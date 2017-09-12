Listen Live
National
Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage
Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage
Photo Credit: via ActionNewsJax.com
Drone video submitted to Action News Jax by a views shows extensive damage by Hurricane Irma in St. Augustine Fla.

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage

By: Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -  Hurricane Irma caused severe damage to condos and apartment homes in Crescent Beach.

Read more trending news

Incredible drone video shows walls and roofs ripped off Summer House in the St. Augustine Beach area.

Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph ripped through the area Monday, and several areas of St. Johns County were under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Irma made its way up the coast.

A second drone video shows extensive flooding in Hastings.

A news helicopter also captured video of damage in Vilano Beach, north of Crescent Beach.

News

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • After Irma's destruction, stories of escapes, heartbreak
    After Irma's destruction, stories of escapes, heartbreak
    Their stories provide a glimpse into the extensive reach of Irma's wrath: ___ A STRUGGLE TO START THE DAY Jen Gilreath and Cameron Brainard didn't want to get out of bed Tuesday morning. They tried to keep their eyes closed as long as they could, and avoid confronting the chaos left behind by floodwaters that rushed into their rented house in the San Marco neighborhood of Jacksonville. 'We didn't want to wake up and think about it this morning,' Brainard said. 'It's too much.' They decided to get up at 9:30 a.m. and start surveying the wreckage: They lost everything on the first floor — furniture, food and a 100-year-old leather-bound Bible from Gilreath's great-grandmother. 'It's devastating, everything's gone,' said Gilreath, a 33-year-old bartender. The water that poured in higher than their knees slowly drained out, and their apartment now smells like sewage and mildew. The flood consumed their Ford Explorer, their only working car, which no longer will start. They have two cats, a young son, a roommate and a pit bull. 'We have no place to go,' Brainard, 34, said. ___ ESCAPING A SAILBOT David and Andrea Jewell planned to ride out Hurricane Irma in the sailboat they live in, docked at a marina in Jacksonville. They expected the storm would peter out by the time it made it all the way north to Jacksonville. But around 3 a.m. Monday, the boat started listing badly. David ran to the deck and saw water pouring over the dock. He grabbed his cellphone, his wife's epilepsy medication, and his 13-year-old calico cat named Tiffany. They fled their sailboat with only the clothes on their backs. David was wearing swim trunks and a T-shirt; he didn't even have on shoes. He was at a city shelter in Jacksonville on Tuesday with dozens of others who fled their homes. They have no idea if their boat — and everything the own inside it — survived the storm. 'It's my home,' he said. 'If it's gone, then we've just lost everything. I just don't even know how to think about that. There is no place to go, no place.' ___ DON'T LAUGH AT THAT Laura Keeney, of Key West, had her pet bird with her in a hotel lobby in Miami. 'He has been making so much noise in the room,' said Keeney, who works as a concierge at the Hyatt in Key West. She said that her apartment manager told her that her unit had flooded, but she didn't know the extent of the damage. 'They told me 'there is definitely water in the downstairs apartment,' which is me,' she said. Her pet bird, a blue macaw named Odie, chuckled. 'He is laughing at the most inopportune moments,' she said. ___ HOWLING WINDS AND FLOODED HOUSES Donne Spielman and her brother Jeff Storey listened to Hurricane Irma's wind howl and the shutters clatter and watched as the water was sucked out from Florida Bay for almost a mile. They worried whether its return might gush into their Key Largo house, which is 11 feet above sea level. Across U.S. 1, fronting the Atlantic, the storm surge flooded homes. But they were lucky. They've been spending time since cleaning up the downed trees in their driveway. They have enough food and water and are getting ice from a friend. They know many others were much worse off. They put up a sign outside the home: 'Family of Five, no power, no generator.' ___ 'I'M NOT LEAVING MY BABY' Paul Johnson and Shonda Brecheen were working late Sunday night at a house they're remodeling in the San Marco neighborhood of Jacksonville. Bridges were closing and the wind started blowing so hard it was bending trees, so they decided to stay the night on the second floor of the empty house. The sound of the wind kept them up late. 'My God, she was howling,' Brecheen said. When Johnson woke up Monday and looked out the window, he saw waters from the St. Johns River and its tributaries that jumped its banks and consumed the streets for blocks around the home. Boats passed by where cars once drove. Johnson thought of his green 1994 Ford Ranger that he calls Fiona, after the cartoon ogre in the Shrek movies, because she's 'not the prettiest but she gets the job done.' It's the only thing of any value he owns, and it was parked in the carport. 'My truck, my truck, my truck, that's all that I have in this world,' he remembers moaning. When he made it outside to check on it, the water had reached the door handles and panic set in. He hopped inside and started it up. He tried to drive it out of the flood — a split-second decision he now deeply regrets. He made it out of the driveway and about 25 yards before it sputtered and died with water rushing up nearly to the windows. He and Brecheen pushed it in to a parking lot and he tried to start it periodically all day. 