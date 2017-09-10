Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to Category 2 storm after initially hitting the Florida Keys Sunday morning as a monster Category 4 storm. The storm made landfall again Sunday afternoon around 3:35 p.m. in Marco Island, Florida, finally making its way onto the mainland of the state. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns is tracking Hurricane Irma as it tears through Florida and makes its way toward Georgia. He'll have the latest on the storm's track on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. “It’s going to travel in a northerly direction over land,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. “The longer it stays over land, the faster it is going to weaken.' HURRICANE IRMA INFO: State of Emergency expanded for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma Schools closing ahead of Hurricane Irma impact in Georgia Falling debris from high winds closes downtown streets The latest information on the storm shows the current top sustained winds from Hurricane Irma are currently about 110 mph with gusts possible up to 130 mph. By early Monday morning, Irma is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm, with winds around 85 mph, centered around the Tampa area. It will move into Georgia by Monday afternoon, with its current trajectory heading northwest, putting the storm into Alabama early Tuesday morning as a tropical storm. “The worst of the weather we are going to experience will be overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning,” Burns said. Heavy Wind Most of the north Georgia mountains are under a tropical storm watch. Most of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area, however, is under a tropical storm warning. A tropical storm watch is in effect for: Banks, Catoosa, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties. A tropical storm warning is in effect for: Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkes and Wilkinson counties. “That means tropical storm-force winds are likely over the next 24 hours,” Burns said. Burns is also warning of possible tornadoes spinning off from storm. “Even though the storm prediction center is not indicating any tornado prospects for us, I’m saying there a chance for isolated tornadoes that can spin up without warning,” Burns said. Burns said with the high winds expected, that much of downtown Atlanta could become like a wind tunnel on Monday. Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 Weather App (Click on Image below) “The air will get squeezed between the buildings and you’re going to see some terrific wind gusts. Sixty, maybe 65 mph wind gusts in downtown Atlanta,” Burns said. Burns expects winds gusts to be around 45 mph across the metro Monday morning, with winds being much higher south of the metro. Those wind speeds will increase as the storm gets closer Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, those gusts will start to calm as the storm makes its way through north Georgia and by Tuesday morning, the winds will be very light, around 15 mph. Rain Burns said the bulk of the rain is expected to start to move in around dawn on Monday and becoming widespread through much of northern Georgia in the afternoon. Widespread 3-5' possible with isolated 5+' possible, especially in Middle GA. FLASH FLOOD WATCH runs 8a-8a Mon-Tues pic.twitter.com/vE7kC4zTso — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 10, 2017 Burns said starting early Monday evening, the outer bands of the storms will move into the area over the lake country, and those are the areas in which he is most concerned about tornadoes forming. Those bands will continue to move across the metro area through the overnight hours Monday and into Tuesday. We have teams of reporters and photographers fanned out throughout Florida and Georgia f or continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma. Severe Weather Team 2 is working to bring you the latest forecasts and LIVE coverage from some of the most heavily impacted areas as the massive storm approaches Georgia. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News over the next several days for the most updated information around the clock.