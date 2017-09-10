Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Hurricane Irma: Sheriff says don’t shoot at storm, despite what has been posted to Facebook
Hurricane Irma: Sheriff says don’t shoot at storm, despite what has been posted to Facebook

Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP
Fort Myers is seen as surf and winds begin to kick up in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Sanibel Island, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma as turned towards the West coast of Florida and may give the Tampa area its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You shouldn’t have to say it, but the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office had to remind people not to shoot their guns into the hurricane.

Someone posted a Facebook event saying that the organizer of the event was going to shoot at Hurricane Irma, the Miami Herald reported.

>>Hurricane Irma: Live updates

Ryon Edwards told the BBC he posted the event out of stress and boredom and to lighten the mood.

>>Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it

But while Edwards was trying to “lighten the mood,” officials and gun control advocates had to remind those who may have taken the post seriously,that it would be dangerous to shoot into the storm.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc in Florida. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Jury to mull defendant's mental health in Slender Man attack
    Jury to mull defendant's mental health in Slender Man attack
    A jury this week will begin weighing the mental competence of a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha in the trial to determine 15-year-old Anissa Weier's competency. It could take up to two weeks. Here are a few key things to know about the case and the trial: ___ WHAT HAPPENED? Prosecutors allege that Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 and stabbed her 19 times. The girls have said it was an effort to please Slender Man and become his servants, or to keep the character from attacking their families. All three girls were 12 years old at the time. Weier and Geyser left Leutner for dead and starting walking to the Nicolet National Forest, where they hoped to join Slender Man in his mansion. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who survived, and Weier and Geyser were captured later that day. ___ WHAT ARE THE CHARGES? Prosecutors charged both girls with being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Weier struck a deal with prosecutors in August in which she pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, essentially acknowledging she committed all the elements of the offense. But she also has pleaded not guilty due to mental illness, meaning she believes she isn't responsible for her actions. The jury will decide whether she was indeed impaired. ___ WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR WEIER? How she'll spend the next few years of her life. A plea deal struck by prosecutors and her attorney calls for 10 years in prison if she's found not to have been mentally ill, though the judge could sentence her to as many as 25 years. If she's found to have been mentally ill, she would be committed to a mental hospital for at least three years. ___ WHAT DOES THE EVIDENCE REVEAL ABOUT WEIER'S MENTAL STATE? Weier told a judge during her plea hearing in August that she believed Slender Man would attack her and her family if she didn't kill Leutner. Psychologists have testified that she suffered from persistent depression and a delusional disorder linked to schizotypy, a diminished ability to separate reality from fantasy. It's unclear what evidence Weier might present. Her attorney, Maura McMahon, didn't return a voicemail. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper declined to comment on evidence or strategy. ___ HOW WILL THE TRIAL WORK? Jury selection will begin Monday, and Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren has set aside up to two weeks for the trial. A valid verdict needs at least 10 of the 12 jurors to agree. The defense has the burden of proving Weier was mentally ill at the time of the attack and whether, as a result of that illness, she couldn't appreciate how wrong her actions were or follow the law. ___ WHAT ABOUT GEYSER? She has pleaded not guilty to being a party to first-degree attempted homicide. Her trial is set to begin Oct. 9. ___ WHAT DO EXPERTS THINK ABOUT THIS CASE? In Wisconsin, anyone 10 or older charged with attempted first-degree or second-degree intentional homicide is considered an adult. Cecelia Klingele, a University of Wisconsin law professor who researches sentencing policy and the consequences of convictions, calls the case a tragedy for everyone involved. The victim suffered serious injury and the other girls clearly needed guidance that they didn't get, she said. But trying to punish children through a system designed for full-grown adults doesn't make any sense, since in almost all other circumstances, the state recognizes that children are not as responsible as adults for their actions. ___ Associated Press writer Carrie Antlfinger in Milwaukee contributed to this report. Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1 .
  • In Savannah, a final push to leave ahead of Hurricane Irma