'I'm not leaving my baby,' he said. ___ 'THIS IS NOT SAFE' Aide Valadares packed up her belongings Monday after Hurricane Irma ripped the roof off of her apartment complex in Miami. She said water leaked into the top-floor apartments and the ceiling sagged in her one-bedroom unit below. The walls bowed and cracked in the living room, where she had hung prints of her favorite paintings from Colombian painter Fernando Botero, and Spanish artist Diego de Velazquez. 'You come home. You see this. It's devastating,' she said. 'The fire department came and said that structurally this is not safe,' she said. 'It will collapse.' ___ WAITING ON THE BRIDGE Robert Hickok, a 51-year-old commercial fisherman, spent hours stranded in his truck on a bridge amid fast-rising waters as he tried to leave Plantation Island. He decided to ride out the storm on the island, where he's lived for about four years, and sat tight through hours of rain and wind and flying debris. He was relieved when things became calm in the wee hours of Monday morning. 'It got real calm, you know,' he said in a phone interview. 'The rain let up and it quit blowing and I was still on the island and I thought it was all over.' But when he looked out the window 30 or 45 minutes later, the road was covered with water. As he watched, it began rising fast. He immediately got in his truck, but by the time he'd driven roughly a mile to the bridge, it was too late. Everglades City, on the other side of the bridge, was flooded and there was nowhere to go. 'Thank God the bridge was there,' he said. 'If the bridge wasn't there, it'd have been bad.' He hunkered down in his truck and hoped the water wouldn't rise any higher. At daybreak, the water began to recede and he was able to drive off the island. He returned to his home around midday Monday to find it destroyed. 'It's all gone. It's a total loss,' he said. 'The trailer, boat, car, everything.' ___ Associated Press writers Claire Galofaro and Doug Ferguson in Jacksonville, and Freida Frisaro and Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami contributed to this report.___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's cats with mothballs
    Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's cats with mothballs
    A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he poisoned his neighbor’s cats. >> Read more trending news The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Daniel Smith, 44, pleaded guilty to six charges of animal cruelty in front of Judge Kevin Sasinoski. Investigators said Smith used mothballs to poison and kill his neighbor’s three cats in December 2015. According to court documents, Smith told investigators the cats were a “severe nuisance” and he was tired of the cats going to the bathroom on the sidewalk.  A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.
  • Seattle's mayor resigns after 5th sex abuse claim emerges
    Seattle's mayor resigns after 5th sex abuse claim emerges
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday after a fifth man — one of his cousins — came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago. Murray, who had already announced that he would not seek a second term even as he denied the claims, said he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday The Democrat said in a statement had 'become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside.' Murray made the announcement after the Seattle Times reported on the allegations by the mayor's first cousin once removed, Joseph Dyer. 'To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation,' Murray said. Four men had previously accused Murray of sexually abusing them. Dyer told the newspaper he was 13 and that Murray was in his early 20s when Murray came to live with Dyer's family in Medford, New York, in 1975. The two shared a bedroom, and Murray repeatedly molested him over the course of a year, Dyer said. 'There would be times when I would fake sleeping because I didn't want him touching me,' Dyer said. Murray denied abusing Dyer and blamed the allegation on resentment between their families. Before being elected mayor in 2013, Murray, 62, was a long-time state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state. As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15. Murray grew up in working class neighborhoods in and around Seattle as one of seven children in an Irish Catholic family and became one of the state's most prominent political figures. As a young man, he considered joining the priesthood and spent a year at a seminary in 1976 before studying sociology at the University of Portland, a private Catholic institution. Murray ended up working as a paralegal with public defender lawyers in Portland before returning to Seattle and joining the vanguard of the gay rights movement in the 1980s, serving as campaign manager for Cal Anderson, a Seattle state senator who was the state's first openly gay member. Anderson, Murray's mentor, died in 1995. Murray failed in his bid to win Anderson's seat, but he was appointed to fill the legislative seat of the state representative who won the state senate campaign. During his 18 years as a state lawmaker, Murray was the prime sponsor of Washington's gay marriage law, spearheaded an effort to protect LGBTQ youth in public schools and led the state's push to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation. The 2013 mayoral race was a bruising campaign that focused on whether Murray would be more liberal and effective than incumbent Mike McGinn, a fellow Democrat. Murray kept his promise about the minimum wage increase. The higher minimum wage was phased in over time. Murray also recently fought to boost funding to address Seattle's homelessness crisis. After Trump was elected last fall, Murray became a frequent critic. He announced that Seattle was suing over Trump's executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally. ___ La Corte reported from Olympia, Washington. ___ Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
