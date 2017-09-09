Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

National
Hurricane Irma: Crew protects Pulse nightclub sign from storm
Hurricane Irma: Crew protects Pulse nightclub sign from storm

Hurricane Irma: Crew protects Pulse nightclub sign from storm
Pulse nightclub sign. (Photo courtesy Sara Brady PR)

Hurricane Irma: Crew protects Pulse nightclub sign from storm

By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  A crew visited Orlando's Pulse nightclub on Saturday afternoon to protect the shuttered venue's sign from Hurricane Irma's winds.

On June 12, 2016, the club was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Workers wrapped the iconic sign with a massive tarp.

Jumper cables were drawn taut to fasten the tarp to the sign.

A man then ascended a ladder with a paint roller and a bucket and painted a white "P" on the black tarp, mimicking the sign's appearance.

Hurricane Irma: Crew protects Pulse nightclub sign from storm

The onePULSE Foundation, which seeks to build a memorial and a museum, had planned the first of a series of town hall forums for Thursday, but the event was rescheduled for Oct. 9 because of the storm.

News

    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
    Irma evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Metro Atlanta roads have been stretched thin as people evacuate for Hurricane Irma.  Many people have horror stories about the mad dash to get out of Florida and into Georgia ahead of the storm.  Along with worrying about whether their homes will be standing, evacuees told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they are also concerned about what traffic will be like next week when everyone goes home.  Johnson went to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, which opened its campgrounds for evacuees.  'I can't believe all of the wonderful people here,' evacuee John Glowacki said.  RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: Here are apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes Schools closing ahead of Hurricane Irma impact in Georgia A message to you about Hurricane Irma Glowacki was one of hundreds of people who spent the last few days at the campgrounds.  'A 200-mile trip took me about 13 hours,' evacuee Russell Gorniak said.  Traffic has improved on I-75 in metro Atlanta compared to when evacuees filled the interstate during the week to get here.  'I hope it's not like it was coming up here, but God only knows. Let's put it that way,' Gorniak said.  Johnson spoke to a couple who avoided traffic on the way to metro Atlanta, but missed out on a hotel.  'We left Spring Hill after finding out there wasn't a hotel available within 500 miles,' Gary Houston said.  He said now he's more concerned about the gas supply when it's time to get back on the road.  Most people said since severe weather is expected in the metro Monday and Tuesday, they will wait until Wednesday to head back.
    Hurricane Irma: Insured losses projected up to historic $65 billion
    As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, much depends on its path but a catastrophe modeling firm projected Saturday that insured losses could range from $20 billion to $65 billion in the U.S. and Caribbean, making Irma a contender for the most expensive hurricane in U.S. history. Human life and safety remain the top priorities for all in the path of the dangerous storm that has already been blamed for at least 23 deaths, but U.S. insured losses alone could range up $50 billion, AIR Worldwide said in a statement. >> Read more trending news The estimate was based on the forecast track as of early Saturday, though a lot could change in the next 24 to 48 hours. Any change would affect which parts of the state take the brunt of damaging winds, storm surges and other devastating effects. A shifting forecast track has been putting the state’s west coast and possibly the Panhandle at greater risk, though dangerous winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and other risks are expected to affect virtually the whole state. The Boston-based firm noted close to 80 percent of the total insured value in Florida is located in coastal counties, “where the amount and value of exposure has been growing significantly for decades.” AIR said its loss estimates for the U.S. include wind and storm surge damage to onshore residential, commercial and industrial properties and their contents, automobiles and insured business-interruption expenses and temporary living expenses for residential properties. