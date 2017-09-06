Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 75
L 55

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Showers
H 75° L 55°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 75° L 55°
  • rain-day
    75°
    Today
    Showers. H 75° L 55°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 77° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm?
Close

Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm?

VIDEO: Residents Prepare For Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward the United States, emergency management officials are urging residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to be alert and finish preparations in advance of a likely landfall on the U.S. mainland.

Officials are calling on residents along the coast and inland to keep a close watch on the shifting track of the Category 5 storm and to do what is necessary to stay safe if you are in the storm’s path.

Here are some safety tips emergency management and FEMA officials are offering:
Evacuation

1. If you are ordered to evacuate, you need to evacuate. The best way to stay safe is to be away from the storm's landfall.
The orders to evacuate are issued based on historical flood maps and the strength of the storm. As of Wednesday, Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane – the highest category the National Hurricane Center assigns to storms.

2. A Category 5 hurricane will bring “catastrophic damage,” officials with the National Hurricane Center warn, adding “a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

3.  If you are in a mobile home, leave. Mobile homes will not survive a Category 5 hurricane.

4. Do not leave your pets at home, especially if they are outside.

If you stay

If you choose not to, or cannot leave, here are a few things you should do:

1. Get in a more secure room in your home – a closet or a bathroom without a window.

2. Stay on the bottom floor of your home unless water is rising.

3.  Do not go into your attic to escape rising water, you could get trapped. If you absolutely have to get in the attic to survive rising water, make sure you take an ax with you so you can cut a hole in the roof to escape.

4. If you are in an area that will flood, turn off electricity at the main breaker before water gets in your home to reduce the risk of electrocution.

5. Of course, do not try to go outside during the storm. Pieces of buildings, roofs, trees and other objects will be flying through the air.

6. Do not use candles as a light source – flashlights are what you need to use.

7. When you lose power, click here to see how you can use the internet when you don't have access to the internet.

During or after the storm

1. Do not use a generator during a storm.

2.  Never use portable generators inside a home, in your garage, in your basement, or in a crawl space.

3. Generators produce carbon monoxide and if they are inside your house, your home can fill up with carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide will kill you if you breathe too much of it. If you are using a portable generator to power appliances in your home following the storm, make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm. Appliances should be plugged directly into a generator. Do not hook the generator to your household electrical system. You can hurt yourself and kill utility workers when they begin to reconnect electricity to homes.

4. Do not get anywhere near standing water. It could contain live electric wires. If you come in contact with it, you could be electrocuted. If you see wires on the ground after the storm, assume they are live.

Here are some other tips from the Twitter feed of FloridaDisaster.org if you are evacuating or if you are staying home.

