Time to prime up your singing voice because someone from Atlanta could be the next American Idol! In May, ABC announced that they would be reviving the longtime singing competition and the nation-wide search for the next superstar kicks off on Thursday in Orlando. A few days later, hopefuls from the Atlanta area will have a chance to sing for the 'American Idol' producers and see if they have what it takes to move on to the next round. With Ryan Seacrest coming back as the host and Katy Perry sitting on the judging panel, 'American Idol' is giving fans plenty to be excited about. The show launched the careers of top selling artists like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert. If you think you have what it takes to become the next household name, read on for more information about the Atlanta 'American Idol' auditions. Who can audition? The 'American Idol' eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season. 'American Idol' also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen. For a full list of the eligibility requirements, click here. How to register for the auditions: The registration process for the 'American Idol' auditions is now simpler than ever. Participants can register online prior to the day of auditions on AmericanIdol.com. If you registered online successfully, you can pick up your wristband and seat ticket (if applicable) on the day of the audition at the designated Check-in/Registration Line. You can also register in person on the day of your auditions. In-person registration is anticipated to open no later than 9:00 a.m. If do you choose to register in person, you should make sure to arrive as early as possible. What to sing and what to bring: For the auditions, you should have two or three songs prepared to sing, either a capella (without music) or with a musical instrument (e.g. a guitar). If you get called back to audition further, the producers may ask you to sing multiple songs. Everyone auditioning should bring a valid form of ID (for example, a driver's license, state ID card, or a school ID card). You can also bring along a friend or family member to pass the time. The auditions tend to last long so you may also want to bring bottled water, sunscreen, and a small bag. Backpacks, chairs, tents, and coolers are not allowed. For a full list on what is and isn’t allowed into the venue, click here. Where to go: ABC announced that the 'American Idol' Audition Bus Tour will be making a stop at Piedmont Park, Oak Hill (371 10th Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309) on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. Additional 'American Idol' open auditions will be held in the following cities: August 17: Orlando, FL August 17: Portland, OR August 19: Miami, FL August 20: Oakland, CA August 22: Atlanta, GA August 23: Provo, UT August 25: Charleston, SC August 26: Denver, CO August 27: Asheville, NC August 29: Omaha, Nebraska August 30: Louisville, KY September 1: Tulsa, OK September 3: Pittsburgh, PA September 4: Shreveport, LA September 5: Annapolis, MD September 7: The Shoals, AL September 8: Boston, MA September 11: Chicago, IL September 14: New Orleans, LA (Locations and dates subject to change)