National
Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia
When Power Goes Out, Who Gets It Back First

By: WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  More than 700,000 Georgians remained without power Tuesday night because of Hurricane Irma, which weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the Peach State.

Georgia Power reported more than 425,000 customers in the dark. Georgia EMC said it had close to 300,000 customers without power. Both of those numbers are down significantly since the storm hit Monday, when 1.5 million were dealing with an outage.

The numbers are constantly changing as crews work to restore power in many neighborhoods.

“Every region in the state has been affected, and it's going to take time for us to get back to normal in terms of power restoration,” Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers said in a news conference Tuesday.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power. Georgia EMC utilities brought in 3,000 crew members from 13 states to help out.

"We are doing everything we can to restore it," Jackson EMC lineman Jose Salgado said.

“This is where all people within the company really pull together. Everybody has an obligation and duty as a Georgia Power employee and everybody has a storm role and responsibility," Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins told WSB-TV's Aaron Diamant.

Inside the company's command center in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, staff worked to ensure the right resources were in the right places, but Hawkins said this won't be a quick process.

“As we go through today and tomorrow, we will have a better idea about the damage and the estimates. We will be bringing some customers back, but it may take a couple more days; it may take over a week to get customers back on," he said.

Georgia EMC's district engineering coordinator Bennie Bagwell said they're hoping to have all their power restored by Thursday.

If you are a Georgia Power customer, you can check on your outage or report an outage through their outage map on their website. Georgia EMC customers can find more information on their website.

"This is one where the entire state of Georgia has been affected by this hurricane/tropical storm. And as a result of that, recovery is going to be a little more slow because there are greater territories that have to be covered before anything can be back to a normal environment,” Gov. Nathan Deal said Tuesday.

Workers from Utility Lines Construction Services, a Delaware based company, work to restore power on Adair Street, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Decatur, Ga. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL
Photos: Irma’s wake of destruction along Georgia, nearby Florida

