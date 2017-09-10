Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

National
Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?
Close

Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?

VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Draws Closer to Florida

Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 5 a.m. ET forecast for Hurricane Irma has the storm with 130 mph winds -- a Category 4 hurricane – headed towards a landfall Sunday morning in south Florida. 

Which major cities will feel the effects of Hurricane Irma and when? Here’s what will happen in some major Florida and Georgia cities:

From the 5 a.m. Sunday forecast:

Key West 

Worst of the storm: Sunday morning

When will it start: It is ongoing

Storm surge: 5 to 10 feet 

Miami

Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon

When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning

Storm surge: 3 to 5 feet

Palm Beach

Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon

When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning

Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet

Close

Irma closes in on the Keys as major hurricane

Naples/Ft. Myers, Florida

Worst of the storm: Sunday night

When will it start: Ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt late Sunday morning

Storm surge: 10 to 15 feet

Tampa/St. Petersburg 

Worst of the storm: Sunday night into early Monday morning

When will it start: Sunday morning

Storm surge: 5 to 8 feet

Orlando 

Worst of the storm: Overnight Sunday

When will it start: Around noon Sunday

Storm surge: none

Jacksonville 

Worst of the storm: Early Monday morning

When will it start: Sunday evening

Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet

Atlanta 

Worst of the storm: Monday night into Tuesday morning – Atlanta will feel winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts around 50 mph or higher. 

Sources: The National Hurricane CenterThe Weather Channel; The National Weather Service

News

More