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 cost $41.1 billion in insured losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Adjusted for inflation, that was $49.8 billion in 2016 dollars. Much like AIR’s projections, that figure excludes considerable costs not covered by private insurers, such as flood damage covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, uninsured losses and government aid payments. By comparison, Hurricane Andrew in 1992 cost $15.5 billion in insured losses at the time and $24.5 billion adjusted for inflation, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 produced $18.8 billion in insured losses, or $19.9 billion after inflation. It is too early to know the full costs of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but it and Irma are likely to emerge as the costliest hurricane on record for a one-two combination in the same season. The immediate concern is making sure people are as safe as they can be, but state officials said they are taking steps to be prepared for what comes afterward, including rescue efforts, recovery and insurance claims. “As Hurricane Irma moves closer to Florida’s shores, we’re already taking steps and making plans to assist Floridians with post-storm recovery,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Saturday. “We’re putting search and rescue assets in place, and readying our insurance experts to hit the ground running to help consumers with their post-storm claims. I urge all Floridians to finish their final preparations and prepare for Irma’s imminent landfall.”
    A crew visited Orlando's Pulse nightclub on Saturday afternoon to protect the shuttered venue's sign from Hurricane Irma's winds. >> Read more trending news On June 12, 2016, the club was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured. Workers wrapped the iconic sign with a massive tarp. Jumper cables were drawn taut to fasten the tarp to the sign. A man then ascended a ladder with a paint roller and a bucket and painted a white 'P' on the black tarp, mimicking the sign's appearance. The onePULSE Foundation, which seeks to build a memorial and a museum, had planned the first of a series of town hall forums for Thursday, but the event was rescheduled for Oct. 9 because of the storm.
    No. 15 Georgia outslugs No. 24 Notre Dame, 20-19
    Georgia got to Dawg Walk out of Notre Dame Stadium with a victory, dozens of its fans forming a line from the locker room to the buses to congratulate the Bulldogs after their first trip to this part of the country in more than 50 years. Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy led a swarming Georgia defense and the No. 15 Bulldogs got enough plays from an offense starting a freshman quarterback to beat No. 24 Notre Dame 20-19 on Saturday night. The first regular-season meeting between the storied programs was a hard-hitting, penalty filled tug-o-war, and when it was done the Bulldogs gathered in the corner of the stadium to celebrate with and salute thousands of their fans who made the pilgrimage. 'It definitely means a little more,' linebacker Roquan Smith said. 'Coming up to South Bend, an awesome environment. Then having all these Dawgs fans coming out, showing their support. Showing how much they believe in us. It's just an awesome feeling to be able to give those fans a W.' Rodrigo Blankenship, a third-year sophomore walk-on who received a scholarship just this week, kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining to give the Bulldogs (2-0) a one-point lead, and that was enough for Carter and company. Georgia stopped Brandon Wimbush and the Fighting Irish (1-1) on downs once. Then, on Notre Dame's final drive, Bellamy blind-sided the quarterback and Carter recovered the fumble with 1:27 left to seal it. Carter had a strip sack in the second-half, too. Wimbush, starting his second game for the Irish, scored Notre Dame's only touchdown in the first half on a 1-yard run and finished 20 for 40 for 210 yards with two lost fumbles. 'We're learning,' Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. 'Our QB is learning the tools of trade. He's getting different looks and reads. I thought he learned a lot tonight. ' THE TAKEAWAY Georgia: The Bulldogs had not ventured this far north for a game since 1965 against Michigan. They brought thousands of their fans with them and started freshman Jake Fromm at quarterback. Fromm was filling in for the injured Jacob Eason and making his first career start. The Bulldogs tried not to put too much on the former Little League World Series hero from Warner Robins, Georgia. He went 16 for 29 for 141 yards with a touchdown pass — thanks to a reaching, one-handed grab by Terry Godwin in the first half — and two turnovers. Notre Dame: The Notre Dame defense hung in against one of the best running-back combinations in the country in Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, an encouraging sign for a unit the struggled mightily last season. The Bulldogs ran for 185 yards and 4.3 per carry. New defensive coordinator Mike Elko doesn't have a lot of game-changers or depth on that side of the ball, but the Irish did a good job of getting lots of defenders to the ball. RED SEA Georgia sold 8,000 tickets for this game in no time, and there was easily twice that many wearing red in Notre Dame Stadium. For former Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who won the school's only national title by beating Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, it was the best part of the trip to South Bend. 'I was just saying what a beautiful scenery it is right outside looking out and seeing Touchdown Jesus and the Golden Dome overlooking the campus. And then seeing those beautiful golden helmets shining. Of course, I like the red ones, too,' said Dooley, who threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Friday night. 'And seeing so many Georgia people here. That's what's really been amazing.' UP NEXT Georgia: The Bulldogs return home to face FCS team Sanford, before starting SEC play against Mississippi State the next week. Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish face Boston College in the first of two straight road games. ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP ___ More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25
    Inciarte's bases-loaded walk lifts Braves past Marlins, 6-5
    Ender Inciarte took two pitches outside the strike zone and then played the waiting game. His patience paid off. Inciarte's bases-loaded walk from Kyle Barraclough with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night. Barraclough threw four straight balls to Inciarte. 'I was actually swinging until I got to 2-0 and I saw he was really struggling to throw strikes,' Inciarte said. 'It was one of those games you've just got to be patient and let them do something because they're the one in control.' While Barraclough began his slow walk off the field, Inciarte was swarmed by his teammates in an impromptu celebration near first base. The Braves rallied from a 4-0 deficit for their second ninth-inning win in the series. Giancarlo Stanton hit his 54th homer for Miami. Johan Camargo hit a two-run homer for Atlanta. The loss by Miami reduced the Washington Nationals' magic number to clinch the NL East to two. The Marlins, who began the night eight games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card, have lost six of seven. Kurt Suzuki led off the ninth with a single up the middle off Barraclough (5-2). Pinch-runner Micah Johnson moved to second base on Barraclough's wild pitch to Dansby Swanson, who walked. The runners advanced on Camargo's sacrifice. The Marlins' five-infielder alignment paid off when Johnson was thrown out at the plate on Lane Adams' grounder to shortstop Miguel Rojas. Barraclough walked Nick Markakis to load the bases, setting up Inciarte's at-bat. 'Obviously we're disappointed losing like that, where we get a big out in the ninth and can't get another one,' Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. Arodys Vizcaino (4-3) pitched a scoreless ninth. The Braves, who trailed 4-0 in the fourth, pulled even at 5-5 in the sixth when Freddie Freeman's single off Dustin McGowan drove in Jace Peterson, who had a pinch-hit single. After being given a day off on Friday, the re-charged Stanton hit the homer off rookie left-hander Max Fried in the first inning. The ball would have traveled 456 feet unimpeded, according to MLB Statcast, and landed deep into the left-center seats. It wasn't Stanton's longest homer at the Braves' new SunTrust Park. MLB Statcast measured his first homer at the park, on Aug. 4, at 477 feet. He has six homers against the Braves this season. Miami left-hander Adam Conley gave up four runs, nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. 'It's been frustrating to go out there and take the ball every fifth day and not do what I know I'm physically capable of doing,' Conley said. TRAINER'S ROOM Marlins closer Brad Ziegler has lingering tightness in his back and was not available for the second straight game. Ziegler missed 31 games with a back strain earlier this season. He gave up two runs in the ninth inning of the Braves' 6-5 win on Thursday night for his fourth blown save in 13 chances. Mattingly said 'for now, probably' Barraclough would work in saves opportunities. BIG DOUBLE PLAY Braves left fielder Matt Kemp made a diving catch of Marcell Ozuna's liner and then threw to second base to complete a double play in the seventh. Christian Yelich, who led off with a double, was running toward third when it appeared the line drive by Ozuna would fall safely. Yelich was almost at home plate when the double play was completed. FREE TIX FOR IRMA EVACUEES The Braves said almost 7,500 evacuees from Hurricane Irma attended the game free of charge after approximately 2,700 free tickets were given to evacuees on Friday night. During the four-game series, the Braves are giving a complementary ticket to anyone showing a valid Florida ID. The offer also is open to residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders. UP NEXT Marlins: RHP Ordisamer Despaigne (0-3, 3.57) is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two career games, including one start, against the Braves. Braves: RHP R.A Dickey (9-9, 4.14) will try to join Julio Teheran and Mike Foltynewicz for the team lead by earning his 10th win. Dickey is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in his first two starts against Miami this season. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
