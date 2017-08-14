Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Scattered Clouds
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Scattered Clouds. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 90° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack
Close

Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack

Alt-Right Rally in Virginia

Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

WASHINGTON -  Ivanka Trump spoke out against white supremacists after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

>> WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference

On Sunday, just one day after President Donald Trump said “bigotry and violence” came from “many sides,” the first daughter spoke out against the violence.

>> Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

“There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she wrote on Twitter. “We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED.”

>> Read the tweets here and here

>> Read more trending news

Over the weekend, a planned protest on the campus of the University of Virginia erupted in violence when counter-protesters clashed with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, who were protesting the removal of a Confederate statute. One person was killed and 19 injured after a man police later identified as James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove into a crowd of people during the protests. The death toll crept up to three after two Virginia state troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed on a golf course as they were going to assess the situation in Charlottesville.

Related

Ivanka Trump is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during an event for military spouses to discuss the problems they face with employment, as part of "American Dream Week." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Close

Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack

Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP
Ivanka Trump is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during an event for military spouses to discuss the problems they face with employment, as part of "American Dream Week." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer booted by GoDaddy; supposed 'hack' disputed

WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference

Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack 

Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

Photos: Violence erupts at ‘Unite the Right’ rally

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Sheriff: 3 shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event
    Sheriff: 3 shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event
    Three men were shot at point-blank range during an auto racing event in southeastern Wisconsin, but no suspects have been arrested in the killings, a sheriff said. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that shots had been fired. A man shot the three at point-blank range near a food vendor, Beth said at a news conference Sunday night. No suspects have been arrested and no one else was injured. 'They have no idea what happened, what caused this,' the sheriff said after getting a statement from friends of the victims. Two of the men died at the scene and the third died while being transported to a hospital. Beth said at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois. The sheriff's office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as 'Larry's Fun Fest.' The track's website shows the event included drag racing, tailgating, live entertainment and a car show. Union Grove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.
  • The Latest: China cuts off host of imports form NKorea
    The Latest: China cuts off host of imports form NKorea
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and U.S. relations with China (all times local): ___ 5:45 a.m. China has announced that it will cut off imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and other goods in three weeks under U.N. sanctions imposed over the North's nuclear and missile programs. China, the isolated North's main trading partner, has been reluctant to push leader Kim Jong Un's regime too hard for fear it might collapse. But Beijing is increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang and supported a U.N. Security Council ban on Aug. 5 on coal and other key goods. The Chinese customs agency said Monday that it will stop processing imports of North Korean coal, iron and lead ores and fish at midnight on Sept. 5. The announcement follows an escalating exchange of angry words between Kim's government and the Trump administration in Washington. The latest U.N. sanctions are intended to block North Korean exports worth $1 billion — a significant share of total exports valued at $3 billion last year. ___ 3:30 a.m. Even as he seeks Beijing's help on North Korea, President Donald Trump is poised to seek a trade investigation of China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property. Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday asking his trade office to consider the probe. In the midst of a 17-day vacation, Trump plans to leave his New Jersey golf club and return to Washington to sign the order. There is no deadline for deciding if any investigation is necessary. Such an investigation easily could last a year. In a phone call Friday, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for backing the recent U.N. vote to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. But Trump also told Xi about the move toward a possible inquiry into China's trade practices, according to two U.S. officials familiar with that conversation. They were not authorized to publicly discuss the private call and spoke on condition of anonymity.
  • Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack
    Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack
    Ivanka Trump spoke out against white supremacists after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. >> WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference On Sunday, just one day after President Donald Trump said “bigotry and violence” came from “many sides,” the first daughter spoke out against the violence. >> Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now “There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she wrote on Twitter. “We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED.” >> Read the tweets here and here >> Read more trending news Over the weekend, a planned protest on the campus of the University of Virginia erupted in violence when counter-protesters clashed with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, who were protesting the removal of a Confederate statute. One person was killed and 19 injured after a man police later identified as James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove into a crowd of people during the protests. The death toll crept up to three after two Virginia state troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed on a golf course as they were going to assess the situation in Charlottesville.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.