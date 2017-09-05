Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 86
L 66

!
Traffic
DONATE:

Cox Media Group: Help for Houston Fundraiser

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 86° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 66°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit
Close

Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit

Get Ahead of the Storm - 5 Severe Weather Hacks

Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As Irma churns across the Atlantic as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, the time to prepare is now. 

Here are a few items you can put together to make a last-minute hurricane preparation kit.

  • One gallon of water per person per day
  • A flashlight and extra batteries
  • A three-day supply of non-perishable food – canned goods such as tuna, beans, and soup; peanut butter, bread, honey, energy bars, cereal, etc,
  • Paper products like paper plates, paper towels, and toilet paper; also plastic forks and knives
  • A map of the area you live in or where you intend to evacuate to – GPS may be out,  roads may be blocked and you may need to find alternative routes.
  • A manual can opener
  • A first aid kit
  • Some wet wipes
  • A pair of pliers or wrench to turn off utilities
  • A whistle to signal for help
  • A hand-crank or battery-operated radio
Close

Hurricane Irma: University of Miami making preparations for intense storm

Source: FEMA.gov

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • MARTA CEO to resign after five years, Channel 2 confirms
    MARTA CEO to resign after five years, Channel 2 confirms
    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher confirmed Tuesday morning that MARTA CEO Keith Parker is planning to announce his resignation. Belcher said Parker plans to take a job with Goodwill Industries and will likely officially announce his resignation later today. EXCLUSIVE: Ch2 confirms MARTA CEO Keith Parker ready to announce resignation, probably today. Taking job w/ Goodwill Industries. @wsbtv — Richard Belcher (@BelcherWSB) September 5, 2017 Parker served for nearly five years as MARTA’s chief executive. He is widely credited with turning around the troubled agency. TRENDING STORIES: MARTA CEO: 'We simply don't go enough places' New technology makes MARTA more convenient MARTA CEO says they're looking at expanding When he arrived in in December 2012, it was hemorrhaging millions in red ink a year and was held in such low regard by state lawmakers and others that the prospect of expanding it seemed laughable. Five years later, MARTA has more than $250 million in reserves. It’s already expanded into Clayton County and is preparing an Atlanta expansion after voters approved a $2.5 billion sales tax measure last November. What’s more, the General Assembly is discussing state funding of mass transit – a prospect that also seemed unlikely just a few years ago. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • District apologizes after teacher bans Trump campaign shirts
    District apologizes after teacher bans Trump campaign shirts
    A Georgia school district has apologized after a teacher told two students that their shirts promoting President Donald Trump's campaign weren't allowed in class. The apology comes after video circulated online showing a River Ridge High School math teacher telling the students they couldn't wear the 'Make America Great Again' shirts, 'just like you cannot wear a swastika to school.' The video appears to have been recorded by another student in class who questioned the teacher. The teacher explained that the shirts were inappropriate not because of Trump but because the slogan was used by 'the neo-Nazis.' Cherokee County School District spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby says that the teacher's actions were inappropriate and that the students won't face discipline. She says the district can't discuss disciplinary action against a teacher.
  • Lil Wayne's 'doing fine' after seizure reports, daughter says
    Lil Wayne's 'doing fine' after seizure reports, daughter says
    Lil Wayne is “doing fine,” said his daughter, Reginae Carter, who is assuring fans after reports surfaced that her dad was hospitalized over the weekend due to seizures. He was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering seizures in Chicago, TMZ reported. The rapper also known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. has been hospitalized before for the same reason in years past. >> Read more trending news Here are Carter’s recent posts giving updates on her dad’s condition: Carter is the daughter of Lil Wayne and his ex, Toya Wright. They teamed up for their daughter’s 16th birthday bash and the star-studded extravaganza was featured on MTV’s “Super Sweet 16” in February 2015. “Her dad was like, ‘Give her whatever she wants,’” Wright said of her ex-husband during an interview at her boutique, Garb, in Smyrna, Georgia. “I’m big on budgets. We ended up pulling it off.” >> Report: Rapper Lil Wayne suffers seizures, cancels show “The most exciting part was getting my cars: I got a Ferrari and a BMW X4,” Carter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “That’s what I asked for but I didn’t know they were going to get it for me so that was surprising. I can’t really drive the Ferrari. I drive the Beemer a lot. That’s my every day car.” The best gifts from her parents, though, are priceless. “The best thing I inherited from my mother was the way she raised me to be humble and grounded,” she said. “With my father I’ll say his work ethic. I’ll go from singing to acting – I just like to do a lot of things. That’s what my father likes to do. It’s never enough.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.