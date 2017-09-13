Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 76
L 61

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Partly Cloudy
H 76° L 61°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 61°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 61°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm
Close

Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm

How To Apply For Disaster Aid

Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you were are unable to work or were prevented from working because of Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma, you may be able to recover your lost wages.

In some cases, employers will pay for lost time. In other cases, you may be able to recover wages under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) – a program that provides “financial assistance to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster declared by the president of the United States and who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.”

Once a disaster is declared, you can file an unemployment claim with your state agency. If your claim is accepted, you’re guaranteed at least 50 percent of the average benefit in your state. DUA can last up to six months. 

Here’s a look at some of the programs the U.S. government offers to help with wages.

This information comes from The Department of Labor website.

National Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs): DWGs are discretionary grants awarded by the Secretary of Labor, under Section 170 of WIOA. DWGs provide resources to states and other eligible applicants to respond to large, unexpected layoff events causing significant job losses. Learn how to apply for a DWG.

Retirement and healthcare plan guidance for employers and employees: The Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) is temporarily waiving certain requirements and deadlines related to retirement and health insurance plans for employers, employees and others who may have trouble meeting them due to Hurricane Harvey. EBSA is working with the Internal Revenue Service to make it easier for workers to get loans and distributions from 401(k) and other retirement plans and is temporarily waiving certain employer requirements and deadlines related to employee benefit plans. Read the FAQs. Contact EBSA or call toll free 1-866-444-3272 with any questions.

Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP
(Johshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
Close

Power outages continue to drop in Georgia after Irma storm

Photo Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP
(Johshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Assisting veterans: The Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) is working with its grantees to identify flexibilities requested or additional funding needs for its programs, including the Texas Veterans Commission, which administers the Jobs for Veterans State Grants program; affected Homeless Veterans Reintegration Programs (HVRP) grantees; and affected military bases where Employment Workshops are taught.

Wages: Questions about being paid correctly following the disaster and recovery? Contact the Department’s Wage and Hour Division or call toll free 1-866-487-9243 with any questions.

Recording hours workedDownload the DOL Timesheet App to record the number of hours you have worked and calculate the amount you may be owed by your employer.

Unemployment Insurance (UI): The Federal-State Unemployment Insurance Program provides unemployment benefits to eligible workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own. Find your state's unemployment insurance information.

To contact the Department of Labor: Department of Labor’s National Contact Center: 1-866-4-USA-DOL (1-866-487-2365).

