Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

Hurricane Irma: Here are some apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes
Hurricane Irma: Here are some apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

What to Do (and Not Do) After a Hurricane

Hurricane Irma: Here are some apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward a landfall in Florida, preparations and/or evacuations should be nearing completion.

If you are still looking for information to evacuate before the storm, here is a list of apps and websites that may help.

Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on shelters, weather updates and evacuation routes.

For road closures, see Florida 511 at http://www.fl511.com/.

For Federal Aviation Administration major airport status, see http://www.fly.faa.gov/flyfaa/semap.jsp.

For statewide power outages, see this map.

For gas availability, see GasBuddy at https://www.gasbuddy.com/.

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hot spots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit xfinity.com/wifi.

For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, go to Waze.

To find a hotel room, see expedia.com.

If you need information about weather, public alerts, shelters, forecasts and more, go to Google.org’s crisis maps.

If you want money transfer or storm tracking apps, or just want to network, try the App Store’s "Stay Safe After the Hurricane” collection.

Various hurricane apps are available from a collection Google put together.

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm and has returned to a Category 5. Those in the Florida Keys have been urged by Gov. Rick Scott to 'get out now.” >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • 25 years later, survivors of Hurricane Andrew grapple with visions of Hurricane Irma
    25 years later, survivors of Hurricane Andrew grapple with visions of Hurricane Irma
    It was just a few weeks ago that south Florida marked the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, as the Miami area looked back at an event that brought dramatic change to the lives of many residents – now with Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, those who lived through Andrew are hoping they aren’t about to see a repeat of that destructive storm. “Every August I think about those harrowing days in 1992,” said Robert Lenz, who now lives in Atlanta, but found himself scrambling in recent days to make sure his mother found a better place to stay, north of Miami. “The morning after the hurricane hit South Florida, I could literally say it looked like a war zone,” said Andy Triay, who lived in the Coconut Grove section of Miami. “I can still see the scars of Hurricane Andrew 25 years later – shorter trees; houses with strange additions that are strong rooms,” he added. In Kendall, Lenz and his wife rode out Hurricane Andrew with some elderly neighbors – whose house seemed to be in better shape – until a flying 2 x 8 crashed through a back bedroom window where they had been sleeping just a few minutes earlier. After that, they sheltered in a walk in closet for the next four hours of the hurricane’s assault. “Periodically we peeked outside to notice the roof moving, and wondering if it would give way,” Lenz said. The further south you went from Miami on that night of August 24, 1992, the worse things got with Andrew. “We would have been dead if we stayed,” said Daisy Davidow, who lived halfway to Homestead, Florida, which took the brunt of the hurricane. “The house flooded and there were concrete roof tiles EMBEDDED in the walls of my home,” Davidow told me this week. “Like bullets being shot through the house.” “My baby was 10 days old. It was awful,” said Mercedes Cano Paz. “My daughter is now 25 and a ER nurse who will be working during the hurricane.” After the storm ended, things did not get back to normal right away. “We had no electricity for a few weeks; no phone lines until Christmas and no cable TV until the following year,” Triay said. But neighbors helped neighbors, clearing debris, looking after each other, and more. “We are forever thankful to our neighbors who we got to know very well,” said Lenz. “It bonded us for life and we still keep in touch with them.” For some leaving their destroyed home was the only option after Andrew. “I sold the home for the land and that was the smartest decision we have ever made,” said Davidow. Her advice now? “Evacuate, because even inland is dangerous.”
  • Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home
    Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home
