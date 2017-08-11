Listen Live
Husband calls 911 on wife after she allegedly assaults 2-year-old daughter
Close

Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison
Jamie Garish is in Westmoreland County Prison after her husband called 911 after she allegedly assaulted her 2-year-old daughter.

By: WPXI.com

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  A Pennsylvania woman is facing assault charges after her husband called 911 on her.

Jamie Garish is in jail, accused of a vicious attack on her own child. 

Police said the 2-year-old girl had bruises and cuts on her face after being thrown into the crib.

The alleged attack happened Tuesday, but police weren’t called until Thursday night, when Garish, 37, didn’t return home.

According to the criminal complaint, Garish’s husband told police that “Jamie grabbed (the child) by the back of the head and drug her into the room with the crib, lifted her by her hair, and forcefully threw her into the crib causing her to strike her face.”

Police said they found dried blood in the crib.

Garish was taken into custody Thursday night at the Penn Rod and Gun Club. She has been charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The girl’s father said his daughter is doing better and that it was a tough situation, but he had to protect his kids.

Garish is in the Westmoreland County Prison being held on $20,000 bond.

