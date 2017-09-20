Four children have been barred from a Memphis, Tennessee, school after its principal denies their residency. For nearly two weeks, Erica Smith, the mother of those children, says she has fought to get them re-enrolled in Snowden School since they were barred from attending by Principal Jamie Stallsmith Sept. 8. ﻿>> Read more trending news﻿ Over a week later, Smith is facing a subpoena from Shelby County sheriff for truancy. Smith said she has tried to prove to Shelby County Schools that she does live in the district. “People sleep outside for a chance to get their kids to go to an optional school, and you mean to tell me that I stay in the district and I’m allowed to get them in optional school for free? If you don't think I want that opportunity? Of course I do,” Smith said. An optional school has specialized learning focuses that range from college prep, international studies, international baccalaureate, creative and performing arts, health science and others, according to the Shelby County Schools website. Smith found out her children had been kicked out of Snowden School weeks ago. “Originally, my children were kicked out of school due to a residency issue,” Smith said. “The principal was stating that we were not staying where I told them that we stayed.” After she met all of the requirements for proof of residency, her kids were still not allowed back into school. Then Smith said she was told by Stallsmith that her 6-year-old had a behavioral issue. She agrees he does, but he has never been violent. “He hasn’t hit anybody or put his hands on anybody.” Shelby County School District responded to the issue in an email to Smith. “It has come to our attention that school leaders spoke with the family earlier today and the students will be allowed to attend Snowden,” the email said. Smith said she believes there seems to be a disconnect between the school district and Stallsmith. Smith said she took her children to school, but the principal had them leave. “She puts us out of the school telling us that she wants to talk to them before she re-enrolled us, and then she prolongs it another day,” Smith said. “Yesterday she threatened to call the police if I didn't get off the property.” Smith said she plans on taking her children back to Snowden School on Wednesday morning to re-enroll them.