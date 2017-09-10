Listen Live
cloudy-day
70°
H 74
L 58

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
70°
Mostly Clear
H 74° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • wind-and-rain-day
    66°
    Tomorrow
    Wind and Rain. H 66° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando
Close

Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando

Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The storm didn’t bother her anyway. Kristen Bell proved she’s a true Disney princess as people sheltered from Hurricane Irma braced for the impending winds and rain.

>> Read more trending news

Bell, who is in Florida while shooting a movie, was stranded at a Walt Disney World Hotel. At one point Saturday, she went to a local middle school that is serving as shelter to entertain and sing to the families who are holded up at the school, E! News reported.

Videos quickly circulated on the internet of her performance.

She also sent a shoutout to the employees at the Swan and Dolphin at Walt Disney World.

Bell not only brought music to those who could use it during this scary time, she has been helping co-stars’ family members throughout the storm too, Fox News reported. She was able to help Josh Gad’s parents and other family members as they were stranded in Florida. Gad provided the voice of Olaf the snowman in “Frozen.” He posted his thanks to social media.

She also got the aunt and grandmother of Jennifer Carpenter out of Irma’s path, Fox News reported.

Close

Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc on Florida. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Police say high winds ‘likely’ causing building facade to fall on Peachtree
    Police say high winds ‘likely’ causing building facade to fall on Peachtree
    Atlanta police say high winds are likely to blame where the facade is falling off the building at 34 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Officials are cautioning people to avoid Woodruff Park in the Five Points area and closing streets, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Donald Hannah said. Peachtree Street, Edgewood Avenue and Marietta Street in that area and parts of Woodruff Park have been shut down due to debris falling from the upper structure of a 32-story building, Hannah said.  “All pedestrian and vehicular traffic have been blocked,” Hannah said. “Barricades have been placed around the area affected.”  Building engineers have been notified, Hannah said.
  • Irma evacuees stopped at Georgia visitors center unsure where to go
    Irma evacuees stopped at Georgia visitors center unsure where to go
    Just as church services were starting in parts of the country not being mortally threatened by Hurricane Irma, Floridians trickled into the Georgia Visitor Information Center parking lot. The center itself, with its peach-and-pecan-emblazoned fliers, was closed but folks milled about the open bathroom area, using its outlets to charge their phones. Many had left North Florida earlier Sunday morning, short on time and and even shorter on options. Loretta Noahr, 78, and her husband left about 7:15 a.m. from their home in Bushnell, which they’ve never evacuated. Bushnell is a city of a couple thousand residents about 35 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico but much closer to the vast lake system surrounding Orlando. Albany officials: Be inside by 5 p.m. today “This one is one that we thought we could be able to stay home for, but we found out that it could be really, really bad,” she said of their Sunday morning decision. She said they packed up two suitcases and drove north to the visitors center, where her husband was inside shaving. Noahr said they didn’t know where they’d go. “We’re just going to go where we can get gas, go somewhere where it can blow over and then go back home,” she said. More stories from the state line: Irma evacuees flock to Valdosta only to put themselves in storm’s path The Walmart off I-75 near the Georgia-Florida line is very busy With the storm moving west, one Florida man staring hard at a state map on the wall said he might head toward to coast, maybe Jesup because he felt it was far enough inland. Another person had six Siamese cats in crates but nowhere to go. Many Floridians talked of their unfruitful search for a hotel room somewhere, anywhere. Lauren Rhodes, 32, was with friends and family, including children that ranged in ages from 1½ to 12, at the visitors center Sunday morning. The seven of them left Williston, a small Florida city about 10 miles off I-75 between Gainesville and Ocala, about 7 a.m. She said they waited until they were sure of what the storm would do. They packed personal records, canned food and water. “That eye wall, I’m not trying to mess with that,” she said, while rocking a toddler in her arms. Like the AJC on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
  • Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando
    Hurricane Irma: Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter in Orlando
    The storm didn’t bother her anyway. Kristen Bell proved she’s a true Disney princess as people sheltered from Hurricane Irma braced for the impending winds and rain. >> Read more trending news Bell, who is in Florida while shooting a movie, was stranded at a Walt Disney World Hotel. At one point Saturday, she went to a local middle school that is serving as shelter to entertain and sing to the families who are holded up at the school, E! News reported. Videos quickly circulated on the internet of her performance. She also sent a shoutout to the employees at the Swan and Dolphin at Walt Disney World. Bell not only brought music to those who could use it during this scary time, she has been helping co-stars’ family members throughout the storm too, Fox News reported. She was able to help Josh Gad’s parents and other family members as they were stranded in Florida. Gad provided the voice of Olaf the snowman in “Frozen.” He posted his thanks to social media. She also got the aunt and grandmother of Jennifer Carpenter out of Irma’s path, Fox News reported.
