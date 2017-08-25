Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 88
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Partly Cloudy
H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico
Close

Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico
Photo Credit: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines via Getty Images/Getty Images
Carnival Cruise Lines ships are stranded in the Gulf of Mexico with thousands on board as Hurricane Harvey is underway.

Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico

By: WHIO.com

Travelers aboard four cruise ships may be stuck in the Gulf of Mexico most of the weekend as Hurricane Harvey batters east Texas.

The Port of Galveston is closed, and will remain closed until the Category 4 hurricane passes and a post-storm assessment is completed, KENS reported.

>> Read more trending news

The Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor are at sea in the middle of their voyages. The ships will stop in New Orleans on Saturday to replenish fuel, water and food supplies. Travelers will be able to disembark or wait out the journey back to Galveston, Carnival spokeswoman Jennifer De La Cruz told the Miami Herald.

Carnival Breeze and Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas -- both in Cozumel, Mexico, -- were scheduled to arrive Sunday in Galveston, the Herald reported.

The four vessels have a combined capacity of about 15,000 cruisers.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Humane Society to take in animals from Hurricane Harvey
    Humane Society to take in animals from Hurricane Harvey
  • Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey came ashore  between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas late Friday evening. >> Read more trending news With its arrival will come 'life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.' >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories
  • Teheran finally wins again at home, Braves top Rockies 5-2
    Teheran finally wins again at home, Braves top Rockies 5-2
    All Julio Teheran needed to snap an Atlanta-record home losing streak was a visit from the Colorado Rockies, one of his favorite opponents. Teheran won at home for the first time in four months, Matt Kemp and Kurt Suzuki hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat Chad Bettis and the Rockies 5-2 on Friday night. Teheran (8-11) snapped his streak of nine straight home losses, the longest in Atlanta history, as he limited Colorado to two runs and five hits with no walks in 7 1/3 innings. 'He's been tough on the Rockies for his entire career,' Colorado outfielder Carlos Gonzalez said. 'He did a great job mixing his pitches.' Teheran improved to 5-1 in eight career starts against the Rockies and has sometimes been dominant even when he hasn't won. He threw seven scoreless innings while receiving a no decision in the Braves' 3-0 loss at Colorado on Aug. 14. He took his plan from that performance into Friday night's game. 'I don't feel I have to change anything,' Teheran said. 'I just kept the same plan and it worked today.' Teheran, the two-time All-Star expected to be Atlanta's ace in its rebuilding phase, said 'It feels pretty good' to finally win at home. He might have lasted longer if not for problems with cramping that led to his exit in the eighth after throwing 88 pitches. Kemp and Suzuki each hit first-pitch homers off Bettis (0-1). Kemp hit a two-run shot in the first and Suzuki led off the second with a line-drive shot over the left-field wall. Kemp had three hits. Mark Reynolds hit his 27th homer in the seventh for Colorado. Bettis, making his third start since his return from surgery and treatment for testicular cancer, allowed five runs in five innings. Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his eighth save. Teheran beat San Diego in his first start at SunTrust Park on April 14. The right-hander was 0-9 with a 7.37 ERA in his next 12 home starts. He is 6-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 road starts. 'I'm just really glad to see him go out and have an outing like that here,' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. The Rockies have lost five of six but still hold one of the two NL wild cards. As part of Major League Baseball's first Players Weekend featuring nontraditional uniforms, Braves players wore dark blue shirts with red sleeves, numbers and caps and white pants. The Rockies' road gray uniforms had light purple sleeves, numbers and caps. Teheran, who wore his initials 'JT' for his jersey nickname, gave up Charlie Blackmon's run-scoring single in the third but then allowed only one baserunner the next three innings. TRAINER'S ROOM Rockies: Blackmon fell while suffering from cramping in his left leg after taking a big swing on a foul ball in the eighth. He left the game with a trainer. Pat Valaika replaced Blackmon and struck out. Manager Bud Black said he hopes Blackmon can play on Saturday night. Braves: LHP Ian Krol (left oblique strain) and RHP Luke Jackson (right shoulder