Hurricane Irma: North Carolina governor declares state of emergency
Close

Hurricane Irma: North Carolina governor declares state of emergency

Hurricane Irma: Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands Brace For Storm

Hurricane Irma: North Carolina governor declares state of emergency

By: WSOCTV.com

RALEIGH, N.C. -  North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon for the entire state ahead of Hurricane Irma.

>> More Hurricane Irma coverage from WSOCTV.com

The state of emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Cooper said the state is preparing and coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, local partners and surrounding states to get ready for the intense storm.

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

Emergency management leaders told WSOC-TV that they are looking at the different ways the storm could hit North Carolina and trying to plan for them.

"We're unsure if this is going to be a coastal event, a western event, or if it's gonna go right up through the middle of our state, so we're urging all people in North Carolina to be prepared for the impacts of Hurricane Irma," said deputy director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Spayberry.

>> Read more trending news

Officials said they want everyone to make sure they have enough food, water and prescription medication.

