Joanna Gaines will not leave 'Fixer Upper' to focus on cosmetics line

Joanna Gaines has been addressing rumors about her relationship to her husband, Chip Gaines, and her career in the last few months. However, one rumor in particular prompted her to take to social media and make a public statement.

Joanna Gaines posted on her Facebook page Friday to address rumors that she’s leaving HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to work on a skin care line. She used the opportunity to make it clear that the rumors are not true.

“I wanted to take a minute to let y’all know that it’s simply not true,” she wrote. “This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time.”

Joanna had previously written about the scam in a blog post back in April, writing, “We are currently filming season 5 of the show ... I am not getting into the business of facial creams ... Don’t buy the facial cream, friends.”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she also advised fans.



Joanna Gaines encouraged fans to spread the information and to report any “fake news websites or sponsored ads.”

According to Cincinnati’s WCPO, rumors that Joanna Gaines was working with a new skin care line, Derma Folia Renewal, arose in April. Many people spread the rumor on social media, and fans purchased products with the belief that they were being promoted by Joanna Gaines. A representative for Joanna Gaines said that month that the rumors were untrue and that she was unaffiliated with the products.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.