Workers from Utility Lines Construction Services, a Delaware based company, work to restore power on Adair Street, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Decatur, Ga. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL
  • Florida swelters and asks: When will power and AC be back?
    Florida swelters and asks: When will power and AC be back?
    In a state built on air conditioning, millions of Florida residents now want to know one thing: When will the power come back on? Hurricane Irma's march across Florida and into the Southeast triggered one of the bigger blackouts in U.S. history, plunging as many as 13 million people into the dark as the storm dragged down power lines and blew out transformers. It also shattered the climate-controlled bubbles that enable people to live here despite the state's heat, humidity and insects. Those who evacuated ahead of the hurricane are returning to homes without electricity and facing the prospect of days or even weeks with little to ease the late-summer stickiness. 'Power, power, power,' Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. 'The biggest thing we've got to do for people is get their power back.' The Irma blackout is still much smaller than a 2003 outage that put 50 million people in the dark. More than 50,000 utility workers — some from as far away as Canada and California — are responding to the crisis, according to the association that represents the nation's investor-owned utilities. The state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light, said Irma caused the most widespread damage in company history, affecting all 35 counties in its territory, which is most of the state's Atlantic coast and the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. On Tuesday, the company announced that it expected to have the lights back on by the end of the weekend for the east coast. Customers living in the hard-hit neighborhoods in southwest Florida, where damage was much more extensive, were expected to get power restored within 10 days. While acknowledging the public's frustration, utility officials said they are getting power back on faster than they did after Hurricane Wilma hit the state 12 years ago. The company said it had already restored service to nearly 1.8 million customers. Any disaster that wipes out electrical service hits especially hard in the South, where tens of millions of Americans rely on the cocoon of comfort provided by air conditioning. Without it, many cities could barely exist, let alone prosper. When the lights go out in Florida, the muggy, buggy reality can be jarring even to longtime residents. There were signs on social media that some people were growing angry and tired of waiting. Others steeled themselves for an extended period without electricity. Standing in front of a produce cooler at a reopened Publix grocery store in Naples, Missy Sieber said the worst thing about not having electricity is not having air conditioning. 'It's miserably hot,' Sieber said. 'I don't mind standing in line here.' There's no immediate cool-off in sight. The forecast for the next week in Naples and Miami, for instance, calls for highs in the upper 80s (lower 30s Celsius) and lows barely falling below 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Humidity will hover between 70 and almost 80 percent. Dan Eckler sat next to his luggage Tuesday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, waiting for a ride after scoring a seat on one of the few arriving flights after the airport reopened. 'I'm soaking up a few last minutes of AC before I return to my house with no electricity,' said Eckler, 46, who lives in Fort Lauderdale and went 16 days without power during Hurricane Wilma. 'You learn what you can cook on your grill. I cooked a frozen pizza because it was about to go bad,' he said, referring to his experience during Wilma. 'And you finally meet your neighbors.' In Miami, firefighters evacuated a building in the suburb of Coral Gables that had been without power since Sunday, concluding that it was not safe for elderly tenants. The most delicate evacuee was a 97-year-old woman who had to be brought down 12 flights of stairs. Madeleine Alvarez tried unsuccessfully to get an ambulance to transport her Cuban-born mother who suffers from congestive heart failure. 'Doctors are telling me not to move her. Fire officials say we should evacuate. I don't know what to do. Any change can make her very excited and sick,' said Alvarez, who planned to take her mother to a hospital to be examined and then to a hotel because her own home had no electricity yet. Irma's arrival came in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which created widespread outages in Texas. Some three weeks after Harvey, at least 10,700 customers in that state remained without power. Many of those were homes and businesses that will have to undergo repairs before they are ready to receive electricity again. In Houston, about 4,000 customers were without power as many homes remained flooded due to water releases from two reservoirs that were filled by Harvey's torrential rainfall. Back in Naples, Sieber and her husband and 9-year-old son have been using a generator to run a small air conditioner in a bedroom at night. 'It makes you count your blessings,' she said. ___ Associated Press Writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • 1 elderly couple: A decision to stay put despite Irma floods
    1 elderly couple: A decision to stay put despite Irma floods
