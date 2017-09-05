Jeff Sessions to speak about DACA plan

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning on the administration’s decision to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It is better known as DACA.

There have been reports that President Donald Trump will end the Obama-era program if Congress cannot come up with a plan within six months, multiple media outlets have reported.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

There are about 800,000 people who could be deported since they entered the U.S. illegally as children, ABC News reported.

The decision to stop the DACA program has come under political fire since Trump took office, ABC News reported.

He had pledged during the campaign to stop DACA immediately, the New York Times reported. Since he took office, Trump seemed to soften his political rhetoric and said that the Dreamers, who he called “absolutely incredible kids,” deserve compassion. Recently, though, advisors have been vocal in telling the president to stop the program. Sessions told President Trump that DACA is unconstitutional and not defendable, the New York Times Reported.

Sessions stood by the belief that it was Congress’ job to pass immigration law, not the White House, Politico reported.

Alex Wong/Getty Images FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference on July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC.

Twenty state attorneys general said in July that they will use “all appropriate means” to defend the program. New York and Washington announced that they will sue Trump if he does stop DACA. Nine state attorneys have said they’ll sue if he doesn’t end it, ABC News reported.

Sessions said he was going to crack down on illegal immigration and told federal prosecutors to give some immigration offenses priority.

The Attorney General said in April that there could be felony charges for those who have come into the United States illegally multiple times or were married only to become legal citizens.

Sessions is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. He will not be taking questions from the media, The Washington Examiner reported.

