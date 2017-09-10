Listen Live
cloudy-day
62°
H 74
L 58

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
62°
Mostly Clear
H 74° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    62°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • wind-and-rain-day
    66°
    Tomorrow
    Wind and Rain. H 66° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm
Close

Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm

Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm
Photo Credit: Jeanne Selander/AP
This photo made available by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, shows Mo the sloth eating an ear of corn as it is evacuated from the Monroe County Sheriff's animal farm Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Key West, Fla. The 250 animals from the farm were relocated to the city jail. (Jeanne Selander/Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI -  As Hurricane Irma inched closer to the U.S. mainland, those in charge of keeping animals safe and healthy had unique challenges to protect their wards from the impending storm.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent 426 prisoners, sending  them to Palm Beach County leaving empty cells that became temporary homes for 250 animals, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

The animals included horses, sheep, alligators, a sloth and an emu. All of the animals are usually housed at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is not alone in making arrangements for animals in its care.

Zoos and shelters have been getting ready for Irma.

Five dolphins were moved from the Florida Keys to Central Florida.

>>Hurricane Irma: Dog owners fleeing Irma leave pets tied to trees 

A humane society in Tampa was looking for temporary foster homes for more than 100 dogs.

>>Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?

Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County said its lions, chimpanzees, rhinos and other animals were all staying on-site. Officials there said that the animals were moved into buildings that are designed to hold up to hurricanes, the AP reported.

>>Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it

Some were allowed to stay in their normal, open habitats, to keep them from becoming stressed.

>>Baby sea turtles evacuated to Georgia Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Irma

Officials said the gates to their pens were left open since animals can sense upcoming weather and will seek shelter when it takes a turn for the the worse, the AP reported.