  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma puts both Florida coasts in peril
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma puts both Florida coasts in peril
    Hurricane Irma struck Florida on Sunday, putting the entire peninsula in peril after pummeling the Keys. Both of the state's coasts were pounded by storm surges. Thousands of people hunkered down in shelters and more than 1.5 million people lost power. ___ WHAT'S AHEAD FOR IRMA? The 400-mile (640-kilometer) wide storm marching up Florida's west coast on Sunday after strafing South Florida, including the Keys. While the projected track showed Irma raking the state's Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that the entire state — including the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people — was in extreme peril. The Tampa-St. Petersburg area , with a population of about 3 million, was bracing for a direct hit early Monday. __ WHAT HAS IRMA DONE SO FAR? Hurricane Irma left at least 24 people dead in the Caribbean last week as it flattened island after island. On Sunday, the storm roared through the Florida Keys with 130 mph (210 kph) winds. More than 1.5 million people lost power across Florida. Authorities say two construction crane s collapsed in Miami and no injuries were reported. There were no immediate reports of death in Cuba , but authorities there were trying to restore power, clear roads and warning of possible flooding through Monday. ___ IRMA THREATENS GEORGIA Gov. Nathan Deal declared an emergency for the entire state of Georgia on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center predicted Irma's center would cross into southwest Georgia on Monday. A hurricane warning was issued for communities including Albany and Valdosta. A tropical storm warning also was issued for Atlanta, where wind gusts could reach 55 mph (88 kph). ___ FLORIDA PREPARES Officials in Florida have set aside nearly 1 million gallons (about 3 million liters) of water, filled 67 trailers with meals, and amassed 24,000 tarps. They also have asked the federal government to kick in 11 million meals and millions more gallons (liters) of water, plus nearly 700 cases of baby supplies. When it is finally safe for emergency officials to fan out across the peninsula, they will find out whether that is enough. ___ HOW TO GAUGE IMPACT IN MIAMI Former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate says how fast Cuban coffee stands reopen — and how many customers they draw — may indicate how badly Miami is faring. 'Cuban coffee stands — if those are closed, it is bad,' Fugate said. Fugate led Florida's emergency management division during the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons and used the Waffle House restaurant chain for the same purpose in previous storms. ___ MARLINS-RADIO BROADCAST The Miami Marlins' radio broadcast was off the air because of technical problems at its flagship station caused by Hurricane Irma. Play-by-play announcer Dave Van Horne, in his 17th season with the Marlins and 49th in the major leagues, said 940-AM WINZ in Miami has no feed. The Marlins were playing the Braves in Atlanta. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox. http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • St. Louis clergy warn of unrest if ex-cop is acquitted
    St. Louis clergy warn of unrest if ex-cop is acquitted
    A group of clergy warned a judge about the potential for unrest if he acquits a former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. About 25 St. Louis clergy members gathered Friday outside the courthouse, where the Rev. Clinton Stancil read their letter to the judge weighing the case against Jason Stockley, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Stancil said the group doesn't condone violence, but it believes there will protests if Stockley, 36, isn't convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. 'Any decision rendered by you other than a guilty verdict will make you liable for any ensuing unrest or acts of aggression,' the group wrote to Judge Timothy Wilson. 'In biblical terms, 'the blood will be on your hands.'' Stockley shot and killed Smith following a high-speed chase. The encounter began when Stockley and his partner tried to corner Smith in a fast-food restaurant parking lot after seeing what appeared to be a drug deal. Stockley testified that he saw what he believed was a gun, and his partner yelled 'gun!' as Smith backed into the police SUV twice to get away. At his bench trial, prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after he shot him. They said the gun had Stockley's DNA on it, but not Smith's. Stockley, who left the police force in 2013 and moved to Houston, denied that he planted the gun. He testified that he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire. Testimony concluded last month, but it's unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will rule. There is a history of unrest in the St. Louis area after similar cases, including the sometimes violent protests that erupted after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. Brown, who was black, was unarmed when fatally shot by a white police officer. The officer wasn't charged but later resigned. Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a statement last week calling for calm. ___ Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.