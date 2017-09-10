Hurricane Irma: Videos show storm making landfall in Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma battered the Florida Keys early Sunday with winds up to 130 mph.
Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday just before 7 a.m.
Video posted to social media showed the dramatic weather system moving through.
Winds gusting to near 90 mph at our office in #KeyWest. #flwx— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2017
There is an extreme wind warning in effect and swaths of tornado-like damage are likely, officials say.
@JustonStrmRider tearing it up! pic.twitter.com/VhC97GZJBa— Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) September 10, 2017
Video shows the storm surge coming in.
Surge coming up ! #KeyWest #irma pic.twitter.com/iQBGH7yrif— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 10, 2017
NAS Key West posted video of very choppy water and wind.
Rough conditions north side of #KeyWest from #Irma. Our building is strong. Still no power. pic.twitter.com/8U1ULokmfJ— NAS Key West (@NASKeyWest) September 10, 2017
Storm surge on #KeyWest right now as #HurricaneIrma roars across #Florida; waves as high as 9 metres not far away #IrmaFL c/o Logan Bullins pic.twitter.com/z33ZPpzkve— Jeff Harrington (@JHarringtonTV) September 10, 2017
#HurrcaneIrma Chabad #KeyWest @CocoPazzo pic.twitter.com/h7e6zekheK— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) September 10, 2017
The storm surge water is coming in very fast !! #keywest #irma #Florida #HurricaneIrma #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/UrR3PW6707— Lincoln Tapper (@LincTapper) September 10, 2017
Eyewall !!! #KeyWest #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/MCcJ8CWZuc— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 10, 2017
Extreme Wind !! #KeyWest #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/F8KY31yu2L— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 10, 2017
Eyewall and Storm Surge !! #HurricaneIrma #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/jI9kItZWqJ— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 10, 2017
***HEADS UP LOWER KEYS***— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2017
***EXTREME WIND WARNING IN EFFECT***
***SWATHS OF TORNADO-LIKE DAMAGE LIKELY***#Irma #FLkeys #flwx pic.twitter.com/jZfKlGFtIi
Conditions worsen out here along #HollywoodBeach exactly as @SteveMacNBC6 forecasted. @nbc6 #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/gxrfrqzjD5— Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC6) September 9, 2017
Hurricane Irma Brickell Miami Florida @NWSMiami @NHC_Atlantic #HurricaneIrma #Florida #Brickell #Miami pic.twitter.com/ZA7AXEACdx— Abraham Jr. ® (@torrea40) September 10, 2017
Just getting more windy... @JustonStrmRider pic.twitter.com/EvdeXKJCMJ— Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) September 10, 2017
Boats are breaking from their anchors in the bay behind Miami's Parrot Jungle. Seeing many come ashore - bad damage. @wsvn #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/15O7ZNE4rf— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017
Starting to see some Miami Beach street flooding -- this is 30th Street near Collins. @wsvn #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/B4N6EgC6gj— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017
Biscayne Bay near #Miami Shores. #Irma @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/W6reGKWYmK— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 10, 2017
Intense wind and rain on Miami Beach. Trees down. #HurricaneIrma is here -- and we're not even getting the eye. Wind hasn't let up. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qsEmE6FAGi— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017
Southwest Miami, a tree breaking. Strong winds in the neighborhood. @MiamiHerald #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/Got9zc5EnP— Eryka Larena (@erykatz) September 10, 2017
@SuzanneBoyd some pretty good rain and wind coming through west Delray right now #irma #hurricaneirma pic.twitter.com/QUf5eeP4JD— Sheldon Cooper (@stocktrader300) September 10, 2017
Current situation: Dark clouds, heavy rains, strong waves #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/rgp3GxEPXT— Aida Yacob (@aida_yacob) September 10, 2017