Close

Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc in Florida. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma
    See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma
    SeaWorld Orlando and Central Florida zoos are taking precautions for their animals ahead of Hurricane Irma.  Five Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins from a marine mammal organization in Duck Key were transported to SeaWorld Orlando.  >>> Lose power? Watch WFTV live stream here <<< The male dolphins range in age from 13 to 43 years old and are expected to stay at SeaWorld Orlando until further notice.  >> Read more trending news SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed Saturday and will remain closed through at least Monday. Photos: Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins from Duck Key moved to SeaWorld 'We have comprehensive weather preparedness plans, and security and zoological staff will remain on property in secure locations as we monitor the storm. >>Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm 'We’re also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact. Guests are encouraged to check our websites and follow our social media channels for more updates,' SeaWorld said in a statement.  Brevard Zoo:  Staff said they will secure animals in building or provide them access to shelter.  A team of animal care and maintenance employees plan to ride out the storm at secure locations at the zoo.  >>Hurricane Irma: Dog owners fleeing Irma leave pets tied to trees The zoo is closed through Monday and may reopen Tuesday.  Read: Theme park information during Hurricane Irma Central Florida Animal Reserve:  'The Central Florida Animal Reserve has taken every precaution and is working with all the appropriate agencies to make sure our cats are safe as Hurricane Irma makes landfall into the Central Florida area.  >>Photos: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida “Our new facility was built with hurricanes in mind and is capable to withstand 150 mph winds. We are taking every precaution that our cats and the public are safe during this storm,” said Dr. Simba Wiltz from the Central Florida Animal Reserve.
  • Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm
    Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm
    As Hurricane Irma inched closer to the U.S. mainland, those in charge of keeping animals safe and healthy had unique challenges to protect their wards from the impending storm. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent 426 prisoners, sending  them to Palm Beach County leaving empty cells that became temporary homes for 250 animals, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The animals included horses, sheep, alligators, a sloth and an emu. All of the animals are usually housed at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is not alone in making arrangements for animals in its care. Zoos and shelters have been getting ready for Irma. Five dolphins were moved from the Florida Keys to Central Florida. >>Hurricane Irma: Dog owners fleeing Irma leave pets tied to trees  A humane society in Tampa was looking for temporary foster homes for more than 100 dogs. >>Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm? Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County said its lions, chimpanzees, rhinos and other animals were all staying on-site. Officials there said that the animals were moved into buildings that are designed to hold up to hurricanes, the AP reported. >>Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it Some were allowed to stay in their normal, open habitats, to keep them from becoming stressed. >>Baby sea turtles evacuated to Georgia Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Irma Officials said the gates to their pens were left open since animals can sense upcoming weather and will seek shelter when it takes a turn for the the worse, the AP reported.
  • Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts
    Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts
    Anthony Pham immigrated to the United States in 1982 from Vietnam and became a citizen five years later, after President Ronald Reagan signed an immigration law that sped the legalization process for millions of new Americans. Now a business owner and proud Republican in Georgia's staunchly conservative 10th Congressional District, Pham says he supports maintaining legal status for young immigrants living in the United States illegally who were brought to the country as children. 'When they come here as children, they can become American citizens if they are good, not bad people,' Pham says of the 800,000 or so immigrants affected by President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Children Program (DACA) put in place during the Obama administration. Trump says he's giving Congress six months to end the limbo status for these young immigrants. Yet Pham says that what Congress does — or doesn't do — won't change his support for the president or his congressman, outspoken conservative Jody Hice. 'I am Republican. I am with Mr. Trump,' Pham says, sitting in the courthouse square barbershop he's owned in Walton County since 1993. Pham's view echoes across Republican congressional districts like Georgia's 10th, a wide expanse of small towns between Atlanta and Augusta. And it highlights the political conundrum facing deeply divided Republicans whom Trump has called on to craft some kind of legislative solution, giving them an election-year deadline. The conservative voters who dominate here and in many other GOP districts profess varying degrees of sympathy for the immigrants affected by Obama's program and then Trump's reversal. But these voters also are convinced that illegal immigration is a drag on Americans' economic opportunity, and they want the GOP-controlled Congress to stand with a president they see as defending U.S. workers and the rule of law. That means members of Congress have little incentive to risk angering core supporters with any legislation that can be branded as 'amnesty.' 'What part of 'illegal' don't people understand?' booms Elwood Suggins, an 82-year-old Trump backer in Walton County. Fellow Republican Troy Trantham, 77, says immigrants are 'getting the mine' while American workers 'are getting the shaft.' That's a biting version of a common argument here that immigrants, particularly those in the country illegally, get public benefits without paying taxes. At the least, 73-year-old Frank Young says, 'they're taking American jobs.' Hice won election in 2014 in part as an immigration hard-liner appealing to voters such as Suggins, Trantham and Young, who are representative of the older, whiter electorates that dominate midterm elections, particularly in GOP-leaning districts. Hice's aides say he's open to negotiation on the immigrant program and that he doesn't want to see a mass deportation of its beneficiaries. But his campaign website still blasts 'amnesty' and argues that illegal immigration 'drives up the cost of education, health care, police and judicial services and social services.' Since Trump's decision this past week to end the Obama program, Hice has signed on to two Republican immigration proposals. But those deal mostly with the process employers use to check the legal status of job applicants and do not explicitly address the plight of the young immigrants. There are Republicans in this Georgia district favoring a legislative solution, including one who wants to challenge Hice next year. 