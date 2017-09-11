Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

National
Hurricane Irma: Florida deputy, corrections sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
Hardee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Julie Bridges (left) and Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman were killed in a car crash while working during Hurricane Irma.

By: Mark Boxley, WFTV

PALM BEACH, Fla. -  A Hardee County Sheriff's Office deputy and Florida Department of Corrections sergeant were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on while working in the Hurricane Irma evacuation zone, officials said.  

Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter when her patrol car crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by FDOT Sgt. Joseph Ossman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

>> Read more trending news

The pair had been required to stay behind in Palm Beach County despite a mandatory evacuation order, the Sheriff's Office said in the post.  

Bridges had served with the Hardee County Sheriff's Office for 13 years, according to the county.

Ossman was reporting for his shift at Hardee Correctional Institution, which remained open despite the evacuation, officials said.  

He had worked with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years.  

No other details were immediately released on a possible cause of the crash.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Julie Bridges (left) and Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman were killed in a car crash while working during Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Julie Bridges (left) and Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman were killed in a car crash while working during Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Atlanta mayor on approaching Irma: “Don’t be fooled...that this storm cannot hurt you.” 
    Atlanta mayor on approaching Irma: “Don’t be fooled...that this storm cannot hurt you.” 
    Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has this warning for the city’s residents and those across metro Atlanta: “Don’t be fooled into thinking that this storm cannot hurt you. Don’t go out and play in it.”  Reed Sunday afternoon held a briefing to update the city’s preparations for what is expected to be Tropical Storm Irma, by the time in reaches metro Atlanta on Monday.  “At this point, we are advised to expect 5 inches, and possibly more, of rain. But more importantly, we are expecting wind gusts of up to 63 mph on Monday evening.” Reed stood alongside other city officials and emergency responders as plans were detailed for how Atlanta is getting ready.  City government offices will be closed Monday, perhaps also will close Tuesday depending on the storm’s aftermath. Mayor Reed is advising city businesses to close tomorrow.  Already on Sunday, parts of downtown Atlanta were getting gusty winds. Reed says there’s already been wind damage to buildings in parts of downtown, forcing some street closures. He expects reports of damage to increase through the day Monday. One of the biggest threats Reed says, will be of downed trees and power lines.   Return for updates. 
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel service for Hurricane Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel service for Hurricane Irma
    10:15 update: Spokesman Erik Burton said Monday may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. 9:35 p.m. update: MARTA will suspend all rail, bus and paratransit services Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches, the agency announced Sunday night. “The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday. We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday,” said MARTA CEO Keith Parker. “Safety remains our top priority for both our customers and employees.” Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. The state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Original post: The State Road and Tollway Authority has canceled Xpress bus service Monday in light of Hurricane Irma. The agency operates the commuter bus system in the metro Atlanta area. It said it will continue to monitor weather reports and will make a decision later on service for Tuesday. MARTA also expects to make a decision about its service Monday later this evening. Check back for updates on Monday’s commute.
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Weakened Irma lashes Tampa Bay region; full impact unknown
    Weakened Irma lashes Tampa Bay region; full impact unknown
    A massive but weakened Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction. With communication cut to some of the Florida Keys, where Irma made landfall Sunday, and rough conditions persisting across the peninsula, many held their breath for what daylight might reveal. The monster storm measured more than 400 miles (640 kilometers) wide, and its winds of up to 130 mph (210 kph) sucked the ocean water out of bays, swamped much of downtown Miami and toppled at least three constructions cranes — two over downtown Miami and one in Fort Lauderdale. More than 3.3 million homes and businesses across the state lost power, and utility officials said it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. Irma's center was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area early Monday, though in a much-weakened state. While it arrived in Florida a Category 4 hurricane, it was down to a Category 1 with winds of 85 mph (135 kph). Meanwhile, more than 160,000 people waited in shelters statewide. There were no immediate reports of deaths in Florida. In the Caribbean, at least 24 were people were killed during Irma's destructive trek across exclusive islands known as the vacation playground for the rich. In Cuba, the storm swamped Havana's iconic seawall, pushing water nearly a third of a mile (half a kilometer) inland. In one of the largest U.S. evacuations, nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to seek shelter elsewhere, including 6.4 million in Florida alone. Upon leaving Florida, a weakened Irma is expected to push into Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and beyond. A tropical storm warning was issued for the first time ever in Atlanta, where many schools canceled classes because of the storm. Bryan Koon, Florida's emergency management director, said late Sunday that authorities had only scattered information about the storm's toll. 