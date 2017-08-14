Ivanka Trump condemns white supremacists after Charlottesville attack

Ivanka Trump spoke out against white supremacists after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Sunday, just one day after President Donald Trump said “bigotry and violence” came from “many sides,” the first daughter spoke out against the violence.

“There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she wrote on Twitter. “We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED.”

Over the weekend, a planned protest on the campus of the University of Virginia erupted in violence when counter-protesters clashed with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, who were protesting the removal of a Confederate statute. One person was killed and 19 injured after a man police later identified as James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove into a crowd of people during the protests. The death toll crept up to three after two Virginia state troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed on a golf course as they were going to assess the situation in Charlottesville.