'There needs to be a fix so these kids don't have to look around the corner for an ICE agent every time they try to contribute to society,' says Joe Hunt, an executive with a restaurant franchising business in Athens. The local economic development chief, Shane Short, said he has 'no personal opinion on DACA,' but he described the economy as 'booming,' saying he's managing proposed business deals totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars in Walton County alone. The total immigrant population in the district is small, with the Census Bureau measuring the foreign-born population at 5.4 percent, well below the national figure nearing 13 percent. That's even though the district's leading industry, agriculture, relies on considerable immigrant labor. Hunt, Hice's prospective primary opponent, said those realities pale in districts such as the Georgia 10th partly because they are drawn to conservatives' advantage. So the representatives 'sit around and take no action because they are afraid of getting hammered for amnesty.' Indeed, the 10th is a district weighted to conservatives. Athens-Clarke County, home to the University of Georgia, once anchored a competitive congressional district that elected moderate Democrats. But Republicans divided Athens-Clarke into separate districts, diluting the influence of its liberal Democrats and moderate Republicans. Trump won Hice's district with 61 percent of the vote in November, while Hice ran unopposed. 'It ought to take Congress 10 days to fix this, but this Congress couldn't do it in 10 years,' Hunt said. Hice's and Trump's most enthusiastic backers explain that they aren't opposed to all immigrants. 'It's just not an easy answer, if they came here when they were 6-years-old, or even babies,' said Gene Briscoe, an 82-year-old retiree in Monroe who voted for Trump. John Bramblett, 74, says he worked with many immigrants in the construction business and knows the local agriculture concerns depend on them as well. And they both say they know local immigrants-turned-citizens, citing Pham and the families that run popular restaurants in town. 'They're good people,' Briscoe said. After a pause, he adds, 'They came legally.' ___ Follow Bill Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
  • The Latest: 2 die in Florida crash as Irma's bands blow in
    The Latest: 2 die in Florida crash as Irma's bands blow in
    The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 9:00 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in. Agency spokesman Greg Bueno said the crash happened Sunday morning in Hardee County, which is southeast of Tampa. It wasn't immediately clear what role the weather may have played. He says troopers are investigating the crash and no further details were immediately available. Bueno said in an email that the area is starting to feel the effects of Hurricane Irma. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the county, saying a severe thunderstorm was in the area. ___ 8:55 a.m. The National Hurricane Center forecasts that the core of Hurricane Irma will likely chug directly for the highly populated Tampa-St. Petersburg region after it gets through raking the Keys, but the storm is so massive all of Florida will be feeling the Category 4 hurricane's fury. The center of the storm was just off Key West Sunday morning. The latest forecast of Irma's eye — which still can change — keeps the nearly 400-mile wide (640-kilometer) storm in the water, barely off the coast of southwestern Florida's Fort Myers and Naples. But that also puts that region in the strongest northeast quadrant of the storm, where storm surge, wind, rain and tornado threats are highest. And a few miles wiggle could bring Irma's eye — which has measured 30 miles wide (48 kilometers) — inland. The storm is moving slowly, about 8 mph (13 kilometers per hour) so its eye is likely to hit the Tampa region around 2 a.m. Monday, but damaging winds, storm, surge, rain and tornadoes will reach the area long before then. ___ 8:45 a.m. Doctors were forced to talk a Florida woman through delivering her baby at home while Hurricane Irma's outer bands lashed Miami. The City of Miami said on its Twitter account early Sunday that firefighters couldn't respond in time to the woman in the Little Haiti neighborhood. So doctors from Jackson Health System talked her through the birth of the baby girl at home. Authorities say firefighters were able to make it to the woman Sunday morning and take her to the hospital after the girl was born. Miami-Dade fire spokeswoman Erika Benitez said the fire department is responding to calls on a case-by-case basis as strong winds and rain lash the area. They are encouraging residents to stay inside because of downed power lines and debris. ___ 8:20 a.m. Florida authorities have issued another stern warning about Hurricane Irma: Shooting bullets into the storm won't help keep you safe. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office tweeted late Saturday: 'DO NOT shoot weapons @ (hashtag) Irma. You won't make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.' The sheriff's office, which is in the Tampa Bay-area, was responding to a Facebook event page created two Florida men inviting people to shoot at Irma. The page reads: 'YO SO THIS GOOFY ... LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST ...' The invitation presumably was a joke, but 80,000 people indicated they were 'going' or 'interested' in the event. In a tweet early Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office asked the thousands of people who had shared the page to also share their request for volunteers needed at hurricane shelters. ___ 8 a.m. Forecasters say Hurricane Irma's center is poised to blow across the Florida Keys. The northern eyewall of the storm reached the island chain early Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory that the center of the storm remained offshore but was going to make landfall soon. The storm was centered about 20 miles east (30 km) of Key West, and it was moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) The storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215) kph. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 90 mph (145 kph) near its Key West office. After hitting the Florida Keys, Irma was forecast to move up the state's Gulf Coast later Sunday. ___ 7:55 a.m. The National Weather Service in Miami has issued tornado warnings for a wide swath of Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida. Officials say the band of rain and tornado producing cells is moving quickly. There have been no reports of tornadoes touching down. ___ 7:50 a.m. Authorities are urging people who chose to ride out Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys to remain indoors until the storm passes. The storm's eyewall reached the chain of islands Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 90 mph (145 kph) near its Key West office. In a Facebook post early Sunday, Key West Police urged people who stayed for the hurricane to remain where they took shelter until the storm had passed completely. They also urged people not to go outside when the eye of the storm is over there area, a time period when conditions can seem deceptively calm. John Huston, who is riding out the storm from his home in Key Largo in the upper Keys, says the wind gusts are strong in his area. 'Water level is higher today,' he said via text message Sunday morning. 'Incredible wind that won't stop.' ___ 7:05 a.m. Hurricane Irma's eyewall has reached the Florida Keys. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm's northern eyewall reached the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning. The eyewall is a band of clouds surrounding the center of the storm that has intense winds and strong rain. The hurricane center says Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). ___ 7:00 a.m. