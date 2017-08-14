ORLANDO, Fla. - A husband and wife are in the hospital with burn injuries after a propane tank exploded in their car in front of the Orange County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, officials with the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said the couple was transporting a BBQ grill inside a Kia Sorrento SUV with a propane tank attached on Colonial Drive near the intersection with Pete Parrish Boulevard in Orlando.
According to police, the propane tank was open and the grill was turned on.
The tank exploded after the driver’s wife lit a cigarette in the car around 3:25 p.m., police said.
The Kia Sorrento continued traveling west on Colonial until it crashed into a pole, according to police.
The couple’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
The vehicle was severely damaged.
A gas grill being transported inside this car exploded when passenger lit a cigarette. 2 in car sustained burns; not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/76OaeJiCiv— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 13, 2017
