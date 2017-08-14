Listen Live
Husband, wife hospitalized with burns after propane tank explodes in SUV
Husband, wife hospitalized with burns after propane tank explodes in SUV
A propane tank exploded in an SUV when the driver’s wife lit a cigarette in the car, police said.

Husband, wife hospitalized with burns after propane tank explodes in SUV

By: Cierra Putman, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  A husband and wife are in the hospital with burn injuries after a propane tank exploded in their car in front of the Orange County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, officials with the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said the couple was transporting a BBQ grill inside a Kia Sorrento SUV with a propane tank attached on Colonial Drive near the intersection with Pete Parrish Boulevard in Orlando.

According to police, the propane tank was open and the grill was turned on.

The tank exploded after the driver’s wife lit a cigarette in the car around 3:25 p.m., police said.

The Kia Sorrento continued traveling west on Colonial until it crashed into a pole, according to police.

The couple’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The vehicle was severely damaged.

News

  Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  Paris Jackson follows father's footsteps in charity visit to Africa
    Paris Jackson follows father's footsteps in charity visit to Africa
    Paris Jackson is following in her father’s footsteps. >> Read more trending news This week, the eldest daughter of the late Michael Jackson traveled on a charity trip to Malawi and shared a few pics featuring some new friends.
  Kayakers find young mother's body under bridge
    Kayakers find young mother's body under bridge
    Newton County deputies are investigating the mysterious death of a mother of two. Kelly Marshall’s body was found by kayakers under a bridge along the Yellow River over the weekend. The 27-year-old’s family says she was last seen by her boyfriend, who usually hangs out in the area where she was found. His nickname is spray painted on the bridge. But police have not called him a suspect of a person of interest. They are also not releasing how she died. The investigation into her death and why her family believes there was foul play, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Car slams into Moe's after serious 7-vehicle crash Some North Georgia roads to be closed for Solar Eclipse President Trump condemns white supremacists as 'criminals and thugs'
  Marijuana intoxication is sending more children to the hospital
    Marijuana intoxication is sending more children to the hospital
    More states are legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational uses, but some researchers are concerned about accidental ingestion and “second-hand” effects on children.  >> Read more trending news There’s been a 30 percent increase each year from 2005 to 2011 of reported pediatric marijuana intoxication cases to poison control centers in the United States in states where marijuana is legal, CNN reported.  Marijuana intoxication is when a child ingests marijuana products or inhales marijuana smoke. The symptoms vary in severity, but can include sleepiness, decreased short-term memory, seizures, or even heart attacks, according to MedlinePlus.  Researchers believe more children are being hospitalized because there’s more access to cannabis products within the home, especially edibles which often look like candies or baked goods and have colorful packaging, CNN reported.  “Parents need to understand that kids can actually get sick from this stuff,” Dr. G. Sam Wang, a pediatric toxicologist at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, told CNN. Wang suggests education, packaging regulations and THC dose regulations to help lower the number of children being hospitalized, CNN reported.  Read more at CNN and MedlinePlus. 