Gas buddy tracker

 The 5 ‘p’s of evacuation

 Don’t’ go farther than you have to

Don’t be scared, be prepared

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 
    Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 
    The latest questionable news explores the possibility of Hurricane Irma becoming a Category 6 -- but it’s fake news. >> Read more trending news As Dennis Feltgen from the National Hurricane Center puts it, “The Cat 6 is a nice title for a movie, but operationally, it doesn’t make any sense.”  The National Hurricane Center only ranks hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5. But why is that?  “At 5, which is 157 miles per hour or higher, you already have catastrophic damage,” Feltgen explains. “It’s done.”  The NHC uses what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure tropical cyclones that become stronger than a tropical depression or tropical storm. According to the Associated Press, Robert Simpson designed the scale to mirror the Richter scale that measures earthquakes.  In an interview, Simpson said there is no reason for a Category 6 on his scale because it was created to measure damage to man-made structures. “When you get up into winds in excess of 155 mph, you have enough damage if that extreme wind sustains itself for as much as six seconds on a building it's going to cause rupturing damages that are serious no matter how well it's engineered.”
  • List of other exotic animals spotted metro Atlanta
    List of other exotic animals spotted metro Atlanta
  • NFL moves Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Nov. 19
    NFL moves Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Nov. 19
    The Dolphins-Buccaneers season opener won’t be an opener after all. The NFL decided Wednesday morning to move the game at Hard Rock Stadium to Nov. 19, the bye week for both teams, because of Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news  The decision was reached after the league, in consultation with officials from both teams and government agencies, had deliberated since Monday on the best course of action. The Dolphins canceled practice Wednesday. The Dolphins’ new season-opener will be at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs game originally was scheduled for Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, when Irma would be too close to South Florida for anyone to be outside. The league finally admitted as much Tuesday afternoon, when it issued a statement saying the game would not be played in South Florida this week. “In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” the league said in a statement. Among the options considered were moving to a neutral site or playing it later in the season. Both teams had a bye Nov. 19, but this now means the Dolphins will play 16 consecutive weeks, something Dolphins players were reluctant to do. But there were no options that would please everybody. Scheduling it upstate this weekend, perhaps Orlando or Jacksonville, was risky because Irma could affect those cities, too. Moving it out of state would mean taking the players away from their families when some may be experiencing a hurricane for the first time. “I’m definitely concerned about the community in South Florida, really the whole state, especially with our State of Emergency,” defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “Luckily my family doesn’t like me, so they’re up in Portland, Ore., and Detroit and up north. They’re safe for the most part. Myself, we’ll figure something out.” Quaterback Jay Cutler, who arrived a month ago from Nashville, said, “I’m in a different situation than most of these guys because my family’s not here. A lot of these guys have a lot on their plate, moving their families and your house and your cars. “I’m one of the few lucky ones that I’ve got a car here and a bag full of clothes, and that’s kind of it. You’ve got a lot of guys in that locker room that are going through a lot of things in their head, and we’ve got to be mindful of that and kind of help them in any way possible.” Moving the Bucs game out of Hard Rock would have meant only six true home games this season, since the game against New Orleans will be in London. This is the second time in recent history that weather affected a Dolphins opener. In September 2004, the opener vs. Tennessee was shifted from Sunday to Saturday because of concerns about Hurricane Ivan.
  • The Latest: Senator urges health compromise by both parties
    The Latest: Senator urges health compromise by both parties
    The Latest on Congress and health care (all times local): 10:15 a.m. The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee says both parties must be willing to compromise to achieve a deal that would strengthening the country's individual health insurance markets. Sen. Lamar Alexander says if lawmakers can't do that, 'the blame will be on every one of us, and rightfully so.' The Tennessee Republican says GOP lawmakers must agree to provide federal subsidies to insurers lowering out-of-pocket costs for millions of people. President Donald Trump has threatened to halt those payments. Alexander says in return, Democrats must agree to make it easier for insurers to sell policies with slimmer coverage. Democrats don't want to reduce coverage requirements in former President Barack Obama's health law. Alexander said he wants a consensus on a package by next week's end. He spoke as his committee began a hearing on the effort. ___ 3:50 a.m. Senators want are looking to seal a modest bipartisan deal for shoring up the country's individual health insurance markets. But raw feelings over the Senate's failed attempt to repeal former President Barack Obama's health law won't make the task any easier. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee plans four health care hearings — with the first one Wednesday. Set to testify are insurance commissioners from five states. Committee leaders hope to write legislation providing subsidies to insurers that lower costs for customers. The committee chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander, also wants to make it easier for states to let companies sell policies with less coverage. Analysts expect 2018 premium increases to rise again next year. And nearly half the nation's counties are expected to have just one insurer selling policies on government marketplaces.
  • The Latest: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel on Russia
    The Latest: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel on Russia
    The Latest on probes into Donald Trump's presidential campaign and contacts with Russia (all times local): 10:14 a.m. President Donald Trump's oldest son is expected to speak privately Thursday with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to be interviewed by staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and some senators may also attend. That's according to three people with direct knowledge of the scheduled interview. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the committee's confidential business. Senators on the committee have said they want to question Trump Jr. about a meeting he took with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Emails show the meeting was described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign. —By Eric Tucker __ 4:43 a.m. The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for documents related to a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump and possible ties to Russia. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Justice Department obtained by The Associated Press, the committee wrote that it had served subpoenas on Aug. 24 to the department and the FBI for documents related to its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The department and the agency had missed the original Sept. 1 deadline, so the panel extended the deadline to Sept. 14. According to the letter, the original subpoenas requested any documents related to the dossier and sought information about whether the department was involved in its production. Examiner.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.