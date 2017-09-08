Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Kirk Mellish's coverage of the storm 

Hurricane Irma: Free things this weekend in Atlanta: Pizza, beer & Waffle House
Hurricane Irma: Free things this weekend in Atlanta: Pizza, beer & Waffle House

Hurricane Irma: Free things this weekend in Atlanta: Pizza, beer & Waffle House
Hurricane Irma: Free things this weekend in Atlanta: Pizza, beer & Waffle House

By: Wilton Jackson, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  Many people from Florida are evacuating and relocating to the Atlanta area to ride out Hurricane Irma. To bring back some normalcy as the waiting game continues, there are a few free things to do in the Atlanta area: a cool concert series, kick off the Atlanta Beltline exhibition with the Lantern Parade or enjoy some free pizza, free beer or free Waffle House at the Waffle House Museum.

Sept. 7-11

Free beer --- Friday, Sept.. 8

Goose Island Beer Company is hosting Migration Week this week with a number of free events including a Chicago Pop-Up Bar at Northside Tavern on Howell Mill. They'll be throwin’ back 16 ounce cans of beer and providing anyone who rolls through the pop-up shop some Chicago-style late-night food. 

Free pizza- --- Friday, Sept. 8

On Friday, the new Blaze Pizza will host a FREE Pizza Day event from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who likes Blaze Pizza on FacebookTwitterInstagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch pizza with any toppings. It's in Decatur at 2131 N. Decatur Rd.

Waffle House Museum --- Saturday, Sept. 9

Head to the original Waffle House in Avondale Estates to see the Museum of all things Waffle House! The Waffle House food truck will be at the museum open house from noon-3 pm with free blueberry waffles for the public. 

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade --- Saturday, Sept. 9

Witness more than 60,000 people come together for the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade. The parade is a glowing procession of light, music and color that goes from 660 Irwin Street to Piedmont Park, marking the start to the annual Art on the Atlanta Beltline exhibition.

Flic-Nic in Candler Park ('Star Wars: The Force Awakens') --- Saturday, Sept. 9

Don’t miss Star Wars on the screen while relaxing in the green. Bring your coolers (no glass), snacks, blankets and your dogs to make the most fun of your experience. Arrive at the park early to get the best spot. The movie will start around dusk in front of the pool house. 

Woodruff Arts Center: Free Family Festival --- Sunday, Sept. 10

Bring the entire family out for a fun festival with lots of free things to do. The festival will offer art-making opportunities, musical story times and theater workshops. Families are encouraged to register online for the festival. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

Old Fourth Ward Fall Festival --- Friday & Saturday, Sept. 8-9

Make your way to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark for free food trucks, lantern parade workshops, free King of Pops Yoga, live music, a kids’ zone, pets zone and a sports bar. It is an event that you do not want to miss. What more could you ask for?

