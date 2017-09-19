Listen Live
National
Hurricane Maria: Delta caps fares for flights out of affected cities
Close

Hurricane Maria: Delta caps fares for flights out of affected cities

VIDEO: Hurricanes Jose and Maria From Space

Hurricane Maria: Delta caps fares for flights out of affected cities

By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Delta Air Lines said it is capping main cabin one-way fares at $199 for flights out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago in the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria approaches.

>> Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria: Live updates

Atlanta-based Delta is also adding two extra flights from San Juan to Atlanta for those who want to get out of the hurricane’s path.

>> Read more trending news

Delta is waiving change fees for travelers with flights booked to, from or through San Juan, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago from Sept. 19-26.

>> More hurricane coverage from WFTVAction News Jax and the Palm Beach Post

Southwest Airlines is canceling its flights scheduled to and from San Juan for Tuesday after 6 p.m. and Wednesday, and to and from Punta Cana on Wednesday.

This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 20:30 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds. (NASA via AP)
Hurricane Maria

Photo Credit: AP
This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 20:30 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds. (NASA via AP)