    In Savannah, a final push to leave ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Trina Greene barely made it through Hurricane Matthew. She wasn’t taking any chances with Hurricane Irma. “I went through Matthew and it almost killed me,” said Greene, who packed up her one-eyed cat, Kitty, and headed to the Savannah Civic Center to catch a bus out of town. “She’s the only thing that was saved, besides my life.” >> Read more trending news Greene was fast asleep when Matthew came pounding through in October 2016. “Thank you Jesus, God woke me up and told me to run,” she recalled. “I ran into the hallway and the roof collapsed.” >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates Moments after she’d been stirred from sleep, two trees came crashing down on what had been her bedroom, she said. Four frantic hours later, she found Kitty, who had devised a safety plan of her own. “She was in the washing machine!” Green said.  MORE:  Many on Tybee just cleaned up from Matthew. Now here comes Irma There’s a copy of the U.S. Constitution in Savannah. Don’t worry, it’s safe from Hurricane Irma With Irma still days out, early forecasts suggested another direct hit to Georgia’s coast. Even more worrisome, it was initially feared to arrive in Category 3 strength. Matthew was a Category 2 that weakened to a Category 1 as it made landfall. Even with Irma tracking much farther west than initially forecast, Savannah and Tybee, its low-lying barrier island neighbor, are preparing for damage, power outages and especially flooding. >>Photos: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida At a hotel across the street from the Civic Center, guests have been warned to fill their bathtubs ahead of the storm, so their toilets will flush, and to expect to be in the dark for a while if the power goes out. Shae Goode evacuated from Savannah after first evacuating from Florida. She, her brother Darien Popovitch and her dogs Luna Jo and Diesel set out on Friday from Daytona Beach, Fla., bound for her grandparents' home in Pennsylvania. They made it as far as Savannah when their truck broke down and ended up at the Savannah Civic Center, hoping to leave again. >>Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm? 'We got told by cops we can come to a shelter with our dogs,” she said. Indeed, there’s a separate sign-in area for people leaving with pets. “I refuse to leave my dogs behind.'  
  • Hurricane Irma: Sheriff says don’t shoot at storm, despite what has been posted to Facebook
    Hurricane Irma: Sheriff says don’t shoot at storm, despite what has been posted to Facebook
    You shouldn’t have to say it, but the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office had to remind people not to shoot their guns into the hurricane. Someone posted a Facebook event saying that the organizer of the event was going to shoot at Hurricane Irma, the Miami Herald reported. >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates Ryon Edwards told the BBC he posted the event out of stress and boredom and to lighten the mood. >>Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it But while Edwards was trying to “lighten the mood,” officials and gun control advocates had to remind those who may have taken the post seriously,that it would be dangerous to shoot into the storm.
  • Tropical Storm Warning issued for parts of Georgia as Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
    Tropical Storm Warning issued for parts of Georgia as Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
    Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing and path of the storm for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. A Tropical Storm Watch has upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning Sunday morning, ahead of the storm moving inland. [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts] JUST IN: TROPICAL STORM WATCH UPGRADED TO *WARNING ACROSS METRO -- GUSTS TO 60 MPH LIKELY MONDAY-TUESDAY AM pic.twitter.com/oOHFu7RgO9 — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 10, 2017 Meteorologist Katie Walls said that the time for Georgia to be most weather is from Monday morning until Tuesday morning. Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia.    Walls said up to 7 inches of rain are possible for parts of Georgia by Tuesday.  [READ: Gov. Deal expands emergency declaration to 94 counties total] That storm will then work its way to metro Atlanta. The timing right now shows the storm reaching the metro Monday morning into Tuesday morning. Walls said areas could have sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph. As we head into Tuesday afternoon, the storm will continue to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves out of Georgia altogether. Georgia braces for Irma's impact Saturday morning drivers saw a contraflow of traffic on Interstate 16 to help with now-mandatory evacuations. Gov. Nathan Deal is urging Georgians to have a healthy fear of Hurricane Irma. “Just because the weather appears to be calm now, don't take that for granted,' Deal said during a Friday news conference. Floridian Taylor Buck wasn't taking anything for granted and thought he was taking the proper steps to keep his family safe but told Channel 2’s Carl Willis that changed Thursday night when he said the Holiday Inn Northlake canceled his reservation. 