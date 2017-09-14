Listen Live
National
Jeff Sessions tried to resign after browbeating by Trump, NYT reports
Close

Jeff Sessions tried to resign after browbeating by Trump, NYT reports

Jeff Sessions tried to resign after browbeating by Trump, NYT reports
Photo Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference, Aug. 16, 2017,  in Miami.

Jeff Sessions tried to resign after browbeating by Trump, NYT reports

Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered to resign and even submitted his resignation after President Donald Trump suggested he do so in “the most humiliating experience in decades of public life,” according to The New York Times.

>> Read more trending news

The report said the president used “a string of insults” and accused Sessions of disloyalty.

The president’s “demanding” outburst against Sessions happened May 17, according to the report, right after Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein informed White House counsel Donald McGahn that he was going to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in charge of the investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign team and Russians officials.

Trump rejected Sessions’ May resignation letter, according to the report, after advisors convinced him it would only create more problems. And even though Trump reportedly said again in July that he wanted Sessions to leave his position, once again Sessions remained.

Read More
News

More