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Florida as Hurricane Irma's winds and rain lash the state. Irma's center was over water off Key West early Sunday, but places including Miami were being hit with strong winds and rain. Florida Power & Light Company said that about 430,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Miami-Dade County had the most outages with about 250,000. Broward County had 130,000 outages. Palm Beach County had more than 40,000 outages. The utility said that it has mobilized crews and is working to restore power as it can. ___ 6:30 a.m. With Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, the storm's winds are already lashing parts of the state. In Key West, Carol Walterson Stroud and her family are huddled in a third floor apartment at a senior center. Stroud said early Sunday that the wind was blowing hard, but her family was OK. In a text message to a reporter, she said: 'We are good so far.' As of 6 a.m. EDT, forecasters say the Category 4 storm is centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the island. The 60-year-old is with her husband and granddaughter and their dog. Stroud says she plans to step outside once the 'eye' of the hurricane passes over later Sunday. Meanwhile, to the north, access to all of Pinellas County's barrier islands, including the popular spring break destination of Clearwater Beach, has been shut off. ___ 6:10 a.m. The eye of Hurricane Irma is very close to the lower Florida Keys. As of 6 a.m. EDT, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm is centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). Irma's maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 kph). The hurricane center says weakening is forecast but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and near Florida's west coast. ___ 6:10 a.m. France and the Netherlands say their islands in the Caribbean were spared major damage from Hurricane Jose, which passed farther away from the islands than expected. The Sunday announcements — coming from France's national weather service and the Dutch navy — were good news for islands that had already been devastated by Hurricane Irma last week. Meteo-France said Jose's center passed overnight about 75 miles (125 kilometers) from St. Martin and 80 miles (135 kilometers) from St. Barts, though it still produced gales of up to 48 mph (80 kph) around the islands. In a tweet Sunday, the Netherlands' navy says the situation after Jose passed north of the islands overnight is 'better than expected.' Scores of marines and troops will resume their efforts to restore vital infrastructure and distribute food and water on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius. In a separate tweet, the navy said the security situation on St. Maarten, which saw widespread looting and robberies after Hurricane Irma, has improved thanks to patrols by marines and police flown to the island to help overwhelmed local law enforcement. ___ 5:10 a.m. Hurricane Irma has sped up slightly and its eye is about to move across the lower Florida Keys early Sunday. The hurricane is centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving north-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph). Irma is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says weakening is forecast but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and near Florida's west coast. Tens of thousands in Florida are huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatens to make a catastrophic hit on the state. ___ 5:10 a.m. Dutch King Willem-Alexander is flying to the Caribbean to meet survivors of Hurricane Irma who were evacuated there from the hard-hit island of St. Maarten. Meanwhile, Dutch tourists stranded for days on St. Maarten are hoping to finally get flights home. Willem-Alexander was to fly Sunday to the island of Curacao to visit a hospital where more than 60 patients from St. Maarten who require kidney dialysis were flown for treatment over the last two days by the Dutch military. If the weather is good enough, the monarch will later fly onward to St. Maarten and two other smaller islands hit by Irma on Wednesday to offer his support to the thousands of residents and Dutch marines helping to clear the island, where some 70 percent of homes were badly damaged or destroyed by the Category 5 storm. The Dutch navy tweeted Sunday that it plans to evacuate tourists from the island's shattered resorts. ___ 4:10 a.m. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Irma is bearing down on the lower Florida Keys early Sunday. A National Ocean Service station on a coral reef near the Keys has recorded sustained winds of 66 mph (105 kph) with a gust up to 85 mph (137 kph). Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 43 mph (69 kph) with a gust up to 73 mph (117 kph). Irma is centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest near 6 mph (9 kph). ___ 3:15 a.m. A re-strengthened Hurricane Irma is continuing to move toward the western Florida Keys early Sunday. The hurricane has regained Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (210 kph) and is centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Key West, Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Miami Executive Airport has measured a sustained wind speed of 46 mph (74 kph) with a gust of up to 61 mph (98 kph). Tens of thousands in Florida are huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatens to make a catastrophic hit on the state. ___ 2:10 a.m. Hurricane Irma has regained Category 4 strength as it moves toward Florida, where it's feared to make a devastating hit. Irma's maximum sustained winds increased early Sunday to near 130 mph (210 kph) and it's expected to gain a little more strength as it moves through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Irma is centered about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest near 6 mph (9 kph). ___ 1:40 a.m. Hurricane Irma is closing in on the Florida Keys with top winds of 120 mph (190 kph) early Sunday as forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm gulf water. Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now potentially sparing Tampa as well Miami the catastrophic head-on blow forecasters had been warning about. But those few miles meant St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay. The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.
  • Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?
    Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?
    The 5 a.m. ET forecast for Hurricane Irma has the storm with 130 mph winds -- a Category 4 hurricane – headed towards a landfall Sunday morning in south Florida.  Which major cities will feel the effects of Hurricane Irma and when? Here’s what will happen in some major Florida and Georgia cities: From the 5 a.m. Sunday forecast: Key West  Worst of the storm: Sunday morning When will it start: It is ongoing Storm surge: 5 to 10 feet  Miami Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning Storm surge: 3 to 5 feet Palm Beach Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet Naples/Ft. Myers, Florida Worst of the storm: Sunday night When will it start: Ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt late Sunday morning Storm surge: 10 to 15 feet Tampa/St. Petersburg  Worst of the storm: Sunday night into early Monday morning When will it start: Sunday morning Storm surge: 5 to 8 feet Orlando  Worst of the storm: Overnight Sunday When will it start: Around noon Sunday Storm surge: none Jacksonville  Worst of the storm: Early Monday morning When will it start: Sunday evening Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet Atlanta  Worst of the storm: Monday night into Tuesday morning – Atlanta will feel winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts around 50 mph or higher.  Sources: The National Hurricane Center; The Weather Channel; The National Weather Service
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.