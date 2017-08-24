Listen Live
National
Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 4 hurricane and what does it do?
Close

Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 4 hurricane and what does it do?

Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 4 hurricane and what does it do?
This is a satellite image of Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico. Courtesy of the U.S. Government.

Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 4 hurricane and what does it do?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hurricane Harvey is forecast to hit the Texas coast on Friday, and the National Hurricane Center says it could make landfall as a Category 4 storm -- a major hurricane that will cause “catastrophic” damage.

According to the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, sustained winds in a storm of that size would be between 130-156 mph. Wind gusts will be much higher.

What is a Category 4 hurricane and what can happen when it makes landfall? Here’s a quick look.

First, what is a hurricane?A hurricane is a rotating low-pressure weather system.The system is born as an area of disturbed weather usually in the Atlantic Ocean. If the conditions are right, the system organizes thunderstorms to create a sort of heat pump to draw fuel from the warm ocean waters. Tropical systems gain strength by drawing heat from the air and sending it upward to be released through condensation of water vapor in thunderstorms.

As these storms move across the ocean or in and around the Gulf of Mexico, they can grow stronger. 

When a system has sustained winds of 39 mph, it is classified as a tropical depression. When the winds reach 39 mph or higher, the depression becomes a tropical storm and is given a name.
At 74 mph, the system is a hurricane.

What is the Saffir-Simpson scale and what does it have to do with hurricanes?The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale categorizes hurricanes by wind strength.The tropical system is assigned a category depending on its wind speed. Here are the categories, the wind speeds and what those winds will likely do once the system makes landfall.

Category 1 – 74 to 95 mph: Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to the roof, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 2 – 96 to 110 mph: Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 3 – 111-129 mph: Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes. (Category 3 storms and above are considered major hurricanes).

Category 4 – 130-156 mph: Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5 – 157 or higher: Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months. 

Here is a video that shows the increasing level of damage in each category.