strain) could be ready to come off the DL on Sept. 1, when rosters are expanded. ... INF Johan Camargo (right knee bone bruise) still is not able to make cuts in his workouts. EIGHT WAS ENOUGH Craig McMurtry (1984) and Shelby Miller (2015) each lost eight straight home games for Atlanta. COLOR THEIR WORLD Players took advantage of the freedom to add more color. Colorado's Bettis, Reynolds, Jon Gray and Raimel Tapia and Atlanta's Ozzie Albies were among players to wear multicolored striped socks. Ender Inciarte wore gold cleats. Gonzalez had his face painted on the sweet spot of his bat, which also had purple trim. HI, I'M HARRY Black had real name 'Harry' on jersey. He noted that long-timers such as Braves executives John Schuerholz and John Hart call him Harry. UP NEXT Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (11-8, 3.71) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta at Coors Field in the Braves' 4-3 win on Aug. 15. Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (2-7, 4.13) will face Freeland in a matchup of rookie left-handers. Newcomb will try for his second straight home win after throwing five scoreless innings in an 8-1 win over the Reds on Sunday. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico
    Hurricane Harvey strands thousands aboard cruise ships in Gulf of Mexico
    Travelers aboard four cruise ships may be stuck in the Gulf of Mexico most of the weekend as Hurricane Harvey batters east Texas. The Port of Galveston is closed, and will remain closed until the Category 4 hurricane passes and a post-storm assessment is completed, KENS reported. >> Read more trending news The Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor are at sea in the middle of their voyages. The ships will stop in New Orleans on Saturday to replenish fuel, water and food supplies. Travelers will be able to disembark or wait out the journey back to Galveston, Carnival spokeswoman Jennifer De La Cruz told the Miami Herald. Carnival Breeze and Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas -- both in Cozumel, Mexico, -- were scheduled to arrive Sunday in Galveston, the Herald reported. The four vessels have a combined capacity of about 15,000 cruisers.
  • Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
    Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
    Presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka resigned Friday. Gorka previously worked for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at Breitbart. His resignation was expected after Bannon was ousted earlier this month by Trump’s new Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly. >> Read more trending news His tenure during the short seven months of the Trump administration was controversial. He denied ties to a far-right Hungarian group early in his career as he tried to start a political career in the country, but was denied security clearance, according to a report from BuzzFeed News. He later received criticism after he called an exploding bomb at a mosque in rural Minnesota a “fake hate crime.” Gorka’s resignation was first reported by the conservative website The Federalist. According to the site, Gorka expressed dismay at the administration’s current direction. “(G)iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House. Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week… “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost ...”
  • The Latest: McCain critical of president's pardon of Arpaio
    The Latest: McCain critical of president's pardon of Arpaio
    The Latest on President Donald Trump pardoning former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio (all times local): 7:55 p.m. U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona is voicing his displeasure at President Donald Trump's pardon of the former Phoenix metro area sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge's orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols. Arapio was facing the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October. McCain says in a statement that 'no one is above the law' and 'sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold.' By pardoning Arpaio, McCain says it undermines Trump's claim for the respect of rule of law. He also says Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions. ______ 7:40 p.m. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona congressman Andy Biggs are supporting the presidential pardon of former metro Phoenix sheriff Joe Arpaio. Ducey says Arpaio 'deserves credit for helping to reduce crime in Maricopa County over his long career in law enforcement and public office.' He says Trump's pardon 'has brought finality to this chapter in Arizona's history.' Ducey adds that Arpaio is his friend and now the 85-year-old ex-lawman can move on and enjoy his retirement with his wife and family. Biggs says he applauds Trump for pardoning Arpaio and adds that 'America owes Sheriff Arpaio a debt of gratitude and not the injustice of a political witch hunt.' ____ 7:35 p.m. Some top members of the American Civil Liberties Union are voicing their displeasure over