    The floodwaters rose faster than they could pile their things on top of the furniture: the family photos up onto the dresser, the rugs up onto the bed. Her collection of hundreds of Beanie Babies was underwater before she could save them. Then went her 88-year-old husband's model trucks and his favorite recliner where he likes to nap. They stuffed old records in the bathtub but the water topped that too and poured right in. 'We lost everything we own, just about,' said 82-year-old Vera Dupuis as she dug through her soggy apartment in a senior citizens building that she and her husband Joseph have lived in for 26 years on the banks of the St. Johns River in Jacksonville in Florida's northeast corner. Their neighborhood was one of several in the city inundated by rushing water from the river and its tributaries as Hurricane Irma took its final lick at the state early Monday. Dupuis said her husband, who has Alzheimer's disease and other health problems, started crying Monday morning as the water poured in, swamping almost everything they had accumulated in 65 years of marriage. 'He said 'look at all of our stuff.' I said, 'as long as we're OK, we won't care about the stuff,'' she said. 'But he's 88; he wants to keep stuff like it is. It just can't be like it was after a hurricane like this. It's just never going to be the same.' All over this city, residents woke up Tuesday to reckon with having their lives so suddenly upended. Their one relief: no one around them had been injured or killed in the chaos. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said it's impossible to estimate yet how many homes were damaged or how many people rendered homeless. Most had no electricity. Some streets were still rivers; others were cut off by splintered trees. Houses baking in the sun started to smell like mildew and sewage. For blocks and blocks, ruined furniture and soggy carpets were tossed into piles on the streets, as residents took a deep breath and started digging out and scrapping what they couldn't save. Around the corner, Deborah Smith discovered she'd forgotten to grab her box of family photos under the bed. Her daughter died a decade ago at 32 years old, and all the photos she had of her are likely ruined. Down the street, Jen Gilreath lost her great-grandmother's 100-year-old leather-bound Bible that she forgot to grab off the bookcase as the water rushed in. She hasn't checked it yet to see how bad it is; for right now, she doesn't want to know. 'It's devastating, everything's gone,' said Gilreath, a 33-year-old bartender. Their rented house is uninhabitable; their flooded Ford Explorer won't start. She and her boyfriend, Cameron Brainard, shrugged at each other, in confusion and exasperation. The list of tasks before them seems almost too long to comprehend: find an apartment and the money to secure it; save what they can and scrap the rest; buy a new car and new furniture. 'We have to find a place to go now,' Brainard said, stunned to be walking away without knowing where he might sleep tonight. 'We have no place to go.' The Dupuis — and many of their elderly neighbors — are adamant about staying in their building, though it now stands as an island amid the flood. Water stands knee deep on all the roads to them. There is no power, and stagnant water still sloshes around inside. Defiant, they are moving into an empty apartment on the second floor, to sleep on cots. Their son, also named Joseph, helped them move what little they could save up the stairs because the elevator doesn't work. The son will stay with them until the power returns. They'll just open the window to survive the heat, Vera Dupuis said, and eat whatever in the cabinets didn't float away in the flood. Emergency workers have tried to coax the couple out; the mayor has warned that it's dangerous to stay inside homes in the flood zones. The water, though receding, is filled with chemicals and sewage that might spread disease. The power might be out for days longer, as the temperature is expected to climb toward 90 degrees. 'He says he ain't leaving this building; we tried talking to him but he said he's not leaving. So I'm not going to leave him by himself,' said Vera Dupuis of her husband, who retired from the Navy, then again from a gas company. 'I think we'll be all right, I think we'll be fine. If you want to, you can, so we will.' ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • The Latest: Macron promises to rebuild in Caribbean
    The Latest: Macron promises to rebuild in Caribbean
    The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 2:10 a.m. France's president is promising to rebuild stronger Caribbean territories after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of St. Martin and St. Barts. In a visit to the affected islands, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged anger over the government's response to the disaster. He brought in much-needed food, water and medical supplies Tuesday and said officials were working to evacuate those who wanted to leave and set up much-needed services for those who choose to stay. He said France was bringing in air-conditioned tents so children can start classes again soon, and he said a center would be established by Monday to begin processing requests for financial help. Macron pledged to rebuild St. Martin as a 'model' for withstanding future storms. ___ 1:45 a.m. Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction. Flooded streets remained Tuesday, and the count of damaged and totaled homes ticked upward even as some curfews were lifted, flights resumed and amusement park rides again twirled. Crews were working to repair the lone highway connecting the Keys. Residents of some of the islands closest to Florida's mainland were allowed to return and get their first look at the devastation two days after Irma roared in with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long says preliminary estimates suggested that 25 percent of the homes in the Keys were destroyed and 65 percent sustained major damage. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Edith Windsor remembered as 'great' pioneer for gay rights
    Edith Windsor remembered as 'great' pioneer for gay rights
