Janet Jackson’s older brother, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, opened up about his sister’s marriage to millionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, which he called “abusive.”

“Enough is enough,” he told PEOPLE magazine. “There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have.”

The singer announced her separation from Al Mana in April, just three months after welcoming their son, Eissa, in January.

According to E! News, the couple didn’t “see eye to eye on many things,” and “one of the many divorcing factors was their religious beliefs.”

The couple is now in the midst of divorce proceedings and a custody battle, and Jackson has reportedly been getting “constant harassment” from her estranged husband ever since bringing their infant on tour with her. But things were apparently not much better during their marriage either.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy continued. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a (expletive) every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Attorneys for Al Mana have disputed the claims, saying in a statement, “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

Janet Jackson came under criticism earlier this year after she announced her divorce from Al Mana after five years of marriage when reports claimed their prenuptial agreement allowed Jackson $100 million if they stayed married for at least five years and $200 million if the couple had a baby.

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images US singer Janet Jackson performs during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event on March 26, 2016 at the Meydan racecourse in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.Janet Jackson returned to the stage after a four-month hiatus for mysterious health reasons, bringing her energetic dance show to Dubai.