the pardon of ex-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio by President Donald Trump. Cecillia Wang, an attorney who helped press the racial profiling case against Arpaio, says Trump's pardon 'is a presidential endorsement of racism.' She says Trump 'has acted in support of illegal, failed immigration enforcement practices that target people of color and have been struck down by the courts.' ACLU of Arizona Executive Director Alessandra Soler says 'the racist practices that Arpaio implemented and Trump foolishly admires are illegal and immoral and no pardon will ever change that reality.' ____ 7:20 p.m. President Donald Trump has tweeted about his pardon of the former sheriff of the Phoenix metro area, who was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge's orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols. Ex-sheriff Joe Arapio was facing the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October. Trump tweeted that he was 'pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe!' _____ 7 p.m. Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo calls the presidential pardon of former sheriff Joe Arpaio 'a travesty' and says the board has to look at ways of recouping taxpayer money, likely through lawsuits. Arapio's criminal case sprang from the profiling lawsuit that ultimately discredited Arpaio's immigration patrols and is expected to cost taxpayers $92 million by next summer. Gallardo, a longtime Arpaio critic, says county taxpayers continue to foot the bill for the former sheriff's illegal behavior. He says Arpaio should not be allowed to walk away from his civil liability and he should reimburse county taxpayers. ____ 6:55 p.m. The Arizona Latino Legislative Caucus says President Donald Trump's pardon of former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio 'is yet another display of disrespect to the Latino community in Arizona.' In a statement, caucus members say Arapio abused his position of authority during his 24 years as Maricopa County's sheriff 'to drive a personal agenda that promoted racism.' They add that 'no amount of time will erase Arpaio's hateful harassment and the fear he instilled in our community, and no one should be above the law.' ______ 6:35 p.m. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says the presidential pardon of the metro area's former sheriff 'is a slap in the face to the people of Maricopa County.' He says it's especially a slap in the face of the Latino community and those ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio 'victimized as he systematically and illegally violated their civil rights.' In a statement, Stanton says Arpaio received 'a fair trial and a justifiable conviction' and there's nothing President Donald Trump can do 'to change that awful legacy and the stain he has left on our community.' Stanton says it's not a proud day for Phoenix and 'the city is moving on and moving forward from the divisiveness that defined the Arpaio era.' ____ 6:20 p.m. The chair of the Democratic National Committee says President Donald Trump's decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a 'free pass.' DNC Chair Tom Perez says in a statement that 'prejudice doesn't deserve a pardon' and that Trump 'just gave a free pass to his buddy Joe Arpaio, the nation's most notorious agent of racism and bigotry.' He said Friday that Trump's decision to issue the pardon just as a dangerous hurricane is bearing down on Texas is 'not presidential, that's a coward.' Perez was assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights when he handled the Justice Department's 2012 lawsuit against Arpaio for racially profiling Latino residents in the Phoenix area. _____ 6:25 p.m. Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells The Associated Press that he appreciates Donald Trump pardoning him after his recent federal conviction and says he'll always stand by the president. Arpaio talked to the AP by phone while he was eating dinner at an Italian restaurant on Friday. He says he is thankful for the work his legal team did in securing the pardon. He plans to discuss his case more next week. He said he learned of the pardon after the papers absolving the conviction were mailed to one of his lawyers. He also said he's not ruling out a return to the political arena. Arpaio says he's going to be 'very active.' Arpaio was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge's orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols. He was facing the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October. ______ 5 p.m. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a 'worthy candidate' for a presidential pardon. The action came several days after Trump, at a rally in downtown Phoenix, strongly hinted that he intended to issue a pardon. Arpaio became linked to Trump during the campaign for their hardline immigration views. He was convicted of a misdemeanor for intentionally defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Both politicians questioned the authenticity of then-President Barack Obama's birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.