Hurricane Irma: Orlando theme park information

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As powerful Hurricane Irma made landfall in parts of the Caribbean, Central Florida attractions may take precautions as the storm may impact Florida. Below are the cancellation policies for the region’s theme parks.
Disney World
Walt Disney World is operating under normal conditions, but park officials said they will monitor the path of Irma.
Park officials said if a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area within seven days of a guest’s arrival day, the guest may call in advance to reschedule or cancel.
Hurricane Irma: Georgia hotels fill up as Floridians flee monster storm
The park said a Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way package and most room-only reservations can be canceled or rescheduled without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney.
Hurricane Irma: Georgia hotels fill up as Floridians flee monster storm
“If you have products and services provided by third-party suppliers included in your vacation—such as airlines, hotels, car rental agencies or vacation insurance companies—you will continue to be responsible for any non-refundable payments, as well as cancellation or change fees assessed by those suppliers,” the park officials said in a press release. “The policy does not apply to certain special events or dining experiences.”
Universal Studios
Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure are operating under normal hours, for now. The parks closed for Hurricane Matthew last year.
State of emergency: More National Guard mobilized ahead of Hurricane Irma
Its weather policy states, “If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area or for your place of residence no more than seven days before your scheduled arrival date, you can call in advance to cancel or reschedule your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations hotel accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets without any cancellation or change fees imposed.”
SeaWorld
SeaWorld goes by a “peace of mind” policy for natural disasters. The policy stated that if a hurricane approaches the area, the park will reschedule or refund any vacation package or individual tickets.
Read: Central Florida residents worry as family members brace for Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
There are no cancellation fees for changes due to hurricanes.
Legoland
Anyone who has purchased Flexible Cancellation may change or cancel their reservation by 4 p.m. five days before their arrival date for a refund.
Hurricane Irma: How to prepare for the storm with your children
No cancellations or modifications are allowed within five days of arrival.
Tickets and extras are non-refundable once issued, but may be used up to one year from the original reservation date.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself