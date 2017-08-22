Listen Live
Jerry Seinfeld has new comedy special coming to Netflix
Jerry Seinfeld has new comedy special coming to Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld has new comedy special coming to Netflix
By: Rare.us

Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to Netflix with a new hour-long special that promises to “go back to where it all began,” as it will be recorded at the Comic Strip in New York City — the club where Seinfeld’s stand-up comedy career began.

Netflix announced the news — rather creatively — with a photo collage via their Instagram account.

The new special is part of a lucrative contract he signed with the streaming giants that also involves new episodes of his web show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” as well as another special at some point in the not-too-distant future.

News

  • Atlanta woman killed in accident while vacationing in Miami
    Atlanta woman killed in accident while vacationing in Miami
    An Atlanta woman was one of two people killed Monday afternoon when the Yamaha WaveRunner they were on crashed into a concrete bridge. Channel 2 Action News has learned 34-year-old Sabrina LaShea Daniels was vacationing in Miami with friends at the time of the accident. According to police, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the crash in the area of Bridge Road Causeway, just north of the MacArthur Causeway, around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said Daniels and 30-year-old Julio Montero crashed while trying to maneuver the WaveRunner. Montero, from Brockton, Massachusetts, was driving at the time. “She was always there for whoever needed her. She was always there,” Daniels’ sister, Carla Robinson, told the ABC affiliate WPLG in Miami. “We were on FaceTime. She showed me everything. I was looking at everyone and she was showing me everyone on the boat.” “I’m going to remember her as someone who was always there for me,” said Sabrina Lopes, one of Daniels’ friends. “We loved each other so much. She was such a beautiful person. I am never going to forget her.” The crash remains under investigation. CLICK HERE for information on a GoFundMe page set up by Daniels’ family to help with funeral expenses.
  • Andrea Sneiderman ends parole after lying during husband's murder trial
    Andrea Sneiderman ends parole after lying during husband's murder trial
    Andrea Sneiderman, the widow of a man murdered outside a Dunwoody day care has been released from prison, has completed her parole after being sentenced on perjury charges. A jury convicted Andrea Sneiderman in 2013  of lying about an affair with her husband’s killer, Hemy Neuman . Neuman shot and killed Rusty Sneiderman outside his son’s Dunwoody preschool in 2010. Newman was convicted of murder in 2012 and is serving a life sentence. Sneiderman was originally sentenced to 60 months at Lee Arrendale State Prison, but the state parole board decided she should serve 22 months. She was released from prison in June 2014 . TRENDING STORIES: Police search for renter after husband finds wife dead in home ‘He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,' prosecutors say 2nd-largest Powerball jackpot ever jumps even higher! According to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, Sneiderman has been under standard supervision until Monday. Under the conditions of her parole, Sneiderman had to meet with her parole officer once a month, had to get permission to leave the state and couldn’t have any weapons. She was also subject to random searches. The pardons and parole board said there was no probation to follow parole. We’re checking to see what Sneiderman’s plans are now that her parole has ended. 
  • Nearly 4 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Nancy Creek
    Nearly 4 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Nancy Creek
    A massive spill has sent nearly four million gallons of raw sewage into a Brookhaven Creek. DeKalb County’s CEO confirmed the spill happened last week along a tributary to Nancy Creek. Crews are now working to replace the broken line that led to the spill. Officials tell Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher it’s the worst spill of its kind in more than a decade. TRENDING STORIES: ’He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,’ prosecutors say Thousands fill Piedmont Park for Atlanta ‘American Idol’ auditions Police investigating deadly shooting in Fayette County We broke the story that during the first half of the year, DeKalb County was on track for a 63-percent increase in sewer spills. County officials say many of those were caused by heavy rains but that is not what caused the huge spill in Brookhaven. The impact it could have on the area, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
  • The Latest: Slain driver's family hopes for quick decision
    The Latest: Slain driver's family hopes for quick decision
    The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A lawyer says the family of an unarmed black driver who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police officers hopes the appointment of a special prosecutor will lead to a decision soon on whether those officers will face charges. A Marion County judge on Tuesday appointed the prosecutor for northern Indiana's St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, to oversee the investigation into the June 29 shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. Attorney Craig Karpe (carp) says the Bailey family is frustrated by how long the investigation is taking and believes that anyone other than a police officer would have been charged already. Authorities say two officers shot Bailey after his car crashed following a short pursuit when he fled a traffic stop. Police haven't described what led up to the shooting. ___ 3:25 p.m. A special prosecutor has been appointed in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers. Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday that St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter has been appointed by a judge to investigate the shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off early on June 29. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard then approached the vehicle and fired. Bailey's family says an autopsy found he was shot in the back four times. Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they haven't described what led up to the shooting. The officers have been placed on administrative leave. __ 2:45 p.m. Prosecutors have scheduled a news conference to discuss the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers nearly two months ago. Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry's office said Tuesday that he'll provide an update on the investigation into the shooting death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey, but he provided no further details. Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off about early on June 29. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers then approached the vehicle and fired. Bailey's family says an autopsy found he was shot in the back four times. Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they haven't described what led up to the shooting.
  • Police: Couple tried using tubs of chemicals to cover up killings
    Police: Couple tried using tubs of chemicals to cover up killings
    A Montana couple is facing homicide charges after they allegedly killed a man and woman then hid their remains inside plastic tubs filled with chemicals.  >> Read more trending news The suspects, identified as Tiffanie R. Pierce, 23, and Augustus S. Standingrock, 26, were arrested Friday morning and and jailed on separate $2 million bonds, the Missoulian reported.  Pierce’s roommate said he woke up to people screaming on Thursday inside their Missoula home and then found the couple washing off blood in the shower, according to the Missoulian.  Pierce allegedly told the roommate that she and Standingrock brought two people home and attacked them, and that their bodies were in the basement.  When police investigated, they “found the bodies in plastic tubs filled with chemicals, and found knives and an ax covered in blood and human tissue,” the newspaper reported. >> Related: Ex-Florida KKK prison guards convicted in murder plot Authorities had not identified the victims as of Tuesday morning.  Read more here. 
  • Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
    Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
    Your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are so slim that they may as well be nonexistent. According to Powerball.com, the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million (or 1 in 292,201,338, to be precise.) >> Read more trending news  The smart folks over at Business Insider ran the numbers, and they ain’t pretty. Buying lottery tickets is such a colossal waste of time that you may as well just burn the cash at home instead of heading to the store to buy them — it would be quicker. But, as the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. Here’s a list of events (that we definitely didn’t make up) that are more likely to happen than winning the Powerball. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Have an IQ higher than a really smart guy like Stephen Hawking or someone like that – (1 out of 107 million) Give birth to an octopus, even without the help of fertility treatments – (1 in 729,000) Be killed by an asteroid strike because Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck failed to blow it up before it collided with Earth – (1 in 700,000) Becoming a billionaire, playboy-philanthropist who is also an alcoholic like Tony Stark from the Marvel movies – (1 in 575,097) Be killed by a lightning strike and then get super electric powers – (1 in 164,968) Die by drowning before Aquaman can rescue you – (1 in 1,113) Be struck by lightning, while drowning – (1 in 183 million)