    Love took Edith Windsor to the marriage altar. A big tax bill after the death of her first spouse took her to the Supreme Court, which struck down critical parts of a U.S. marriage law in a ruling that made Windsor a gay rights hero and paved a path toward legalizing same-sex nuptials nationwide. Windsor, who marveled at the arc of gay rights in her lifetime, died Tuesday in New York at age 88, said her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. The cause of her death wasn't given, but she had struggled with heart issues. 'I grew up knowing that society thought I was inferior,' she said in 2012. 'Did I ever think we would be discussing equality in marriage? Never. It was just so far away.' Windsor was 81 when she brought a lawsuit that proved to be a turning point for gay rights. The impetus was the 2009 death of her spouse, Thea Spyer, a psychologist. The women had married legally in Canada in 2007 after spending more than 40 years together, but under the U.S. Defense of Marriage Act she was barred from getting the usual exemption from federal taxes on Spyer's estate. That meant Windsor faced a $360,000 tax bill that heterosexual couples would not have. Outraged, she went to court, knowing that the case was about more than taxes or even marriage. 'It's a very important case. It's bigger than marriage, and I think marriage is major. I think if we win, the effect will be the beginning of the end of stigma,' she said in 2012 after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. Win she did: The justices ruled 5-4 in June 2013 that a provision in the law barring the U.S. government from recognizing same-sex unions was unconstitutional. The opinion didn't legalize same-sex marriage, but it marked a key moment of encouragement for gay marriage supporters then confronting a nationwide patchwork of laws that outlawed such unions in roughly three dozen states. It also affronted conservatives who hewed to defining marriage as between a man and a woman. Then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia predicted the ruling would be used to upend state restrictions on marriage and warned: 'The only thing that will 'confine' the court's holding is its sense of what it can get away with.' Ultimately, the opinion in Windsor's case became the basis for a wave of federal court rulings that struck down state marriage bans and led to a 2015 Supreme Court ruling giving same-sex couples the right to marry from coast to coast. Former President Barack Obama called Windsor one of the 'quiet heroes' whose persistence had furthered the cause of equality. 'Few were as small in stature as Edie Windsor — and few made as big a difference to America,' the Democrat said in a statement Tuesday, adding that he had spoken to her a few days earlier. Anthony Romero, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, called Windsor 'one of this country's great civil rights pioneers.' Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said he was heartbroken by the death of a woman who 'embodied the New York spirit, taking it upon herself to tear down barriers for others.' Windsor was born in Philadelphia and moved to Manhattan in the early 1950s after a brief marriage to a man. The marriage ended after she told him she was gay. Spyer came into her life in 1963, and they became a couple two years later. In court documents, Windsor said she told Spyer, ''If it still feels this goofy joyous, I'd like us to spend the rest of our lives together.' And we did.' Concerned that an engagement ring would bring unwanted attention to Windsor's sexual orientation, Spyer gave her a diamond brooch instead. It was, Windsor later said in court documents, 'just one of many ways in which Thea and I had to mold our lives to make our relationship invisible.' Spyer was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1977. The women married in Canada when they realized they might not live long enough to see New York legalize same-sex marriage. It did in 2011. Last year, Windsor married her current spouse, Judith Kasen-Windsor, a banker.
  • Man accused of killing his mom in hospital to be arraigned
    Man accused of killing his mom in hospital to be arraigned
    A Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire's largest hospital was set to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges. Travis Frink signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon and went to the intensive care unit, authorities said. Soon after, Lebanon police received an emergency call reporting shots had been fired there. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the shooting victim as Frink's 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton. He said the 49-year-old Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, went to the hospital with the intent of killing her. 'The facts gathered to this point reveal that the purpose of Mr. Frink's visit to the hospital today was to kill his mother,' MacDonald said. He said more than one shot had been fired but no other patients, visitors or workers were physically injured. Frink was detained as he tried to leave the grounds of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, authorities said. He was in custody and couldn't be reached for comment. No possible motive for the shooting was released. Authorities released very little information about Frink, although a 2013 story in the Providence Journal said that police suspected that alcohol played a role in the death of his wife and son, whose bodies were found in a running car at an apartment complex. Tuesday's shooting sparked panic at the hospital as employees and patients were evacuated into the parking lot. People were told to avoid the area around the hospital, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to it. WCAX-TV reported that an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a 'code silver,' indicating a violent situation is unfolding, telling them to get out if possible or to shelter in place. Susan Flynn, who was about to have surgery at the hospital, told WCAX she and her husband escaped to a patio soon after the shooting. 'We were sitting in this patio area and two police came running out with guns and those shields that they wear and said, 'Run, run!' So we ran out of there as fast as we could and on to next location and kept moving and moving to different locations until they put us in a secure location,' Flynn said. Joanne Conroy, the president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, praised her staff for its response and said everyone had taken part in several active-shooter trainings in the past. 'Today was an incredibly stressful day and a tragic day for the affected family,' she said. 'We had the best outcome from this. Nobody else was hurt, and that is all we can ask for.
