Intruders dressed as police duct-tape, rob family

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - As many as five men dressed as police officers broke into a south Cobb County home, duct-taped the residents and robbed them, police said.
Officers were called to the house just before 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Cobb police Sgt. Dana Pierce said.
When they arrived, the victims — all in their 20s and 30s — told police four or five people kicked in a door at their home, tied up the residents and took an undisclosed amount of cash, jewelry and cellphones.
The family had just moved into the home about two weeks ago, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“Once they got into the house, they said, ‘Get down! We are the police,’” one of the victims told Channel 2, asking not to be identified.
The men first encountered the woman’s brother-in-law, she told Channel 2.
“He was the first one to have duct tape all over him and a gun to his head, telling him not to move, not to look back,” she said.
The intruders then went room to room with guns pointed.
“They had put my husband on the floor and told him not to move,” the woman told Channel 2. “They had told me to go back to bed.”
The intruders left when they suspected police were on the way, Pierce said.
Witnesses saw two vehicles leave the scene. Descriptions of the vehicles and the robbers have not been released.
“Investigators will continue looking into this to establish a motive and possibly apprehend the suspects,” Pierce said.
While no injuries were reported, the woman told Channel 2 she hopes to never see the intruders again.
“I’ll be scared now to even live here,” she said.
