this coming so fast,” Jessica Colotl said.  Colotl was brought to the United States as a child by her undocumented immigrant parents. Her case made national headlines seven years ago when she was nearly deported over a traffic ticket while she was a student at Kennesaw State University. Former President Barack Obama signed the DACA executive order, which protected Colotl and others like her from deportation. Trump rescinded that order, saying it was unconstitutional and Congress should make immigration policy. “The president is thoughtfully correcting the error he inherited,” Georgia congressman Doug Collins said.  We're getting reaction from Georgia congressmen about the decision and learning what an Atlanta school board member says he wants to do to protect DACA children, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.