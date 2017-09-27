Listen Live
Irish chef’s dog makes family photo go hilariously -- and painfully – awry
Close

Irish chef's dog makes family photo go hilariously -- and painfully – awry

Irish chef’s dog makes family photo go hilariously -- and painfully – awry
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Donal Skahan and Sofie Larsson
Donal Skahan, far left, and his parents were taken by surprise during a family photo by Skahan's dog, Max.

Irish chef’s dog makes family photo go hilariously -- and painfully – awry

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO -  Donal Skehan’s dog, Max, apparently thought their family photos needed a little more bite to them.

Skehan, an Irish TV chef, food writer, photographer and YouTuber who recently relocated from Dublin to Los Angeles with his pregnant wife, Sofie Larsson, decided to take a trip to San Francisco this past weekend with his parents. While there, they took a series of family photos in front of the city’s “painted ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian-style houses that have appeared in dozens of ads, movies and TV shows, including in the opening credits of “Full House.”

All was well until Max got a little too excited for one of the shots, in which Skehan and his parents simultaneously jumped into the air. Max also jumped -- right into the crotch of Skehan’s father … with his teeth. 

Skehan posted the shot to his Instagram page.

“And this is the moment our family portrait went all WRONG!” he wrote.

He said that Max, who adores his father, got a little too excited. 

“Puts a whole new meaning on ‘crotch shot!’” Skehan wrote. “Does anyone have any ice?”

The reaction to the photo was immediate.

“This is by far the best thing I’ve seen on Insta this month,” one person wrote. 

The image, which Skehan also posted to Facebook and Twitter, went viral, appearing everywhere from “Megyn Kelly Today” to television programs around the globe. It also blew up online. 

“A sentence I never thought I’d have to write, but @maxskehan and my dad’s crotch are having a little moment on the internet!” Skehan wrote on Facebook

He assured his followers, however, that his father was not injured in the incident, which he took to calling #crotchgate.

“I can safely report that Max and Dad are still best of pals,” Skehan wrote. “My dad would like it pointed out that he was wearing low-crotched shorts and that Max has a very gummy bite and that the family jewels are all still intact!”

“The Christmas cards are gonna look great this year,” he wrote. “Family photo gold.”

Skehan said Wednesday that he, his wife and his parents are still laughing about the photo. 

He said, however, that Max is used to getting attention. The rescue pup has his own Instagram page and features in many of the videos on Skehan’s YouTube channel, some of which are posted below. 

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Atlanta official pushes to stop city crews from blocking lanes during rush hour
    Atlanta official pushes to stop city crews from blocking lanes during rush hour
    A local leader wants to stop city crews from blocking traffic lanes during rush hour. Some drivers like the the councilman's idea but Channel 2's Dave Huddleston talked to administrators about why it may be hard to pull off. You see it all over the city, crews blocking traffic lanes to work on road repairs or a construction project. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta officer shoots armed carjacker 3 times, police say 13-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to school football game Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested in Brookhaven Atlanta city councilman Howard Shook told Huddleston he wants the city's public works department from issuing weekday lane closure permits from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 'It's is really devastating to take a lane out of service, especially on an arterial,' Shook said. 'Traffic is murder in Buckhead as it is in other parts of the city.' Drivers like Lawanda Pargo say there's nothing worse than lane closures. 'It is very inconvenient, especially when I am trying to get some place I gotta be it's like wow, why now,' Pargo said. We just can't be giving up lanes.' Mayor Kasim issued a similar mandate during the Interstate 85 bridge collapse. The only problem is that Shook's proposal is non-binding. Meaning, he would have to get the mayor or public works commissioner to go along with the idea. 'City council cannot directly connect operating documents,' Kasim said. 'Only the mayor can.' The proposal will most likely pass full council. The public works commissioner says the department would have to study the idea more and consider drivers inconvenience versus city repairs and economic progress.     
  • State lawmaker's social media post supporting NFL protests sparks criticism
    State lawmaker's social media post supporting NFL protests sparks criticism
    A state lawmaker is threatening to sit during the pledge of allegiance to show support for the NFL players who kneeled to protest racial injustice. State Representative Dar'shun Kendrick posted on Facebook that she would sit for the pledge if they were in session. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb sheriff accused of exposure at Piedmont Park has POST certification revoked Should less than an ounce of marijuana send you to jail? Marietta man drove 1,000 miles to kill Yale doctor he says fired him 'This nation was founded on protests, and so if i respect your right to stand, all i do ask is that you respect my right not to, not to stand,' she said. Some of her constituents told Channel 2's Richard Elliot that while they don't support that, they do support her right to free speech. Despite the criticism, she tells us the two things she hopes will come from the controversy on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
  • EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications
    EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications
    The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had — a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls. EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month. The contract for the booth was first reported by The Washington Post. EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman told the newspaper the booth would serve as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. Known as a SCIF, those secure rooms house computers and equipment for communicating over classified government networks. Former EPA officials told AP that explanation doesn't make sense. There's already an SCIF at EPA's Washington headquarters, just a few floors from Pruitt's office. EPA employees rarely deal with government secrets.
  • Town to ban teens aged 16 and older from trick-or-treating
    Town to ban teens aged 16 and older from trick-or-treating
    The quintessential art of knocking on a door and receiving gobs of sugar-laden treats on Halloween has a mandatory age limit in one Canadian town.  ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ At the ripe old age of 16, teenagers in Bathurst, New Brunswick, are banned from trick-or-treating, and other trick-or-treaters must wrap up their candy collecting by 8 p.m., according to the proposed law.  According to CBC News, town officials are expected to pass the bylaw on a third reading in early October. Those caught with a “facial disguise” (aka a Halloween mask) after 8 p.m., or those ages 16 or older appearing to be on the haunt for treats, would be fined up to $200 under the regulation. Kim Chamberlain, deputy of the northern New Brunswick community, said in a recent CBC interview the law goes too far. 'I wanted to demolish it altogether, but I got outvoted,' Chamberlain said. 'My cousin's son is 5'4' and 15 years old. What are we going to do? Go up to him and ask him 'How old are you?' and 'show me your ID?’ That doesn't make sense.' Chamberlain called it an overreach for city council members to impose rules on a holiday like Halloween, pointing out that homeowners can turn out their porch lights if they don't want trick-or-treaters past a certain hour. She wasn’t alone in that sentiment. How will the city enforce it? There likely won’t be any city officials on the lookout for older teenagers come Halloween, said Bathurst city spokesman Luc Foulem. When an earlier version of the bylaw was approved in 2005, there were no fines issued, Foulem told CBC. The hope is that the law will just cut down on Halloween-night mischief. The candy-coated Halloween debate begs the question: Is there an age limit on trick-or-treating?
  • Walmart manager accused of taking photos up shopper's dress
    Walmart manager accused of taking photos up shopper's dress
    A Walmart manager was arrested Monday after police say he used his cellphone to take photos underneath a woman’s dress while she shopped. Police said Jonathan Luis Perez followed a woman inside the Walmart on Epps Bridge Parkway in Oconee County. According to police, the woman said the man appeared to be scanning items near her, but she then noticed him putting the phone under her dress. What the woman did next when she confronted the man, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:14. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested in Brookhaven DeKalb sheriff's certification revoked over Piedmont Park incident Dozens protest against teacher who kicked out students for wearing Trump shirts  
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.