    As Hurricane Irma threatened catastrophic damage to Florida, patrons at the most infamous South Beach dive bar tossed back drinks, shot pool and played the jukebox loud. Clouds of cigarette smoke floated in the air at Mac's Club Deuce where Miami Beach resident Kathleen Paca, 56, was perched on a stool. She'd just finished spray painting 'We're Open Irma' on the bar's plywood window protections. The word 'Irma' covered 'Wilma,' the 2005 hurricane when the plywood last was used. Paca and other regulars at the Deuce, as it's known to locals, had no qualms about staying home as Irma approached, even with the storm projected to be one of the strongest to ever make landfall in Florida. 'Where am I going to go?' Paca said. 'It's not going to be that bad. I'm on the second floor and have impact windows. I've thrown coconuts at my windows and they don't break.' Despite officials calling for more than 6 million people in Florida and Georgia to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay, a rite of passage for many in the state who boast about the storms they weathered: Camille, Andrew, Katrina and others. While many of the state's poor have little choice but to stay put at home or head to a shelter, some people who can choose are opting to ride the storm out rather than risk driving hundreds of miles north with no sure source of gasoline or accommodations. 'I have two choices, stay or run north, a bad idea' said Michel Polette, 31, who lives a couple of blocks from the Atlantic Ocean in South Beach. 'If you drive to Atlanta or Tallahassee, you're risking running out of gas and being in your car in a Category 4 hurricane.' Residents at the Treasure Village Mobile Home Park in St. Petersburg, about four hours northwest of Miami Beach, said they weren't leaving either — even though the county called for an evacuation of all mobile homes, regardless of whether they were inland or near the water. 'I'm not going anywhere,' said 56-year-old Laurie Mastropaolo, who wore a T-shirt with a photo of the iconic 'Grumpy Cat' that said, 'This is my happy face.' Mastropaolo was talking to a neighbor, 79-year-old William Castor. Castor, shirtless in the 95-degree heat, said he hadn't yet heard about the mandatory mobile home evacuation. County and city officials hadn't yet come to the park. 'The storm's 1,000 miles away,' he shrugged. 'It could go to Kalamazoo.' Castor was raised in Miami, and Mastropaolo said she weathered storms on Long Island, including Sandy. Neither has lived in the park for a year, and neither was convinced that it was necessary to leave for Irma, at least not yet. 'If I lived in Miami, I'd be outta there,' said Mastropaolo. 'But here, I'll wait till the last minute. I'm not going to get on the road with the crazy people.' Said Castor: 'I'm not saying you should ignore it, but it's gotta get closer for me to decide.' Making the decision to stay is often made by people who feel they have a strong social support system who will help them through the hardship, a study published by the American Meteorological Society earlier this year found. The study was based on data gathered during 2016's Hurricane Matthew, which flooded northeast Florida, destroying homes in St. Augustine and the surrounding area with floodwaters. 'We got the opposite results from what I expected because those who stayed and who were under mandatory evacuation, they had more dependable social networks than those who evacuated,' said Jennifer Collins, one of the University of South Florida researchers who conducted the study. 'Their neighborhoods and local communities — they felt very comfortable to hunker down with them.' Some people in Miami felt mixed about their decision to stay put, but were influenced to do so by special circumstances, like pregnancy. Stefani Travieso, 22, lives in a Miami neighborhood that was badly damaged during Hurricane Andrew in 1992. She is eight months pregnant and her doctor told her to stay in a comfortable place where she felt safe. Since Andrew her roof has been replaced, and storm windows installed along with a backup generator. 'If I wasn't pregnant, I'd be in the car headed north with my dog and my husband,' she said. ___ Associated Press reporter Jay Reeves in Ormond by the Sea contributed to this report. Lush reported from St. Petersburg.
  • The Latest: Insurer estimates damage costs on French islands
    The Latest: Insurer estimates damage costs on French islands
    6:25 a.m. France's public insurance agency estimates that Hurricane Irma inflicted 1.2 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in damage on infrastructure in the French overseas islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy. In a statement Saturday, the Caisse Central de Reassurance, France's public-sector reinsurer that provides coverage for natural disasters, said that amount covers damage to houses, vehicles and businesses. It added that Hurricane Irma is 'one of the biggest natural catastrophes to have occurred in France in 35 years.' The agency said affected residents have 10 days to make a claim starting from Saturday, when the status of a natural disaster was officially declared ___ 6:10 a.m. France's Director of Public Safety has held a press conference in Paris on the recovery efforts in the French overseas island territories of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy that are reeling from Hurricane Irma. Jacques Witkowski said Saturday that 'there are 1,100 people, both civilian and military, deployed on the islands' to help with recovery. But he said they were also tasked with evacuation of residents ahead of another hurricane, Jose, which is expected to violently pummel islands in the Caribbean later on Saturday. Witkowski said the eye of Hurricane Jose will pass close to the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy. ___ 5:20 a.m. The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane, as it moves over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba. Irma had briefly regained Category 5 strength late Friday, but now has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (249 kph). The hurricane is about 245 miles (394 kilometers) from Miami and moving about 12 mph (19.3 kph) toward the west-northwest. