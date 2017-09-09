Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Hurricane Irma: Why did the ocean disappear near the Bahamas?
Close

Photo Credit: Handout/Getty Images
CARIBBEAN - AUGUST 25: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean in to the Caribbean -- a category 5 storm with winds as high as 185 miles per hour -- today at about 3:15 pm (eastern), September 6, 2017. (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONG ISLAND, Bahamas -  It’s happened before.

The water around Acklins Island seemingly disappeared in 1936, said Wayne Neely, a forecaster at the Department of Meteorology in Nassau.

Now Hurricane Irma has sucked in the water surrounding Long Island and Exuma. 

Although a rare meteorological phenomena, water recedes when the low pressure from a hurricane pushes down on the water and pulls it into the eye of the storm.

This is what also helps create the storm surge, Neely said.

“In the Long Island and Exuma cases care must be taken (into consideration) in this case because the water often returns with even greater fury,” Neely said.

Read More