'It's not a good feeling because all week we felt like we had a plan. We were ready to go. And that just blew up,' Buck said. [READ: Grocery store shelves cleared as metro Atlanta prepares for Irma] He told Willis that a hotel manager told him his five rooms were sold out from under him to a national bank that needed 75 rooms for its employees. A manager denied that when Willis asked questions, but then she put Willis on hold and never returned to the phone to explain. Buck couldn't find another room and said his family was left to face the risk in Florida. 'I hope that we're going to be safe. I hope there aren't any other families affected by this,' Buck said. Workers in FEMA's regional coordination center in DeKalb County are working to minimize the impact. They told Channel 2 Action News at last count there were 7,500 federal personnel deployed, with more on the way. They said there were 10 urban search and rescue teams strategically positioned in Florida and Georgia. FEMA said they had nearly 10 million liters of water, more than 5 million meals, 13,000 cots and 41,000 blankets ready to be deployed where needed. 'It's organized chaos. We've been doing this for a few days, and we've done it before,' Brandon Bolinski with FEMA said.
  • Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
    Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
    Michael Evan Hilburn says he can't wait to start kindergarten this week at a school about 20 miles from the Houston shelter where he and his father have been living since Harvey devastated the city. The 5-year-old is a beneficiary of state and federal laws that seek to make it easier for homeless kids to go to school — a blessing, his father said, as they try to overcome the chaos of a catastrophic disaster that has disrupted life in the nation's fourth-largest city. 'The sooner he's in school, the sooner I can start work,' Michael Howard Hilburn said. 'I want him to be happy, make lots of friends. He needs consistency.' The Texas Homeless Education Office estimates that about 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. On top of that, more than 200 school districts and charter schools statewide canceled or delayed classes, some indefinitely. Jeanne Stamp, the office's director, said some families have relocated to Dallas and San Antonio but Houston is sure to see their already large number of homeless children balloon. Federal protections require schools to immediately enroll children who have lost their regular homes, including those affected by a natural disaster. That federal law allows homeless children to either stay in the school they were attending or enroll in the school in the neighborhood where they are currently staying, with transportation costs divided equally between the two districts if there's a funding dispute. Texas 'Third Choice' law goes even further, allowing homeless students the choice to enroll in any school district in the state, regardless of their school of origin or the location of the place where they are staying. But the state law doesn't require transportation to be provided, something Michael Santos, an attorney with the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, urged schools to offer in order to comply with the over-arching federal law. 'That falls under the obligation to remove barriers for the student attending school,' Santos said. 'Transportation is controversial and it's expensive.' For Houston, the transportation issue could be even more heightened as many displaced families are likely to have to commute across the sprawling metro area, between where they want to go to school and where they're stuck sleeping at night. 'Sometimes public bus passes help get kids to school. Sometimes parents have a vehicle but don't have funds for gas,' Stamp said. 'It is a very costly piece of the service but it's a necessarily piece of the service.' Most of the schools in the Houston Independent School District, Texas' largest district and the nation's seventh-largest with 216,000 students, will open for class on Monday. In an average year, it has about 7,000 homeless students. Officials tweeted this past week that they're still working to identify all students who are still in shelters, which they estimated at about 7,000. It's unknown how the district is managing those who are displaced but not in shelters. The district didn't respond to calls and emails seeking comment on their efforts. Tori Texada, 25, said she wanted to get her kids back to their neighborhood school even while they are living in the Houston shelter, but that she hadn't reached Houston district officials. The single-mother of five, including three who are school-aged, said she was unaware of any federal and state protections for displaced families, and didn't know that there was a school liaison to help her navigate it. 'I don't want them missing days of school,' Texada said. 'If we have to transfer so we can be closer, I hope they don't give me problems.' Homeless for about two years, Hilburn is now tapping into the Texas option that allows his son to go to school in any district in the state. He's enrolling his son to Tiger Trail School in the Spring Branch Independent School District, about 20 miles northwest of the shelter, because he said he has two friends who can help with pick up. He said the school principal has called him to offer support, including transportation. 'I think that's a good law, that we can choose,' said Hilburn, who had been living with a relative in west suburban Katy before Harvey hit. 'In this situation, it's a blessing.' _____ Sally Ho reported from Las Vegas. Follow her at https://twitter.com/_sallyho . Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