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose is a Category 4 hurricane, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) east-southeast of The Northern Leeward Islands, moving toward the islands at 13 mph (20.92 kph) with winds reaching 150 mph. In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia made landfall late Friday north of Tecolutla, Mexico and weakened to a tropical storm. By early Saturday morning it was 135 miles (217 kilometers) south of Tampico, Mexico, moving sluggishly at only 2 mph (3.2 kph) near the Sierra Madre Mountains with maximum winds of 40 mph (64.4 kph). It was expected to weaken further throughout the day. ___ 3:20 a.m. Dutch marines have dropped flyers from a helicopter warning beleaguered inhabitants on the devastated nation of St. Maarten to head to shelters as Hurricane Jose barrels through the Caribbean. Jose, a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, was forecast to pass close to St. Maarten over the weekend, delivering a second damaging blow to the former Dutch colony that suffered catastrophic damage when Category 5 Hurricane Irma slammed into it on Wednesday. Peter Jan de Vin, a Dutch military commander on the island of Curacao who is helping coordinate relief efforts on St. Maarten, tweeted a picture Saturday morning of a marine dropping flyers out of a helicopter flying low over one of St. Maarten's shattered seafront neighborhoods. ___ 2:20 a.m. The National Hurricane Center says the eye of Irma is moving over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane. The center says Irma made landfall there late Friday and has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (257 kph). The hurricane is about 275 miles (443 kilometers) from Miami and moving about 12 mph (19.3 kph) toward the west. In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia made landfall late Friday north of Tecolutla, Mexico and weakened to a tropical storm, with winds reaching 45 mph (72.4 kph). In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose is a Category 4 hurricane, about 240 miles (386 kilometers)east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving roughly westward at 14 mph (23 kph)with winds reaching 150 mph. ___ 12:35 a.m. A newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds after battering Cuba and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, as another hurricane follows close behind. Irma regained Category 5 status late Friday. Thousands of people in the Caribbean fought desperately to find shelter or escape their storm-blasted islands, and more than 6 million people in Florida and Georgia were warned to leave their homes. Many residents and tourists were left reeling after the storm ravaged some of the world's most exclusive tropical playgrounds, known for their turquoise waters and lush green vegetation. Among them: St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Thomas, Barbuda and Anguilla. Irma threatened to push its way northward from one end of Florida to the other beginning Sunday morning.
  • Free Braves, Georgia Tech tickets for evacuees this weekend
    Free Braves, Georgia Tech tickets for evacuees this weekend
    The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to all Florida residents, as well as residents of the Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders who travel to the Atlanta area to be their guests for the next four nights at SunTrust Park. Florida residents can come to the Braves ticket office on the day of the game, show their valid Florida I.D. and receive a complimentary ticket. Related: More FREE things to do around town this weekend “We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President of Business.  “We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park.”   The Braves begin a four-game series with the Miami Marlins tonight at 7:35.  Game times for the other games are as follows:  tomorrow at 7:35, Saturday at 7:00 and Sunday at 1:35. Georgia Tech is doing the same for its football game on Saturday.  Those evacuating because of Hurricane Irma can watch the @GeorgiaTechFB football game for FREE tomorrow! Details: https://t.co/unQ2D8d6VP pic.twitter.com/0ayYlcdmCb — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) September 8, 2017 Tech plays Jacksonville State at 12:30 p.m. Related: More FREE things to do around Atlanta
