Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

National
Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages
Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages

Hurricane Irma Comes To Miami

Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI -  A South Florida woman delivered a baby at home after being coached through the delivery by emergency personnel and doctors during Hurricane Irma

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

The Miami woman went into labor Sunday, but because the storm’s winds were too strong, fire rescue teams couldn’t get to her right away, according to the Miami Herald

>> Hurricane Irma: Follow the latest headlines from the Palm Beach Post

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also. Dispatch told her how to tie it off. She’s stable at home,” Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia told the Herald. “We made contact with the assistant medical director here. Talked things through.”

>> Read more trending news

The mother and newborn girl were later taken to the hospital by emergency workers

>> On PalmBeachPost.com: Photos of Hurricane Irma

Read more at the Miami Herald

Newborn infant feet held in parent's hands (stock photo).
Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages

Photo Credit: Barbara Taeger Photography/Getty Images
Newborn infant feet held in parent's hands (stock photo).
