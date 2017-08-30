iOS 11 could make old Apple devices obsolete

iPhone users who have held off on upgrading their old iPhone 5 and 5C may want to think about a new device soon.

When iOS 11 is released in the coming months, some devices will not be able to handle the updated operating system, The Guardian reported.

That’s because the new system will not be supported by 32-bit devices and apps.

Anything that was released before the A7 processor cannot run 64-bit software.

iPhone 5 and 5C will not get software updates or security fixes. The same will go for the iPad 4 and prior, The Guardian reported.

But people who use newer devices may also run into problems. If they have any 32-bit apps, those will not work, unless they’ve been updated by developers.

iOS 11 is said to offer new features like Do Not Disturb While Driving, which will turn off notifications like text messages and social media posts when you’re behind the wheel, The Sun reported.

Siri is also getting a redo with what is being called a more natural sound.

A beta version of iOS 11 is currently being offered, but you have to sign up to test it.

For a complete list of devices that iOS 11 is compatible with, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.