'I've not heard of catastrophic damage. It doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It means it hasn't gotten to us yet,' Koon said. In the low-lying Keys, where a storm surge of over 10 feet (3 meters) was recorded, appliances and furniture were seen floating away, and Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said the ocean waters were filled with navigation hazards, including sunken boats. The county administrator, Roman Gastesi, said crews would begin house-to-house searches Monday morning to check on survivors. And an airborne relief mission, led by C-130 military cargo planes, was gearing up to bring emergency supplies to the Keys. Storm surge and tornadoes were two big concerns. The National Hurricane Center said a federal tide gauge in Naples reported a 7-foot (more than 2-meter) rise in water levels in just 90 minutes late Sunday. And an apparent tornado spun off by Irma destroyed six mobile homes in Palm Bay, midway up the Atlantic coast. Flooding was reported along Interstate 4, which cuts across Florida's midsection. In Miami, a woman who went into labor and was guided through delivery by phone when authorities couldn't reach her because of high winds and street flooding. Emergency crews later took her to the hospital. Curfews were imposed overnight in Miami, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and much of the rest of South Florida, and some arrests of violators were reported. Miami Beach barred outsiders from the island. Fort Lauderdale police arrested nine people they said were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other items from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during the hurricane. About 30,000 people heeded orders to leave the Keys as the storm closed in, but an untold number refused, in part because, to many storm-hardened residents, staying behind in the face of danger is a point of pride. John Huston, who stayed in his Key Largo home, watched his yard flood even before the arrival of high tide. 'Small boats floating down the street next to furniture and refrigerators. Very noisy,' he said by text message. 'Shingles are coming off.' Irma made landfall just after 9 a.m. Sunday at Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) outside Key West. On Sunday afternoon, it rounded Florida's southwestern corner and hugged the coast closely as it pushed toward Naples, Sanibel, Fort Myers and, beyond that, Sarasota. Gretchen Blee, who moved with her husband to Naples from Long Island, New York, after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 heavily damaged their beach home, took cover in a hotel room as Irma raged. 'I said, 'Let's go and live the good life in paradise',' she said. 'And here we are.' Some 400 miles (640 kilometers) north of the Keys, people in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area feared a first direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921. But the storm weakened to a Category 2 approaching that area. 'I've been here with other storms, other hurricanes. But this one scares me,' Sally Carlson said as she snapped photos of the waves crashing against boats in St. Petersburg. 'Let's just say a prayer we hope we make it through.' Along the Gulf Coast, two manatees became stranded after Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida's Manatee County. Several people posted photos of the mammals on Facebook amid reports rescuers later dragged them to deeper water. President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Florida, opening the way for federal aid. And Florida's governor activated all 7,000 members of the Florida National Guard, and 10,000 guardsmen from elsewhere were being deployed. Irma once was the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, a Category 5 with a peak wind speed of 185 mph (300 kph). For days, forecasters had warned Irma was taking dead aim at the Miami area and the rest of Florida's Atlantic coast. But then Irma made a westward shift and lost some of its punch while crossing Cuba's northern coast — just before a crucial turn into Florida's Gulf Coast. ___ Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington; Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg; Terry Spencer in Palm Beach County; Gary Fineout in Tallahassee; Terrance Harris and Claire Galofaro in Orlando; and Jason Dearen and David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • 1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
    1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
    Police are looking for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta. According to authorities two people were shot in a car Sunday night. One person died and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a white car. This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News This Morning and wsbtv.com will have updates as they become available. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta school and business closings Glenn Burns on Hurricane Irma: ‘The worst to come Monday night’ for metro ’Stay in Place’: Governor Deal, Georgia prepare for Hurricane Irma
