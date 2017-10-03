Jason Aldean has canceled three upcoming concerts out of respect for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Aldean, who was onstage performing at the Route 91 Harvest music festival Sunday night when the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, is nixing dates in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California. His “They Don’t Know” tour will resume Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Monday, the musician shared an Instagram post pleading for unity.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Fear, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others,” he captioned the post. I truely (sic) dont (sic) understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in.”

In his statement Tuesday, Aldean took the opportunity to thank fans for their support.

“I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time,” the statement said.

The full announcement can be read below:

As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends. Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed. I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time. Thank You and God Bless.

According to Aldean’s official website, fans can get refunds for the cancelled shows at the point of purchase. Meet and greets purchased by fans will be redeemable at another show next year.