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tennessee restaurant manager’s act of kindness helps Irma evacuees
    Tennessee restaurant manager’s act of kindness helps Irma evacuees
    A Tennessee restaurant manager’s generosity helped ease the anxieties of Florida newlyweds evacuating during Hurricane Irma, WATE reported. >> Read more trending news Deanna and Benjamin Feist of Brandon, Florida, were married just before Irma hit Florida on Monday. They were happy to evacuate to the Great Smoky Mountains to make the most of their honeymoon. But as they arrived at the parking lot of the Old Mill restaurant in Pigeon Forge, the couple began experiencing car problems.  “All the lights in our dash came on, from airbags to tire pressure,” Deanna Feist wrote on her Facebook page. They got a battery jump from a man parked next to him, who was Mo Tamadeoni, a manager at the Old Mill. “I started thinking what is it I can do to help them,” Tamadeoni told WATE. Tamadeoni fixed the couple’s car, got them seated in the restaurant and made sure they were served quickly, WATE reported. He also put $200 into an envelope and instructed the couple’s waitress to give it to them. “I said you know, I think I can help them by buying their meal at the restaurant and giving them a small amount of money so they can, if they need to, buy a battery for their car. And then I wrote a letter for them,” Tamadeoni told WATE. “I was absolutely astounded that people like that really exist. I see videos on Facebook and I see the stories and you always think, that doesn’t happen, it’s not really life, but it happened to us,” Deanna Feist said. “This act of selflessness and generosity has touched my heart,” Deanna Feist wrote on Facebook, sharing the photo. Her post has received more than 18,000 shares. Tamadeoni’s note included a reference to his brother, who lives in Tallahassee, Florida. Tamadeoni does not have a Facebook account, but after Deanna Feist’s post he began to get a flood of calls. “I was trying to remain anonymous to be honest with you because I don’t like publicity and it was amazing to get the kind of response,” Tamadeoni told WATE. “I’m overwhelmed and emotional because I don’t expect it.”  Feist calls him a hero. Tamadeoni says he’s far from that. “I don’t feel that way at at all. The people who are there working trying to save people, first responders, law enforcement, volunteers are the heroes, I’m nobody, I just saw someone in need and I just reached out a hand,” Tamadeoni said. “There are still good people out there!” Deanna Feist wrote on Facebook. “ I promise I will pay it forward! This man is a godsend!”
  • Hurricane's strike brought particular risks to the oldest
    Hurricane's strike brought particular risks to the oldest
    Like clockwork, stories of suffering by the oldest residents in the line of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters seem to follow. Regulations dictate nursing homes and other facilities must have preparation plans in place, but the realities of how older Americans cope with a storm go beyond any piece of paper. The issue burst to the forefront again Wednesday with news of six deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Florida, where workers say Hurricane Irma caused the air conditioning to fail, and they struggled to keep residents cool with fans, cold towels and ice. A look at the issues at play in keeping the oldest safe in the line of disaster: RISKS RISE FOR MOST VULNERABLE RESIDENTS Time and again, natural disasters have claimed residents of nursing homes and other senior communities. The risks rise in a state like Florida, which has the highest proportion of people 65 and older of any state, one in five of its residents. Hurricane Andrew caused a diaspora of nursing home residents, and family members frantically searched to locate their elderly relatives. Hurricane Katrina was followed by harrowing tales from St. Rita's nursing home, where dozens died. And Hurricane Harvey washed through La Vita Bella assisted living facility, and brought a viral photo of elderly women sitting in deep floodwaters while they awaited rescue. PLANS IN PLACE, BUT NOT ALWAYS THOROUGH The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates nursing homes, gives the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills a below average rating, two stars on its five-star scale. But the most recent state inspection reports showed no deficiencies in the area of emergency plans. Both federal and state laws require emergency plans for nursing homes and training for staff. A 2012 report from the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found the vast majority of nursing homes comply with that requirement, but that serious gaps persisted. The plans often included unreliable transportation contracts and little collaboration with local emergency managers, the audit found. The Rehabilitation Center's emergency plan was not immediately released by the state. DANGEROUS EVEN OUTSIDE STORM'S PATH Even though threats can be grave to seniors staying in facilities in the path of a storm, evacuations also can be deadly. When tornadoes ripped across Alabama in 2011, they flattened an assisted-living center, tore through a brand-new senior housing complex and ripped apart a nursing home, where four dozen residents massed in hallways, praying as trees crashed down and a cloud of dust rained upon them. Some died in the tornado itself. Others, thrust into difficult moves to unfamiliar new homes, died in the days that followed.
  • Women with an apple shape at increased risk of developing cancer, study finds
    Women with an apple shape at increased risk of developing cancer, study finds
    There are several categories to describe body types, but there is one that can increase your risk of cancer if you’re a woman, according to a new study. It’s the apple-shape. >> Read more trending news Researchers from Denmark conducted an experiment, which was recently presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Madrid, to determine how excessive fat in different parts of the body can heighten an individual’s chances for cancer.  To do so, they assessed the body fat scans of nearly 6,000 postmenopausal women with an average age of 71, categorizing participants with either high abdominal fat or low abdominal fat. They examined them over a 12-year period.  After analyzing the data, scientists recorded 811 people with cancer. While 293 subjects had breast and ovarian cancers, 345 had lung and gastrointestinal cancers and 173 had other cancers. Furthermore, they found that women who carried more fat around their stomachs were more than 50 percent likely to be diagnosed with lung or gastrointestinal cancers than women with low abdominal fat. >>Related: Work the night shift? You may be at higher risk of breast cancer “The average elderly women can very much use this information, as it is known that the menopause transition initiates a shift in body fat towards the central trunk area. Therefore elderly women should be especially aware of their lifestyle when they approach the pre-menopause age,” co-author Maersk Staunstrup said in a statement. Scientists noted that they also considered other variables including older age and smoking. However, fat ratio remained an “independent risk factor,” and they believe their findings can help with cancer prevention. “These data open the door for clinicians to initiate a number of interventions in obese patients,” Andrea De Censi added. >> Related: Study: Daily glass of wine or beer can increase breast cancer risk “In addition to fat loss with diet and exercise, there may be a potential role for a diabetes drug, such as metformin, which can lower insulin effects and contribute to cancer prevention.”  
  • Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas
    Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas
    Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are heading up “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief,” an all-star event and telethon set for Sept. 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. >> Read more trending news Tickets to the four-hour concert, which runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will air live on TEGNA stations, go on sale at 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday via RebuildTX.org for $30 to $199. Billed as “the largest live concert benefit in Texas” for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the event follows Tuesday night’s “Hand in Hand” national telethon event that included performances by George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and others. Others scheduled to appear at the Erwin Center event include Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renee Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo. Additional musical performers include Ryan Bingham, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Mexican pop duo Ha*Ash. The concert will feature “exclusive performances and rare collaborations,” according to a press release announcing the event. Asleep at the Wheel will be the house band, and Charlie Sexton will serve as music director. Proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, created by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation. According to the Rebuild Texas website, the fund “will support community partners in four focus areas — health and housing; schools and child care; workforce and transportation; and capital for rebuilding small businesses.” The concert is part of the Dell Foundation’s effort to raise $100 million toward hurricane recovery efforts. “This fund was created to help rebuild all of the communities, big and small, that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey,” Houston native Michael Dell said in the event’s press release. “We will be rebuilding for years to come.” His wife, native Texan Susan Dell, added, “For us, this is personal.” The telecast will air without commercials. In addition, an hour of the event will stream internationally on YouTube.com/TexasStrong from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Google will match $500,000 in telethon donations, with volunteers from Google’s Austin office and employees of TEGNA working the telethon phone banks. Donations also will be accepted at the RebuildTX.org website. “The outpouring of support from the local community and communities across the nation is a testament to the spirit, grit and determination of the people of Texas,” said TEGNA president/CEO Dave Lougee. The concert is the biggest fundraiser to be held at the Erwin Center since a 2011 benefit for victims of Bastrop wildfires that included performances by Nelson, Strait, the Dixie Chicks, Lovett and others. Others who have donated “efforts and services” to the event, according to the press release, include the Erwin Center, Springboard Productions, Solomon Group, Big House Sounds, Soundcheck Austin, Hotel Van Zandt, Sodexo, GSD&M, Andy Langer, the Texas Music Office and the City of Austin. TEGNA is producing the broadcast in partnership with Debra Davis Productions. Austin company C3 Presents is producing the live event and also is donating all its services.
  • State of emergency declared in DeKalb County
    State of emergency declared in DeKalb County
    As county residents continue to recover from widespread damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma, DeKalb County is now under a local state of emergency. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond’s declaration enables the county to be eligible to receive additional state and federal resources to aid in the response and recovery. “DeKalb County has taken the brunt of the hit of Irma in metro Atlanta,” Thurmond said. “Our ability to recover as soon as possible depends on the hard work of our dedicated employees and the resources we receive.” At the peak of the storm, more than 50 percent of the homes in DeKalb County were without power. As of 11 a.m., more than 60,000 customers remain without power. TRENDING STORIES: Power outages, road closures: Metro Atlanta still reeling from Irma's wrath Looking for gas as you head south? Good luck Georgia Power: Could be days to a week to restore power for some According to a Thurmond’s office, DeKalb County is working in partnership with Georgia Power to restore service to homes as soon as possible. As of 11 a.m., more than 100 trees remain down across roads in the county. Many of those trees have live Georgia Power lines in them. Thurmond’s office is reminding residents that crews are removing trees from roads as quickly as possible. However, property owners are responsible for trees on their property. Officials said crews have removed more than 38 tons of trees and debris since Irma moved through. If you need to report a downed tree or county right-of-way, call 404-294-2911. Power outages should be reported to Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. CLICK HERE to visit DeKalb County’s official website for the latest information on Irma recovery efforts.
  • Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm
    Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm
    If you were are unable to work or were prevented from working because of Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma, you may be able to recover your lost wages. In some cases, employers will pay for lost time. In other cases, you may be able to recover wages under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) – a program that provides “financial assistance to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster declared by the president of the United States and who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.” Once a disaster is declared, you can file an unemployment claim with your state agency. If your claim is accepted, you’re guaranteed at least 50 percent of the average benefit in your state. DUA can last up to six months.  Here’s a look at some of the programs the U.S. government offers to help with wages. This information comes from The Department of Labor website. National Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs): DWGs are discretionary grants awarded by the Secretary of Labor, under Section 170 of WIOA. DWGs provide resources to states and other eligible applicants to respond to large, unexpected layoff events causing significant job losses. Learn how to apply for a DWG. Retirement and healthcare plan guidance for employers and employees: The Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) is temporarily waiving certain requirements and deadlines related to retirement and health insurance plans for employers, employees and others who may have trouble meeting them due to Hurricane Harvey. EBSA is working with the Internal Revenue Service to make it easier for workers to get loans and distributions from 401(k) and other retirement plans and is temporarily waiving certain employer requirements and deadlines related to employee benefit plans. Read the FAQs. Contact EBSA or call toll free 1-866-444-3272 with any questions. Assisting veterans: The Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) is working with its grantees to identify flexibilities requested or additional funding needs for its programs, including the Texas Veterans Commission, which administers the Jobs for Veterans State Grants program; affected Homeless Veterans Reintegration Programs (HVRP) grantees; and affected military bases where Employment Workshops are taught. Wages: Questions about being paid correctly following the disaster and recovery? Contact the Department’s Wage and Hour Division or call toll free 1-866-487-9243 with any questions. Recording hours worked: Download the DOL Timesheet App to record the number of hours you have worked and calculate the amount you may be owed by your employer. Unemployment Insurance (UI): The Federal-State Unemployment Insurance Program provides unemployment benefits to eligible workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own. Find your state's unemployment insurance information. To contact the Department of Labor: Department of Labor’s National Contact Center: 1-866-4-USA-DOL (1-866-487-2365).
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.