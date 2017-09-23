Iran tests new ballistic missile

Iran tested a new ballistic missile that reportedly is capable of carrying multiple warheads, CNN reported Saturday, citing the nation's state-run broadcaster announced.

“Iran has released footage of the successful test-launch of its new ballistic missile, Khorramshahr, a few hours after it was unveiled during a military parade in the capital city of Tehran,” Press TV said.

“The Khorramshahr missile has become smaller in size and more tactical and it will be operational in the near future.”

The missile was launched from an unknown location, CNN reported.

Called the Khorramshahr missile, the weapon has a range of 1,250 miles and can carry multiple warheads, according to Press TV. That would make it capable of reaching Israel and Saudi Arabia, CNN reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the country would press ahead with strengthening its missile capabilities and military defenses, Press TV reported.

“We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary," Rouhani said. “We seek no one's permission to defend our land.”

“Whether you like it or not we are going to help Syria, Yemen, and Palestine, and we will strengthen our missiles.”