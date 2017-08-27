Listen Live
Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale

Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale

By: Emily Quigley, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  Texans dealing with the storm that started out as Hurricane Harvey have more important things to worry about than TV. Then again, Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season finale isn’t just any old TV.

The city of Austin, showing a sense of humor amid all the rain falling Saturday, took to the Austin section of Reddit to answer some storm-related questions and also offer a glimmer of hope for hardcore “Thrones” fans:

Harvey FAQ's. Stay safe out there you lot. Also know that we will try everything to keep the power on for GoT finale Sunday night. from Austin

