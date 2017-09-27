Donal Skehan’s dog, Max, apparently thought their family photos needed a little more bite to them.

Skehan, an Irish TV chef, food writer, photographer and YouTuber who recently relocated from Dublin to Los Angeles with his pregnant wife, Sofie Larsson, decided to take a trip to San Francisco this past weekend with his parents. While there, they took a series of family photos in front of the city’s “painted ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian-style houses that have appeared in dozens of ads, movies and TV shows, including in the opening credits of “Full House.”

All was well until Max got a little too excited for one of the shots, in which Skehan and his parents simultaneously jumped into the air. Max also jumped -- right into the crotch of Skehan’s father … with his teeth.

Skehan posted the shot to his Instagram page.

“And this is the moment our family portrait went all WRONG!” he wrote.

He said that Max, who adores his father, got a little too excited.

“Puts a whole new meaning on ‘crotch shot!’” Skehan wrote. “Does anyone have any ice?”

The reaction to the photo was immediate.

“This is by far the best thing I’ve seen on Insta this month,” one person wrote.

The image, which Skehan also posted to Facebook and Twitter, went viral, appearing everywhere from “Megyn Kelly Today” to television programs around the globe. It also blew up online.

“A sentence I never thought I’d have to write, but @maxskehan and my dad’s crotch are having a little moment on the internet!” Skehan wrote on Facebook.

He assured his followers, however, that his father was not injured in the incident, which he took to calling #crotchgate.

“I can safely report that Max and Dad are still best of pals,” Skehan wrote. “My dad would like it pointed out that he was wearing low-crotched shorts and that Max has a very gummy bite and that the family jewels are all still intact!”

“The Christmas cards are gonna look great this year,” he wrote. “Family photo gold.”

Skehan said Wednesday that he, his wife and his parents are still laughing about the photo.

He said, however, that Max is used to getting attention. The rescue pup has his own Instagram page and features in many of the videos on Skehan’s YouTube channel, some of which are posted below.