News

  • Booting company owner admits to violating signage rules
    Booting company owner admits to violating signage rules
    Complaints about local booting companies are heading to court. A local attorney is suing eight booting companies for sign violations. Signs in the city of Atlanta are supposed to say who owns the lot but oftentimes they don’t. The owner of one company even admitting it in a deposition. “Right is right and wrong is wrong. Can’t put it no better than that,” said driver Durmuary Webb. The City Council member who wrote the sign law wants to know why it’s not being enforced, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.   Admission from booting executive sparks councilmember's call for investigation. New at 6 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xZMOlWMdYa — Jim Strickland (@JStricklandWSB) August 24, 2017
  • Florida toddler drowns in family pool while father sleeps inside, state investigating
    Florida toddler drowns in family pool while father sleeps inside, state investigating
    Florida state officials are investigating the drowning death of a 3-year-old Palm Beach County boy earlier this month while his father was allegedly asleep inside the family’s home. >> Read more trending news The boy was home with his father while his mother was at work on Thursday, Aug. 10, documents from the Florida Department of Children and Families show.  The father fell asleep — state records emphasize that it’s unknown whether that was intentional — and when he woke up, the 3-year-old was missing. A search of the house was unsuccessful, so the father asked a neighbor to help him look for the boy, state officials said. More than 30 minutes passed before the father contacted the boy’s mother, who then called law enforcement, DCF records show. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office then responded to the scene. >> Related: Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip Authorities immediately found the boy floating in the family’s swimming pool. They rushed him to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he was pronounced dead. Read more here.
  • Here's everyone running for Atlanta Mayor
    Here's everyone running for Atlanta Mayor
    Contenders made their way to the Atlanta City Hall Thursday to add their names to the list of qualified candidates for the Atlanta mayoral race. It is the largest field of candidates in recent memory. Nine candidates qualified over a three-day qualifying period, the most anyone can remember. Channel 2 Action News was at the city hall as the qualifying period came to an end at 4:30 p.m. The two candidates who registered Thursday were Peter Aman and Cathy Woolard.   TRENDING STORIES: Students suspended, expelled for playing 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong 2 $1M Powerball tickets sold in metro Atlanta $759 million Powerball winner comes forward  Aman was Atlanta’s chief operating officer under current mayor Kasim Reed and has a lot of behind-the-scenes experience, but this is his first time running for office. “I consider myself a hybrid candidate,” Aman told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot. “I am a political outsider. I’ve never run for of office before, but I’m deeply experienced and familiar with the issues of the city of Atlanta, city of Atlanta government given almost 20-years of working on issues in Atlanta and with the Atlanta city government.” About an hour after Aman qualified, former Atlanta City Council president Cathy Woolard walked through city hall with her family and supporters. Woolard said voters should look at her accomplishments for Atlanta, including her work on the Beltline. Woolard and Aman make nine; the number of candidates running for mayor of Atlanta are Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood, Kwanza Hall, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, John Eaves, Vincent Fort and Rohit Ammanamanchi. “My message is we’ve got to get the city moving again, right?,” Woolard said. “Traffic is killing us, everyone wants ethical government and people want to be able to live here over their whole lives from cradle to grave and feel like they can afford it.” The election is in November, but with so many candidates running, everyone expects there will be a runoff.
  • US: At least 16 Americans affected by health attacks in Cuba
    US: At least 16 Americans affected by health attacks in Cuba
    At least 16 Americans associated with the U.S. Embassy in Havana suffered symptoms from attacks on their health in Cuba that have still not been explained, the United States said Thursday. Until now, the U.S. had not disclosed the number of Americans believed to be affected by the attacks, which caused a variety of symptoms including unexplained loss of hearing. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the 'incidents' are no longer occurring. U.S. officials have said the symptoms started in the fall of 2016 and were last reported in April. Earlier, U.S. officials had said the symptoms appeared to have resulted from a covert sonic device. But Nauert said no device has been found so far. The U.S. still hasn't identified the perpetrator, and Nauert said that Cuba is cooperating with the U.S. investigation. 'We take this situation extremely seriously,' Nauert said. The Americans affected include diplomats posted to the embassy and spouses. Nauert said that all have been treated by doctors either in Cuba or the U.S. Some of the 16 are still in Cuba, while others have returned to the U.S. Canada's government has said at least one Canadian diplomat in Cuba also had been treated for hearing loss.
  • Elon Musk unveils sleek space suit for SpaceX astronauts bound for Mars
    Elon Musk unveils sleek space suit for SpaceX astronauts bound for Mars
    Elon Musk unveils sleek space suit for SpaceX astronauts bound for Mars The new space suit designed by SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk isn’t just elegant. It’s super functional, too. >> Read more trending news Musk revealed a photo of the suit on Instagram Wednesday, worn by a SpaceX engineer. It wasn’t a mock-up version, either. It was the real deal. In fact, Musk added that the suit has already been tested to double vacuum pressure, though building a suit with both the aesthetic appeal and functionality was no easy feat. The pressure suits, meant to be worn by astronauts riding SpaceX’s Dragon capsule (and not actually for them to walk out on) put an elegant twist on the classic space suit worn by NASA astronauts for ages. The Dragon spacecraft made history in 2012 when it became the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station and then safely return the cargo to Earth. The capsule was initially designed to carry humans. According to the SpaceX website, the company is currently refining the capsule for NASA astronauts to fly in. The Dragon spacecraft’s first manned test flight is expected as early as 2018.
  • Teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
    Teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
    A California teenager charged with smuggling a Bengal tiger into the United States told a judge Thursday that he bought the animal on the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, where several of the endangered animals have been spotted this year. Luis Eudoro Valencia was charged after border officials said they found the fury cub early Wednesday lying on the floor of a car heading from Mexico to California. Valencia, a U.S. citizen who lives in Perris, told the court that he had purchased the tiger for $300 from someone he met in the Mexican border city who was walking a full-sized tiger on a leash. The cub was found during an inspection at San Diego's Otay Mesa border crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials took custody of the cub and were working with the San Diego Zoo to care for it. In January, Mexican authorities seized a Bengal tiger in Tijuana after a resident called police to report a man was walking a tiger on a dog leash through the neighborhood. Officials said the 4-month-old tiger had been living in a private home with children. In April, Mexican officials seized a nine-month old Bengal tiger in Tijuana after the cub fell from a third-floor terrace onto a neighbor's patio, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Despite the fall, the tiger appeared to be in good health. Mexican circuses have been trying to get rid of exotic animals after a law went into effect in 2015 prohibiting such acts. Drug lords in Mexico have also been known to keep big cats as pets. All species of tigers are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Importing an endangered species into the United States requires a permit from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and a declaration filed with the agency. Prosecutors say Valencia lacked both. Valencia could not be immediately reached for comment and the office of his court-appointed attorney, Robert Schlein, said he has not had a chance to speak to his client. Valencia was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on September 5 in federal court in San Diego. If convicted, Valencia could face up to 20 years in prison. .
