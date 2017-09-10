The 5 a.m. ET forecast for Hurricane Irma has the storm with 130 mph winds -- a Category 4 hurricane – headed towards a landfall Sunday morning in south Florida.
Which major cities will feel the effects of Hurricane Irma and when? Here’s what will happen in some major Florida and Georgia cities:
From the 5 a.m. Sunday forecast:
Key West
Worst of the storm: Sunday morning
When will it start: It is ongoing
Storm surge: 5 to 10 feet
Miami
Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon
When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning
Storm surge: 3 to 5 feet
Palm Beach
Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon
When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning
Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet
Irma closes in on the Keys as major hurricane
Naples/Ft. Myers, Florida
Worst of the storm: Sunday night
When will it start: Ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt late Sunday morning
Storm surge: 10 to 15 feet
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Worst of the storm: Sunday night into early Monday morning
When will it start: Sunday morning
Storm surge: 5 to 8 feet
Orlando
Worst of the storm: Overnight Sunday
When will it start: Around noon Sunday
Storm surge: none
Jacksonville
Worst of the storm: Early Monday morning
When will it start: Sunday evening
Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet
Atlanta
Worst of the storm: Monday night into Tuesday morning – Atlanta will feel winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts around 50 mph or higher.
Sources: The National Hurricane Center; The Weather Channel; The National Weather Service
